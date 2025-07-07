Did JWST catch the Ring Nebula forming new planets?

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.
When our Sun dies, we expect many planets to go with it.
After running out of its core hydrogen, it will expand into a red giant.
Mercury, Venus, and likely Earth will all be devoured.
Mass loss will eject the Oort cloud, Kuiper belt, and possibly even Neptune and Uranus.
Finally, a remnant white dwarf will form, ionizing the previous ejecta.
But the story may not end there, according to shocking new JWST research.
Back in 2023, JWST first observed the Ring Nebula.
Just ~2000 light-years away, it’s the closest planetary nebula to Earth.
It possesses a ring, lobes, plus inner and outer halos.
Inside, many different chemical compounds can be spotted.
Ionized carbon monoxide reveals polar flows inside a barrel-shaped shell of material.
The dying star’s remnant is centrally located, but a long-suspected companion star remains elusive.
That’s why new JWST research, focusing on the Ring Nebula’s interior and central regions, is vitally important.
The central star is surrounded by a compact dust cloud, revealed at long wavelengths (above ~5 microns).
These dusty features resemble young protoplanetary and dusty debris disks.
This may mark a new, unforeseen planet-forming phase.
Perhaps white dwarf systems spawn new planets, even after dying.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.