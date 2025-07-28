5 science facts that come from simply watching the Moon

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.
The Moon is Earth’s brightest, largest night sky object.
It exhibits phases,
large apparent motions,
and is required for eclipses.
These five additional, profound lessons also arise.
1.) The Earth is round, not flat.
The Moon’s observed orientation is heavily latitude-dependent.
The Earth’s spheroidal shadow appears globally during lunar eclipses.
Only a round Earth accommodates these observations.
2.) The Moon’s orbit is elliptical, not circular.
The Moon’s apparent size changes throughout its orbit.
Over 50% of the lunar face is visible from Earth, due to orbital speed variations.
This implies monthly changes in the Moon-Earth distance: disallowing circular orbits.
3.) It reveals the reflectivity of the Earth.
The Sun only illuminates part of the Moon.
The remainder is lit up by Earthshine: sunlight reflected off of Earth.
Observing the crescent Moon’s darkened portions reveals Earth’s reflectivity, or albedo.
4.) Earth’s atmosphere transmits more red light than blue.
During moonset/moonrise, the Moon appears reddened.
Earth’s atmosphere preferentially scatters away bluer light.
Meanwhile, the transmitted red light illuminates a fully eclipsed lunar disk.
5.) The Moon has mountains, valleys, and high-rimmed craters.
During solar eclipses, Baily’s beads arise.
These “pockets” of sunlight showcase a complex lunar topography.
Additionally, the Moon’s irregularly shaped shadow reveals crater wall heights.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.