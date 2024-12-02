What JWST found beneath the Sombrero galaxy’s hat

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Since its discovery nearly 250 years ago, the Sombrero galaxy has delighted astronomers.
It appears nearly edge-on, inclined at a mere 6°.
Intrinsically, it’s the brightest known galaxy within 35 million light-years.
Puzzlingly, it displays features of both spiral and elliptical galaxies.
Prominent dust lanes and spiral arms line a central disk.
A giant bulge-like component contains most of its mass, stars, and ~2000 globular clusters.
Additionally, its supermassive black hole reaches billions of solar masses.
All told, it possesses at least twice as many stars as the Milky Way.
It’s been viewed spectacularly across many wavelengths of light.
The elliptical component can be subtracted out, revealing the spiral-like disk.
Spitzer’s infrared eyes painted a bulls-eye picture of this galaxy.
But with mid-infrared views from JWST, we see it in a whole new light.
The outer dust ring isn’t smooth, but turbulent, cloudy, clumpy, and warped.
Within it, only one solar mass worth of new stars forms annually.
Centrally, the supermassive black hole slowly feasts on infalling gas.
A sparse, inner disk is largely dust-depleted.
With JWST’s incredible vision, various galaxies abound in the background.
The Sombrero likely represents a galactic end-state: where a massive spiral has completely devoured its neighbors.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
