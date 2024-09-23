JWST shows a new side of planet formation

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
All across the Milky Way, new stars continuously form.
Large concentrations of mass gather, triggering gas cloud collapse.
At high temperatures and densities, nuclear fusion ignites.
These newborn stars, with protoplanetary disks, give rise to stellar and planetary systems.
The closest star-forming region to Earth is obscure: the Taurus molecular cloud.
Just 460 light-years away, it contains a dark cloud shrouding protostar L1527.
Imaged more than a decade ago in infrared light, protostellar features shine through.
Observations indicate the presence of a disk containing complex molecules.
At radio wavelengths, clumpy features show rich structures forming inside.
However, a remarkable set of JWST observations reveal new details within this object.
NIRCam imagery, in the near-infrared, showcases blown-out cavities perpendicular to the disk.
Gaseous knots and uneven ejecta indicate sporadic activity from the central protostar.
The edge-on disk blocks light effectively, perpendicular to both lobes.
At longer wavelengths, MIRI’s mid-infrared views showcase different features.
Extended blue filaments reveal complex carbon-ringed molecules: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
The red, central region is energy-rich, with thick layers of gas and dust.
However, the “spikes” are simply artifacts of JWST’s architecture.
NIRCam’s and MIRI’s differences highlight wavelength-dependent features.
Inside the disk, planet formation is still ongoing.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
