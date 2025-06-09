JWST reveals that galaxies grow up quickly in our Universe

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all. Subscribe

Galaxies are vitally important cosmic structures.

This region of space, of approximately the same size and area as the previous sparse region, instead shows a large group of foreground galaxies with a rich population of background galaxies located behind them. The bright central spike-rich galaxy likely contains an active supermassive black hole at its center. Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, G. Gozaliasl, A. Koekemoer, M. Franco, and the COSMOS-Web team

Nearly all of the Universe’s stars, planets, and opportunities for life exist within them.

Galaxies comparable to the present-day Milky Way are numerous, but younger galaxies that are Milky Way-like are inherently smaller, bluer, and richer in gas in general than the galaxies we see today. Fewer galaxies have disks and spiral shapes as we look farther back in time. Over time, many smaller galaxies become gravitationally bound together, resulting in mergers, but also in groups and clusters containing large numbers of galaxies overall. Credit: NASA, ESA, P. van Dokkum (Yale U.), S. Patel (Leiden U.), and the 3-D-HST Team

Modern ones display huge varieties in size, mass, morphology, and evolutionary features.

This nearby galaxy, NGC 1277, although it may appear similar to other typical galaxies found in the Universe, is remarkable for being composed primarily of older stars. Both its intrinsic stellar population and its globular clusters are all very red in color, indicating that it hasn’t formed new stars in ~10 billion years. When all of the gas within a galaxy is expelled and no new gas enters, that galaxy becomes permanently “red and dead,” as no new populations of stars can form within it. Credit: NASA, ESA, and M. Beasley (Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias)

Elliptical galaxies are often “red and dead,” gas-free and devoid of star-formation.

Galaxy clusters, like Abell S740, are the largest bound structures in the Universe. When spirals merge, for example, a large number of new stars form, but either post-merger or by speeding through the intra-cluster medium, gas can be stripped away, leading to the end of star formation in that galaxy and, eventually, a red-and-dead final structure. It is possible that red-and-dead galaxies can form much earlier in the Universe’s history than current observations indicate, with JWST offering hints that this is the case. Credit: NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team (STScI / AURA); J. Blakeslee

Spiral galaxies possess gas-rich disks,

Perhaps the most famous dust-obscured galaxy is the Black Eye galaxy, known as either Messier 64 or NGC 4826. This semi-dark appearance is due to a thick layer of central dust in the disk of the spiral galaxy, which blocks starlight maximally where it is tipped toward us, at about the 3 o’clock position, and is least dusty in the opposite (9 o’clock) position due to being tipped away from us in that direction. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt

swirling spiral arms,

The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy, Messier 83, displays many features common to our Milky Way, including a multi-armed spiral structure and a central bar, as well as spurs and minor arms, plus a central bulge of stars. The pink regions showcase transitions in hydrogen atoms driven by ultraviolet light: produced by new stars. The Southern Pinwheel galaxy is one of the closest and brightest barred spiral galaxies at a distance of just 15 million light-years, and has a similar diameter (118,000 light-years) to our own Milky Way. Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA; Acknowledgment: M. Soraisam (University of Illinois); Image processing: Travis Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage), Mahdi Zamani & Davide de Martin

and often, prominent central bars.

This optical view of barred spiral galaxy NGC 1365 showcases a variety of features: star formation, a central supermassive black hole, extended spiral arms, a massive central bar, and dust-rich features that block the light from stars behind them. Our Milky Way is a barred spiral, although less severely so, making NGC 1365 an object of particular relevance to understanding our home galaxy. Credit: Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA; Processing: T. Rector, Jen Miller, Mahdi Zamani & Davide de Martin

Astronomers long suspected these features required many billions of years to arise.

Shown along with contoured lines that indicate lensing magnification within the cluster, the Firefly Sparkle galaxy is shown in a central box with two nearby companion galaxies also highlighted. Within the arc, ten individual bright spots corresponding to star clusters of 100,000+ solar masses apiece appear: similar to how our Milky Way might have appeared at a similarly early time in cosmic history. Credit: L. Mowla et al., Nature, 2024

However, in the JWST era, many youthful galaxies contradict those expectations.

This selection of 55 galaxies from the JWST’s GLASS Early Release Science program spans a variety of ranges in redshift and mass. This helps teach us what shapes galaxies take on over a range of masses and stages in cosmic time/evolution, revealing a number of very massive, very early, yet very evolved-looking galaxies. If we can see them now, they’ll always be visible, a contrast to the myth of the disappearing Universe. Credit: C. Jacobs, K. Glazebrook et al., arXiv:2208.06516, 2022

Monstrously star-forming spiral J0107a displays a prominent central bar.

The distant galaxy J0107a is shown as imaged by JWST’s NIRCam instrument at a wavelength of 3.56 microns, on the left, and from a specific carbon monoxide transition occuring in its gas by ALMA, on the right. The data from both observatories, combined, indicates not only a rotating disk with spiral features, but the presence of a large, extended central bar: the earliest one ever discovered. Credit: NASA, ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Huang et al.

At an age of ~2.6 billion years, it’s the earliest barred spiral known.

The galaxy J0107a, shown on the right, was discovered while astronomers were conducting observations of the nearby merging galaxies that are part of the VV114 system. With joint ALMA and JWST data of this galaxy synthesized together, astronomers have pieced together the shape of the galaxy, complete with a large central bar spanning tens of thousands of light-years. It is the most distant, earliest barred spiral galaxy known thus far, at an age of just 2.6 billion years. Credit: NASA, ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Huang et al.

The Big Wheel galaxy appears only 1.95 billion years after the Big Bang.

The blown-up galaxy shown here, serendipitously captured as JWST observed the field of the quasar shown at right, is the largest disk galaxy ever observed within the first 2 billion years of cosmic history. Located at a redshift of z=3.25, when the Universe was 1.95 billion years old, it spans 100,000 light-years across and contains more than six times the stellar mass of the modern Milky Way galaxy. Credit: W. Wang et al., Nature Astronomy, 2025

It’s larger than the Milky Way, with six times our own stellar mass.

Although local, irregular motions are found within various features inside the Big Wheel galaxy, overall it is observed to rotate at similar speeds to the stars in the Milky Way: orbiting the center at ~200 km/s. The bulk, overall rotation is consistent with the presence of large quantities of dark matter. Credit: W. Wang et al., Nature Astronomy, 2025

The galaxy Zhúlóng, discovered by PANORAMIC, displays definitive spiral features.

This image shows the PANORAMIC survey within the COSMOS-Web field that contains Zhúlóng, the most distant spiral galaxy discovered to date. It has remarkably well-defined spiral arms, a central old bulge, and a large star-forming disk, resembling the structure of the Milky Way. This JWST discovery has revealed clear evidence for a spiral farther back in cosmic history than ever before. Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/NASA/CSA/ESA/M. Xiao (University of Geneva)/G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute)/D. de Martin & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab)

Meaning “torch dragon,” its age is merely 1.1 billion years.

This figure, from the discovery paper of Zhúlóng, shows the galaxy and its spectral energy distribution at a variety of distance ranges from the galactic center: from near the core to farther out. This is the youngest, farthest galaxy (at z = 5.2, or an age of 1.1 billion years) to display clear evidence for a spiral structure, with a quiescent-like galaxy core embedded in a star-forming stellar disk. Credit: M. Xiao and C.C. Williams et al., Astronomy & Astrophysics, 2025

Even earlier, REBELS-25 appears, aged just 700 million years.

This image shows a deep galaxy field containing a great many nearby, intermediate, and ultra-distant galaxies, along with an inset image with ALMA data that shows the morphology of the disk-like galaxy REBELS-25, as seen just ~700 million years after the Big Bang. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/L. Rowland et al./ESO/J. Dunlop et al. Ack.: CASU, CALET

It has a rotating, gas-rich disk, but lacks evidence for spiral structure.

This animation shows the transition between ESO VISTA data (orange) and ALMA data (blue, white, and red), where the latter shows the velocity profile of what VISTA clearly shows is a disk galaxy. This makes REBELS-25, the galaxy imaged here, the earliest, youngest rotating disk galaxy ever discovered: just 700 million years after the Big Bang. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/L. Rowland et al./ESO/J. Dunlop et al. Ack.: CASU, CALET; Animation: E. Siegel

Massive galaxy JADES-GS-z7-01-QU, also 700 million years old, appears to be gas-free.

Within the vast and impressive JADES field of view, galaxy JADES-GS-z7-01-QU contains only 400-600 million solar masses worth of stars has been spotted, whose light arrives just 700 million years after the Big Bang. While the stars inside this galaxy span perhaps ~3000 light-years across, star-formation proceeded in a giant burst that ended 10-20 million years prior to our observations. It is unknown whether this is a “pause” or a permanent cessation to its star-formation. Credit: JADES Collaboration

Is it temporarily quiet, or transforming into a red-and-dead elliptical?

The distant galaxy MACS1149-JD1 is gravitationally lensed by a foreground cluster, allowing it to be imaged at high resolution and with multiple instruments, including Hubble and ALMA. Based on measurements of the stellar populations found inside, this object, whose light comes from when the Universe was just 530 million years old, contains stars that are at least 280 million years old within it. It shows strong evidence of differential motions inside of it, suggesting rotation, but it does not have an identifiable disk. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, W. Zheng (JHU), M. Postman (STScI), the CLASH Team, Hashimoto et al.

Many evolved galactic features arrived far earlier than expected.

Hubble data (background) and ALMA data (inset, false-colored) revealed the internal motions, for the first time, of normal galaxies whose light was less than 1 billion years old. The color in the blown-up ALMA images shows the relative motions (red is away, blue is towards) internal to these two galaxies, displaying a rotating, whirlpool-like pattern similar to what’s exhibited within the modern Milky Way. Credit: Hubble (NASA/ESA), ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), P. Oesch (University of Geneva) and R. Smit (University of Cambridge)

