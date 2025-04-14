See NASA’s most important image in space telescope history

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
35 years ago, NASA launched its first great observatory: the Hubble Space Telescope.
When it achieved first light, a huge problem appeared: its optics were flawed.
This spherical aberration flaw kept Hubble images from achieving their designed sharpness.
To correct this, a servicing mission was flown in December of 1993.
One huge upgrade was COSTAR’s installation: a corrective optics package.
A second was WFPC2: an upgraded, wide-field camera for superior imaging.
Once installed and calibrated, Hubble’s improvement in image quality was magnificent.
Some photographs, like the original Pillars of Creation, swiftly became iconic.
Then in late 1995, STScI director Robert Williams made a bold, largely unpopular decision.
He devoted his director’s discretionary time to imaging nothing, very deeply, for studying distant galaxies.
A total of 342 Hubble exposures across four separate wavelengths were acquired.
The result was unprecedented: the first Hubble Deep Field.
Over 3000 galaxies were exposed.
These discoveries set up future, superior deep fields.
More efficient cameras, longer exposure times, and greater wavelength sensitivities better reveal the ultra-distant Universe.
Today’s farthest-flung galaxies are found exclusively in these regions of deep-field imaging.
We dare to explore the unknown in novel ways.
That’s how fundamental human knowledge continues to advance.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
