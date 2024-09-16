What JWST found in the extreme outer Milky Way

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Bright stars and dust lanes dominate our everyday views of galaxies.
Supremely interesting features occur, visually, within a galaxy’s innermost regions.
This holds true within our Milky Way, where we observe 27,000 light-years from the center.
However, looking away from the galactic center, an unfamiliar view greets us.
The sparse galactic outskirts contain fewer stars and less gas.
The material is also less enriched, and less likely to form rocky planets.
Nevertheless, new episodes of star formation occur within the extreme outer galaxy.
A new set of JWST observations unveils those star-formation episodes in unprecedented detail.
JWST’s near-infrared views are up to 80 times more sensitive than the ground-based Subaru telescope for:
Spitzer’s longer-wavelength views are even more spectacularly surpassed by JWST’s.
Stars of all masses, brown dwarfs, and even protostellar jets shine brilliantly.
Near-infrared and mid-infrared views, both acquired by JWST, reveal vastly different details.
Digel cloud 1a houses a fascinating newborn star cluster.
Wispy, dusty features paint a ghostly silhouette in Digel cloud 2n.
A still-forming protostar shines in mid-infrared light.
Finally, jets and outflows highlight Digel cloud 2s.
These newborn clusters, someday, may harbor fully inhabited worlds.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
