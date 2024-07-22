How fast can a human possibly run 100 meters?

In 2008, Usain Bolt won Olympic gold, setting the 100 meter world record.
His 9.69 second finish was bettered in 2009: running 9.58 seconds.
No other runner, before or since, has broken the 9.60 second barrier.
But with the ideal human:
- anatomy,
- start,
- acceleration,
- endurance,
- and top speed,
how fast could we run a perfect 100 meter race?
Initially, you must wait 0.10 seconds after the gun before moving; any faster is a false start.
Human reaction time is limiting; any faster is evidence for anticipating the gun.
Elite sprinters can apply peak forces of 800-1000 pounds (3560-4450 Newtons) to each limb.
Beyond ~1300 pounds, ideal human legbones would surely break.
During the fastest starts, humans accelerate at rates up to 7.0 meters/second².
The fastest top speed ever achieved by a human was Bolt’s 12.42 meters/second (27.8 mph).
However, anatomical studies suggest peak speeds up to 15.6-17.9 m/s (35-40 mph) are achievable.
In practice, top speeds are sustainable for only 3-4 seconds.
An:
- ideal start (0.10 seconds),
- constant acceleration to top speed (2.56 s),
- and sustaining a 17.9 m/s speed for the race’s remainder (4.31 s),
would yield a time of 6.97 seconds.
Any faster, and you’re no longer human.
