Why does physics break down at the Planck scale?

At all times and locations, the laws of physics endure.
Our Universe contains the Standard Model particles, plus whatever dark matter and dark energy are.
They interact via the four fundamental forces: gravity, electromagnetism, plus the two nuclear forces.
Extensions potentially exist: grand unification, string theory, supersymmetry, a “fifth force,” etc.
However, there’s a scale where everything breaks down: the Planck scale.
At sufficiently high energies, short distances, or brief timescales, making physical predictions becomes impossible.
These limits are set by three fundamental constants: c, G, and ħ.
Combining the speed of light, gravitational constant, and reduced Planck constant creates Planck units.
The Planck length is ~10-35 m: √(ħG/c³).
The Planck energy is ~1019 GeV: √(ħc⁵/G).
And the Planck time is ~10-43 s: √(ħG/c⁵).
A fundamental incompatibility between quantum physics and general relativity sets these limits.
In quantum physics, wave-like behavior is unavoidable.
All particles, with or without mass, possess inherent wavelengths.
Shorter distances imply greater energies and shorter timescales.
But in general relativity, localized masses/energies have limits.
Exceed it, and an event horizon forms, creating a black hole.
But such black holes would instantly decay — via Hawking radiation — under the Planck time.
Successfully quantizing gravity, someday, should unveil the trans-Planckian regime.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
