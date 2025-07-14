How particle physics will continue after the last collider

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Since the 1800s, energetic particles have probed the fundamental nature of matter.
By bombarding matter with other particles, we probe their internal structures.
At still greater energies, we create new quanta via Einstein’s E=mc².
Early experiments with cosmic rays first revealed heavy, unstable Standard Model particles.
Then particle accelerators and colliders arrived, revealing nature’s secrets at still higher energies.
As the energy frontier progressed, more and more of the Standard Model was uncovered.
Finally, in the 2010s, the Higgs boson was discovered at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), completing the Standard Model.
Many hope to build new, more powerful colliders, attempting to unearth additional secrets about reality.
It could be a linear collider: probing heavy, unstable particles exquisitely.
It could be a circular collider, progressing farther than ever into the energy frontier.
Someday, we may even build a collider around the Earth: thousands of times as powerful as the LHC.
At some point, however, there will be a limit to whatever energies colliders can pragmatically reach.
However, the Universe creates cosmic rays exceeding ~1011 GeV: millions of times the LHC’s maximum energy.
After the last collider has finished, rare, ultra-energetic cosmic rays will continue revealing the Universe’s secrets.
