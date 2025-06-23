JWST captures its most extreme gravitational lens ever

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
All throughout the Universe, gravity reigns supreme.
Its unavoidable effects create massive, bound structures within our expanding Universe.
JWST’s first science image unveiled a spectacular galaxy cluster.
With under a day of observations, impressive new features were revealed.
Many background objects get gravitationally lensed, enhancing and distorting their features.
Now, JWST set its sights on an already observed galaxy cluster: Abell S1063.
It observed for 120 hours across nine wavelength filters.
Inside and behind it, remarkable features were unveiled.
Centrally spiked foreground galaxies, including cluster members, unveil active supermassive black holes.
Behind them, galaxy shapes are bent and elongated by weak lensing.
The more severe effects of strong lensing create arcs and multiple images.
Many lensed galaxies are severely magnified as well, with gravity enhancing their light.
Around individual galaxies, the same background features often appear multiple times.
A mix of undistorted foreground galaxies and lensed background galaxies appear simultaneously.
Lensing creates a preferred “orientation” for background galaxies by inducing shape noise.
Redder colors indicate greater redshifts and distances.
Larger, longer streaks are more serendipitously aligned objects.
Occasionally, radial arcs appear as well.
Cosmic smash-ups showcase the violence of galaxy collisions.
Lensing ultimately reveals small-scale features even at cosmological distances.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
