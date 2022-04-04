Shocking exoplanet image reveals a new way to make Jupiters

How are planets made? The story just got more complicated.

30 protoplanetary disks, or proplyds, as imaged by Hubble in the Orion Nebula. Hubble is a brilliant resource for identifying these disk signatures in the optical, but has little power to probe the internal features of these disks, even from its location in space. Planets largely arise from protoplanetary disks, but different mechanisms might be responsible for different planetary formation scenarios. (Credit: NASA/ESA and L. Ricci (ESO))

For stellar systems like our own, one story has been overwhelmingly compelling.

The planets and moons that formed in our own Solar System likely arose from a protoplanetary disk that developed instabilities, which then grew, and the largest survivors continued to attract the surrounding matter. The biggest winners developed their own circumplantary disks and held onto large, massive, volatile atmospheres, forming the gas giants. (Credit: NASA/Dana Berry)

Gas clouds collapse, forming protostars surrounded by protoplanetary disks.

In a system dominated by a single protostar, there will be major regions defined by multiple lines, including the soot line and the frost line. Although imperfections in the disk that grow, accruing a large gas envelope beyond a certain mass threshold, may well-describe the planets formed in our Solar System and many others, they do not account for giant planets found well beyond the Sun-Neptune distance. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Invader Xan)

Within each disk, gravitational imperfections arise and grow.

This artist’s illustration shows a proto-star surrounded by a protoplanetary disk, with young protoplanetesimals inside. The largest protoplanets are found in the regions where the density of the disk is lowest, and the first “gaps” in the disk will correspond to the earliest, most massive planets that arise. (Credit: ESO/L. CalÃ§ada)

These protoplanetary cores vacuum up surrounding material.

A sample of 20 protoplanetary disks around young, infant stars, as measured by the Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project: DSHARP. Observations such as these taught us that protoplanetary disks form primarily in a single plane, and tend to support the core accretion scenario of planet formation. (Credit: S.M. Andrews et al., ApJL, 2018)

The largest cores accrete into planets, even developing their own circumplanetary disks.

Wide-field (left) and close-up (right) views of the moon-forming disc surrounding PDS 70c. Two planets have been found in the system, PDS 70c and PDS 70b, the latter not being visible in this image. They have carved a cavity in the circumstellar disc as they gobbled up material from the disc itself, growing in size. In this process, PDS 70c acquired its own circumplanetary disc, which contributes to the growth of the planet and where moons can form. (Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Benisty et al.)

Eventually, giant planets with large lunar systems and thick atmospheres arise.

According to simulations of protoplanetary disk formation, asymmetric clumps of matter contract all the way down in one dimension first, where they then start to spin. That “plane” is where the planets form, with that process repeating itself on smaller scales around giant planets: forming circumplanetary disks that lead to a lunar system. (Credit: STScl OPO â C. Burrows and J. Krist (STScl), K. Stabelfeldt (JPL) and NASA)

This “core accretion” picture explains our own gas giants.

Every one of the planets found in the Solar System can be explained by the core accretion scenario: where a metal-and-rock planetary core formed first from a protoplanetary disk, and the largest, fastest winners in the gravitational race managed to accrete both a volatile, gaseous atmosphere and also a circumplanetary, moon-making disk. But this scenario doesn’t work for the planets in every stellar system. (Credit: NASA/Lunar and Planetary Institute)

Core accretion also consistently explains most exoplanet properties.

The mass, period, and discovery/measurement method used to determine the properties of the first 5000+ (technically, 5005) exoplanets ever discovered. Although there are planets of all sizes and periods, we are presently biased towards larger, heavier planets that orbit smaller stars at shorter orbital distances. The outer planets in most stellar systems remain largely undiscovered, but those that have been discovered, largely through direct imaging, are difficult to explain with the core accretion scenario. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/NASA Exoplanet Archive)

Protoplanetary disks have been discovered, possessing the anticipated gaps.

A composite radio/visible image of the protoplanetary disk and jet around HD 163296. The protoplanetary disk and features are revealed by ALMA in the radio, while the blue optical features are revealed by the MUSE instrument aboard the ESO’s Very Large Telescope. The gaps between the rings are likely locations of newly forming planets. (Credits: Visible: VLT/MUSE (ESO); Radio: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))

Young exoplanet PDS 70c even displays a moon-forming, circumplanetary disk.

But the AB Aurigae system is a “smoking gun” counterexample.

A dusty disk of protoplanetary material (red) surrounds the inner stellar system (blue) around the young star AB Aurigae (yellow star), with a candidate planet revealed in the location identified by the green arrow. This object has properties that render it incompatible with the standard core accretion scenario. (Credit: T. Currie et al., Nature Astronomy, 2022)

Subaru and Hubble data, combined, revealed a giant planet at thrice the Sun-Neptune distance.

The combination of Subaru data (red image) and Hubble data (blue image) reveals the presence of an exoplanet at a distance of 93 Astronomical Units (where 1 A.U. is the Earth-Sun distance) from its parent star. The luminosity of the massive object indicates reflected stellar emission rather than unimpeded direct emission, while the lack of a polarization signal is highly suggestive of a formation scenario other than core accretion. (Credit: T. Currie et al., Nature Astronomy, 2022)

However, the polarization data shows no signal.

These two synthetic images are derived from simulations of the AB Aurigae system, including a protoplanetary disk and an embedded super-Jupiter planet. This planet represents the densest, hottest clump in a gravitational instability scenario. (Credit: T. Currie et al., Nature Astronomy, 2022)

This suggests that gravitational instability and rapid, early collapse made these planets, not core accretion.

Additional planet formation sites around AB Aurigae, at distances between 400 and 600 A.U., have some suggestive features in legacy Hubble data that could indicate the presence of two further, yet unconfirmed, giant planets in this system. (Credit: T. Currie et al., Nature Astronomy, 2022)

Two more distant planet formation sites ⁠— at hundreds of Astronomical Units ⁠— are suggested by the imagery.

A series of spiral arm features have been revealed in protoplanetary disks, but it remains an open question just what causes them. Two leading candidates is that they’re driven by planets, but also that they’re driven by gravitational instabilities. (Credit: Ruobing Dong (è£è¥å°) et al., ApJ, 2018)

Widely-separated planets create additional protoplanetary features, including spiral arms.

If the light from a parent star can be obscured, such as with a coronagraph or a starshade, the terrestrial planets within its habitable zone could potentially be directly imaged, allowing searches for numerous potential biosignatures. Our ability to directly image exoplanets is presently limited to giant exoplanets at great distances from bright stars, but this will improve with better telescope technology. (Credit: J. Wang (UC Berkeley) & C. Marois (Herzberg Astrophysics), NExSS (NASA), Keck Obs.)

Formation via gravitational instability is consistent with other directly imaged exoplanets.

51 Eri b was discovered in 2014 by the Gemini Planet Imager. At 2 Jupiter masses, it is the coolest and lowest mass imaged exoplanet to date, and orbits only 12 Astronomical Units from its parent star. Currently, it is the most Jupiter-like exoplanet known, but almost all other directly imaged exoplanets are much farther away from their parent star, disfavoring the core accretion scenario for those worlds. (Credit: Jason Wang (Caltech)/Gemini Planet Imager Exoplanet Survey)

Perhaps there are multiple ways to make a giant planet, after all.

Two images of the planet-forming disk taken with ALMA around GW Orionis. Three independent, misaligned rings can be seen, raising questions about the nature of stars and planets that are present in this young system. Overall, the planets that lie at large separation distances from their parent stars may have a different formation mechanism than the closer-in ones. (Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), S. Kraus & J. Bi; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello)

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.