Our cosmic home is typical for stars, but not for galaxies

Upon viewing the night sky, many frequently wonder what remains unseen.

This long-exposure image captures a number of bright stars, star-forming regions, and the plane of the Milky Way above the southern hemisphere’s ALMA observatory. The nearest stars are only a few light-years away: less than a factor of 10 from the edge of the Oort cloud. But more distant stars and features, still visible with the naked human eye, can be tens of thousands of light-years away instead. Credit: ESO/B. Tafreshi (twanight.org)

Our glittering stellar canopy contains only a few visible galaxies.

Behind the dome of a series of European Southern Observatory telescopes, the Milky Way towers in the southern skies, flanked by the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, at right. Although there are several thousand stars and the plane of the Milky Way all visible to human eyes, there are only four galaxies beyond our own that the typical unaided human eye can detect. Credit: ESO/Z. Bardon (www.bardon.cz)/ProjectSoft (www.projectsoft.cz)

With the power of modern observatories, so much more becomes apparent.

This comparison image, showing the same region as imaged by Hubble’s eXtreme Deep Field (top) and JWST’s JADES survey (bottom) showcases a selection of many ultra-distant galaxies found in the young Universe. When we observe the Universe at great distances, we’re seeing it as it was in the distant past: smaller, denser, hotter, and less evolved. Back to the limits of JWST’s capabilities, we see evidence for stars and galaxies everywhere. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI (JWST); ESA/Hubble & NASA and the HUDF09 team (Hubble)

A total of between 200-400 billion stars exist within the Milky Way alone.

The European Space Agency’s space-based Gaia mission has mapped out the three-dimensional positions and locations of more than one billion stars in our Milky Way galaxy: the most of all-time. The ability to measure stellar parallax, or how the actual (rather than apparent) position of a star changes over the course of a calendar year, is greatly aided by superior instrumentation, large aperture size, Gaia’s location in space, and the development of photography and computerized identification of the relative shifting of stars. Over multiple years, Gaia can help provide information about the velocities of these stars as well. Credit: ESA/Gaia/DPAC

Many possess Sun-like qualities: abundant in heavy elements, and containing rich planetary systems.

This color-coded map shows the heavy element abundances of more than 6 million stars within the Milky Way. Stars in red, orange, and yellow are all rich enough in heavy elements that they should have planets; green and cyan-coded stars should only rarely have planets, and stars coded blue or violet should have absolutely no planets at all around them. Note that the central plane of the galactic disk, extending all the way into the galactic core, has the potential for habitable, rocky planets. This map shows fewer than 0.01% of the stars within our galaxy. Credit: ESA/Gaia/DPAC; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Our Local Group — dominated by the Milky Way and Andromeda — contains over 100 known galaxies.

Our Local Group of galaxies is dominated by Andromeda and the Milky Way, but there’s no denying that Andromeda is the biggest, the Milky Way is #2, Triangulum is #3, and the LMC is #4. At just 165,000 light-years away, it’s by far the closest among the top 10+ galaxies to our own, and as such it takes up the largest angular span on the sky of all galaxies outside the Milky Way. There are over 100 galaxies within the Local Group, but Andromeda and the Milky Way contain most of the stars, as well as most of the mass. Credit: Andrew Z. Colvin/Wikimedia Commons

Peering into the deepest depths of space reveals the cosmic history of stars and galaxies.

Galaxies comparable to the present-day Milky Way are numerous, but younger galaxies that are Milky Way-like are inherently smaller, bluer, and richer in gas in general than the galaxies we see today. Over time, many smaller galaxies become gravitationally bound together, resulting in mergers but also in groups and clusters containing large numbers of galaxies overall. Credit: NASA, ESA, P. van Dokkum (Yale U.), S. Patel (Leiden U.), and the 3-D-HST Team

Modern, massive galaxies grow from the accretion and merger of earlier, smaller, more primitive ones.

Zw II 96 in the constellation of Delphinus, the Dolphin, is an example of a galaxy merger located some 500 million light-years away. Star formation is triggered by these classes of events, and can use up large amounts of gas within each of the progenitor galaxies, rather than a steady stream of low-level star formation found in isolated galaxies. Note the streams of stars between the interacting galaxies, which can either become part of a population of stars in the post-merger galaxy’s stellar halo, or could get expelled from the post-merger galaxy entirely, roaming the intergalactic medium. The end result will be larger numbers of stars bound together in a smaller number of total galaxies. Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration and A. Evans (University of Virginia, Charlottesville/NRAO/Stony Brook University)

At the earliest times, all galaxies were small and low-mass compared to today.

This section of one of our deepest views of the Universe, acquired with JWST, overlaps with data from the Hubble eXtreme Deep Field. Compared to Hubble, JWST reveals an enormous number of objects previously invisible to Hubble, even with only ~4% of the observing time. Most of these galaxies are small and low-mass, but are forming stars rapidly right now, enabling JWST to reveal their presence. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Christina Williams (NSF’s NOIRLab), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Michael Maseda (UW-Madison); Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI); Animation: E. Siegel

Meanwhile, star-formation reached its peak some ~11 billion years ago.

When major mergers of similarly-sized galaxies occur in the Universe, they form new stars out of the hydrogen and helium gas present within them. This can result in severely increased rates of star-formation, similar to what we observe inside the nearby galaxy Henize 2-10, located 30 million light years away. This galaxy will likely evolve, post-merger, into another disk galaxy if copious amounts of gas remains within it, or into an elliptical if all or nearly all of the gas is expelled by the current starburst. Starburst events like this were much more common earlier in cosmic history than they are today. Credit: NASA, ESA, Zachary Schutte (XGI), Amy Reines (XGI); Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

It rose to that peak from a star-free state, gradually declining ever since.

The Fermi-LAT collaboration’s reconstructed star-formation history of the Universe, compared with other data points from alternative methods elsewhere in the literature. We are arriving at a consistent set of results across many different methods of measurement, with the greatest uncertainties persisting at the highest redshifts and earliest times. These uncertainties represent less than a 1% uncertainty in the total number of stars formed throughout cosmic history. Credit: Fermi-LAT collaboration & M. Ajello et al., Science, 2018

Today, there are between 6-20 trillion galaxies in the Universe.

Only approximately 1000 stars are present in the entirety of dwarf galaxies Segue 1 and Segue 3, the latter of which has a gravitational mass of an impressive 600,000 Suns. The stars making up the dwarf satellite Segue 1 are circled here. As we discover smaller, fainter galaxies with fewer numbers of stars, we begin to recognize just how common these small galaxies are as well as how elevated their dark matter-to-normal matter ratios can be; there may be as many as 100 for every galaxy similar to the Milky Way, with dark matter outmassing normal matter by factors of many hundreds or even more. Credit: Marla Geha/Keck Observatory

However, only ~100 billion are large and massive.

This view of the Perseus cluster of galaxies shows over 1000 galaxies all clustered together some 240 million light-years away, with many tens of thousands more identifiable in the background portion of the image. While optically, the image is dominated by the most massive, star-rich galaxies, they are vastly outnumbered by smaller, fainter, low-mass galaxies that are exceedingly difficult to detect, even nearby. Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

And those ~100 billion “most massive” galaxies contain over 99% of our cumulative 2.21 × 1021 (2.21 sextillion) stars.

This deep-field region of the GOODS-South field contains 18 galaxies forming stars so quickly that the number of stars inside will double in just 10 million years: just 0.1% the lifetime of the Universe. The deepest views of the Universe, as revealed by space telescopes, take us back into the early history of the Universe, where star-formation rates were much greater than today, but where fewer than 1% of the Universe’s cumulative stars had already formed. Many of the most distant galaxies are found in close proximity to other foreground galaxies, whose mass distorts and magnifies the light from background objects. Credit: NASA, ESA, A. van der Wel (Max Planck Institute for Astronomy), H. Ferguson and A. Koekemoer (Space Telescope Science Institute), and the CANDELS team

The earliest stars and lowest-mass galaxies encompass the greatest uncertainties.

JADES-GS-z14-0, in the top inset box, is found behind (and just to the right of) a closer, brighter, bluer galaxy. It was only through the power of spectroscopy with incredible resolution, capable of separating the two sources, that the nature of this record-breakingly distant object could be determined. Its light comes to us from when the Universe was only 290 million years old: just 2.1% of its current age. JADES-GS-z14-1, just below it, comes from when the Universe was ~300 million years old. Compared to large, modern-day galaxies, all early galaxies contain a paucity of stars. Credit: S. Carniani et al. (JADES collaboration), arXiv:2405.18485, 2024

Most stars exist within Milky Way-like galaxies, but most galaxies aren’t like ours.

This illustration of our Local Group, which contains the Milky Way (at left), showcases how there are between 30-100 known small, low-mass galaxies for every large galaxy like the Milky Way or Andromeda in our modern-day Universe. Most of the stars are found in large, massive galaxies, but most galaxies are small and seemingly insignificant. Credit: Pablo Carlos Budassi/Wikimedia Commons

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.