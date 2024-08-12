Our cosmic home is typical for stars, but not for galaxies

Upon viewing the night sky, many frequently wonder what remains unseen.
Our glittering stellar canopy contains only a few visible galaxies.
With the power of modern observatories, so much more becomes apparent.
A total of between 200-400 billion stars exist within the Milky Way alone.
Many possess Sun-like qualities: abundant in heavy elements, and containing rich planetary systems.
Our Local Group — dominated by the Milky Way and Andromeda — contains over 100 known galaxies.
Peering into the deepest depths of space reveals the cosmic history of stars and galaxies.
Modern, massive galaxies grow from the accretion and merger of earlier, smaller, more primitive ones.
At the earliest times, all galaxies were small and low-mass compared to today.
Meanwhile, star-formation reached its peak some ~11 billion years ago.
It rose to that peak from a star-free state, gradually declining ever since.
Today, there are between 6-20 trillion galaxies in the Universe.
However, only ~100 billion are large and massive.
And those ~100 billion “most massive” galaxies contain over 99% of our cumulative 2.21 × 1021 (2.21 sextillion) stars.
The earliest stars and lowest-mass galaxies encompass the greatest uncertainties.
Most stars exist within Milky Way-like galaxies, but most galaxies aren’t like ours.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.