5 ways our naked-eye views of the night sky deceive us

Observing the night sky consistently produces wondrous feelings of awe.
Overhead, the Moon, planets, and thousands of stars await.
The Milky Way’s plane, plus several deep-sky objects, are often visible.
But naked eye appearances don’t always match reality.
5.) Fully half of all stars aren’t isolated points of light.
Many glittering, twinkling stars aren’t singlets like our Sun.
50% of stars exist within multi-star systems, but unaided eyes can’t resolve multiple components.
4.) Zero naked-eye stars are of the most common variety: red dwarfs.
The closest star to our Sun, Proxima Centauri, wasn’t discovered until 1915.
About 75% of all stars are faint, cool red dwarfs: too dim for the naked eye.
3.) Stars’ positions and brightnesses aren’t eternal and unchanging.
Stars move through the Universe just as we do, relative to us.
They also vary in brightness and evolve, mostly undetectable by human perceptions.
2.) Fewer stars are now visible from Earth than ever before.
Truly pristine, dark night skies reveal thousands of stars.
Light pollution, worsening globally by 9.6% annually, means fewer visible stars than ever.
1.) Our cosmos is filled with galaxies.
Only five galaxies, including ours, are visible to human eyes.
But trillions, mostly faint and far-flung, populate the observable Universe.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
