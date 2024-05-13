Astronomers discover how energy escapes the galactic center

Unlike the most energetic galaxies, our Milky Way is inactive.
Although we possess a supermassive black hole, it isn’t actively feeding.
Actively feeding supermassive black holes represent the most energetic engines in the Universe.
Excepting the Big Bang, no astrophysical events outpower active galactic nuclei (AGNs) and quasars.
From X-rays through radio waves, AGN and quasar engines shine luminously.
Emitted bipolar jets of particles and radiation funneling energy outward into the cosmos.
However, our galaxy’s central black hole isn’t completely quiescent.
X-ray flares indicate the galactic center occasionally “snacks” on matter.
Enormous, low-density Fermi bubbles extend for ~25,000 light-years above and below the galactic plane.
Within the galactic center itself, magnetic fields shape the flow of matter and radiation.
Stellar cataclysms — plus young, massive stars — are common in Sagittarius A*’s vicinity.
How, then, is energy transported outward from the galactic center?
The answer is revealed in X-ray data: through a central “exhaust vent” within a chimney-like structure.
Observed plasma outflow channels depart the galaxy’s center.
Eruptions drive material upward, through the chimney, and outward: through this exhaust vent.
Sequential accretion events possibly sustain this structure across long timescales.
At last, energy transport within the Milky Way’s center finally makes sense.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.