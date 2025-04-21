How come we’ve never observed a black hole decaying?

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Black holes represent the most extreme objects within our Universe.
They’re created whenever too much mass collects inside a given volume.
An event horizon forms, and collapse down to a singularity is inevitable.
Black holes can form via:
- massive stellar cores collapsing during supernova events,
- the spontaneous, direct, and complete collapse of a massive star,
- direct collapse from converging cold streams of gas,
These scenarios all imply an absolute minimum mass for black holes of ~3 solar masses.
All black holes spontaneously emit energetic radiation: Hawking radiation.
Its temperature, flux, and intensity are determined by the spatial curvature outside the event horizon.
The lowest-mass black holes possess the greatest event horizon curvatures.
The energy for Hawking radiation arises from the central object’s mass, via E = mc².
Black holes evaporate over time, with lower-mass black holes decaying faster.
Even ~3 solar mass black holes require ~1068-1069 years to fully decay.
Our 13.8 billion (~1010) year old Universe doesn’t allow enough time for that.
Furthermore, real Hawking radiation is too faint, cold, and low in flux to directly detect.
Only speculative “primordial black holes” could’ve decayed faster; no evidence exists for them.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
