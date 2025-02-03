Skip to content
Meet N79: home to the Local Group’s newest super star cluster

There are only four super star clusters in all the Local Group: rarities today. Here’s what the youngest, the just-discovered N79, shows us.
A colorful cosmic scene features a bright super star cluster with glowing stars surrounded by swirling red, orange, blue, and gray nebulous clouds.
This MIRI image from JWST data shows the central portion of the star-forming region N79, which is now known to house a super star cluster known as H72.97-69.39: just the fourth super star cluster ever found within our Local Group. It is also the youngest known, with an estimated age of just 65,000 years, with MIRI probing the structure of neutral, cool matter, rather than the stars and protostars themselves.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, O. Nayak, M. Meixner
Key Takeaways
  • Throughout our cosmic history, super star clusters — the largest collections of new stars ever formed in the Universe — have played a tremendous role in bringing light to our Universe.
  • Representing the formation sites of nearly half of all stars ever formed in the Universe, they were the dominant method of star-formation 6-7 billion years ago.
  • Today, however, they’re exceptionally rare, with the fourth example in our Local Group, N79, only discovered recently. A look inside reveals several key aspects that give us a glimpse into our cosmic past.
All throughout cosmic history, star-formation has illuminated the darkness of deep space.

three wavelength views same region Orion nebula
Looking at the same region of space in three different wavelengths of light, a short-wavelength infrared view, a long-wavelength infrared view, and a narrowband view at a wavelength of 1.87 microns, reveals many different features within the same region of the Orion Nebula. The bright, glowing features at long wavelengths of light indicate large amounts of modestly cool neutral matter, pointing to star-formation still being ongoing in those regions. Actively star-forming regions create not only singlet stellar systems like our own, but also binary, trinary, and even richer multi-star systems as well.
Credit: M.J. McCaughrean & S.G. Pearson, A&A submitted, 2023; Animation by E. Siegel

For more than 13 billion years, our Universe has been fully reionized: transparent to starlight.

the last of the universe's neutral atoms becoming reionized during the end of the cosmic dark ages
For the first 550 million years of the Universe, neutral, light-blocking atoms persist ubiquitously in the space between galaxies, continuing what’s known as the cosmic dark ages. Once the last of that neutral matter becomes reionized, starlight can propagate freely through the Universe, marking the end of the reionization epoch. In some locations, reionization happens earlier or later than average, but by the time the Universe is ~800 million years old, it should be fully reionized.

Credit: M. Alvarez, R. Kaehler, and T. Abel

Although star-formation has slowed to a trickle today, it was 30-50 times more vigorous long ago.

FIRE simulation JWST starburst star-forming
An artistic representation of a starburst galaxy, where the entire galaxy itself behaves as a star-forming region, using data from the FIRE (Feedback in Realistic Environments) simulation that includes strong bursts of star-formation. For the first ~3 billion years of cosmic history, the star-formation rate rose and rose until reaching a peak, but has fallen off significantly in the ~10-11 billion years since. Whether starburst galaxies become red-and-dead or will form new stars later on depends on factors we have not yet fully understood, especially at early times.
Credit: Aaron M. Geller, Northwestern, CIERA + IT-RCDS

Instead of today’s modern small star-forming regions, giant ones were the norm 6+ billion years ago.

dwarf starburst galaxy henize 2-10
When major mergers of similarly-sized galaxies occur in the Universe, they form new stars out of the hydrogen and helium gas present within them. This can result in severely increased rates of star-formation, similar to what we observe inside the nearby galaxy Henize 2-10, located 30 million light years away. This galaxy will likely evolve, post-merger, into another disk galaxy if copious amounts of gas remains within it, or into an elliptical if all or nearly all of the gas is expelled by the current starburst. Starburst events like this were much more common earlier in cosmic history than they are today.
Credit: NASA, ESA, Zachary Schutte (XGI), Amy Reines (XGI); Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Today, open star clusters are typical sites for new stars.

how many stars
The open star cluster NGC 290, as imaged by Hubble. When new stars form, they form with a variety of masses, colors, luminosities, and other properties, with most open star clusters, at present, producing hundreds to thousands of new stars. More massive examples are possible, but are only common much earlier in cosmic history. At late times, these more modest star clusters are the norm, with more massive, super star clusters serving as a modern-day rarity.

Credit: ESA and NASA; Acknowledgment: E. Olszewski (University of Arizona)

But long ago, super star clusters, with 100,000+ stars each, dominated.

A dense cluster of bright stars and colorful galaxies, including a remarkable super star cluster, set against a dark background, showcasing a vibrant cosmic scene in space.
This artist’s illustration shows what a super star cluster, similar to H72.97-69.39 within N79, ought to look like once no more gas, dust, protostellar, or outflowing material is in the way.
Credit: NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO/S.Dagnello

Until the JWST era, only three super star clusters were known within the entire Local Group.

Tarantula Nebula JWST stars
The image shows the central region of the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The young and dense star cluster R136 can be seen near the center of the image. The tidal forces exerted on the Large Magellanic Cloud by the Milky Way are triggering a wave of star-formation in there, which happens to be the largest star-forming region known in the Local Group. R136a1, at the cluster’s center, is the most massive single star known, with approximately 260 times the mass of our Sun.
Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

A fourth one — lying inside N79 in the Large Magellanic Cloudhas just been found.

Colorful image of the Large Magellanic Cloud featuring star-forming regions, including the super star cluster 30 Doradus and N79, highlighted by red boxes.
One of the largest, most active regions of star formation is the Tarantula Nebula within the Large Magellanic Cloud: a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. Two regions, 30 Doradus and N79, are now known to house super star clusters, with R136 inside 30 Doradus being the largest and N79 housing the youngest.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/M. Meixner (STScI) & the SAGE Legacy Team; Annotation by E. Siegel

Known as H72.97-69.39, it’s the youngest one ever discovered: under 100,000 years old.

A vibrant cosmic nebula with swirling purple and pink gases, illuminated by a bright white center, is nestled within a super star cluster, set against a backdrop of distant stars in space.
This composite image takes advantage of both JWST NIRCam and long-wavelength ALMA (radio) data, creating a view of the inner portion of the star-forming region N79 in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Over 1550 young stars have been found surrounding a single massive protostar.
Credit: NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO/S.Dagnello

Viewed with JWST’s MIRI and NIRCam, over 1500 protostars have been identified inside.

Two images display cosmic formations with annotations. The left image captures a super star cluster, bow shock, stars, and a whirlpool. The right image represents mass with color-coded labels in pink, green, orange, and red.
This side-by-side image shows JWST MIRI (left) and annotated NIRCam (right) views, showing filaments of gas, a number of young stellar objects (or protostars), and showcases the highest-resolution views ever obtained of this star-forming region.
Credit: O. Nayak/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/AAS245

The most massive protostars are found within the cluster’s greatest active star-formation site.

The ALMA radio image reveals a super star cluster amidst sulfur monoxide, showcasing striking blue-shift and red-shift outflows in space, each with corresponding color codes.
This ALMA image shows sulfur monoxide (in yellow), as well as redshifted (red) and blueshifted (blue) outflows coming from the central 5 light-years of the super star cluster H72.97-69.39 within N79. Overlaid is the location of several identified JWST protostars, including a large, massive one that’s over 500,000 times more luminous than the Sun.
Credit: ALMA, NRAO, O. Nayak & M. Meixner

ALMA shows carbon and sulfur monoxide outflows within the innermost 5 light-years.

Three panels display infrared images of star formations: a) N79 with labeled regions; b) zoomed in on the burgeoning super star cluster within N79 South; c) a close-up of H72.97-69.39.
Back in 2019, ALMA data showed the kinematics of material in N79 surrounding what was then a super star cluster candidate known as H72.97-69.39. Now, in 2025, JWST data has strengthened the case for a super star cluster.
Credit: O. Nayak et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2019

Inside, star-formation is 200-400% more rapid than within R136.

JWST NIRCam Tarantula Nebula
The near-infrared view of the Tarantula Nebula taken with JWST is higher in resolution and broader in wavelength coverage than any previous view. It heavily expands on what Hubble taught us, and this wide-field view of our neighbor galaxy, the LMC, still showcases just 0.003778 square degrees in the sky. It would take 10.9 million images of this size to cover the entire sky. The super star cluster to the right of center, R136, is the largest, most massive new star cluster found within our entire Local Group of galaxies, and is expected to be a prime example of a newly forming globular star cluster.
Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

Chandra X-ray observations confirm its young age.

Colored astronomical image showing overlapping X-ray and carbon monoxide data with a highlighted protostar, suggested as a potential catalyst for 1500 protostars seen in a JWST NIRCam image, possibly indicating the formation of a super star cluster.
This composite image shows hard X-rays, soft X-rays, and ALMA (radio wave) data all together at the core of star-forming region N79. A single massive protostar, 500,000+ times the brightness and 60,000+ times the volume of our Sun, may be triggering the formation of 1000+ new stars/protostars.
Credit: O. Nayak/NASA/CXC/AAS245

A central protostar shines 500,000+ times brighter than our Sun.

Two side-by-side plots showcasing astronomical data with color scales. Left: broader view; Right: zoomed-in section of a super star cluster with highlighted contours and a marked star nestled inside.
The ALMA data of this region shows carbon monoxide (with carbon-13) outflows from the central super star cluster region of N79, with red contours identifying away-moving outflows and blue contours identifying toward-moving outflows. The determined timescale of the outflows, based on this data, indicates an age of just 65,000 years: the youngest super star cluster ever found.
Credit: O. Nayak et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2019

It may serve as the catalyst for thousands of newborn stars inside.

A super star cluster teeming with stars labeled by mass in solar masses, nestled amidst green and yellow nebulous clouds.
This image shows individually identified massive stars within the super star cluster H72.97-69.39, as confirmed with JWST NIRCam data at 1.15, 2.00, and 2.77 microns.
Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA JWST Meixner et al.

