5 big surprises when comparing the worlds in our Solar System

Within our Solar System, it’s hard to appreciate just how big, massive, and well-separated our planets, moons, asteroids, and more are.
These 5 counterintuitive facts can help put things in perspective.
1.) Earth is more massive than all the other rocky planets, combined.
Adding together:
- Mercury,
- Venus,
- Mars,
- the Moon,
- plus the asteroid and Kuiper belts,
would approximately equal Earth’s mass.
2.) Neptune is the smallest gas giant, but Uranus is far less massive.
Uranus beats Neptune by 3% in diameter.
Neptune’s interior is richer in heavy elements; overall, it’s 17% more massive than Uranus.
3.) Venus is the slowest rotating planet, but a day on Mercury lasts longer.
Venus takes over four times as long as Mercury to rotate 360°.
But from sunrise to sunrise, Mercury’s duration beats Venus’s: 176 to 117 Earth-days.
4.) Saturn is the least dense planet, by far.
Saturn is five times Neptune’s mass, but fourteen times its volume.
Its puffy atmosphere is 96% hydrogen, by volume.
5.) The asteroid belt is more empty than the Earth-Moon system.
Over 20 million asteroids over 100 meters wide are estimated.
The average distance between them is nearly 1 million km: more than double the Earth-Moon distance.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.