10 space pictures whose appearances will deceive you

Amazing sights abound all across the Universe.
But these ten examples are very different from what their appearances indicate.
10.) Apparently “merging” galaxy NGC 105.
The “smaller” galaxy, PGC 212515, is 100+ million light-years separated from NGC 105.
9.) “Globular cluster” NGC 411.
This spherical stellar collection is a young open star cluster, not a globular cluster.
8.) “Hole in the Universe” Barnard 68.
This dark molecular cloud blocks visible, but transmits infrared, wavelengths.
7.) “Spiral structure” R Sculptoris.
This non-galaxy is a dying, giant star orbiting a massive, hidden companion star.
6.) “Newborn” nearby galaxy DDO 68.
An infalling dark, low-mass companion has triggered new, recent star-formation in this dwarf galaxy.
5.) The “Hand of God” in space.
These heated clouds emit high-energy X-rays, showcasing energetic winds created by a young pulsar.
4.) The “Cat’s Eye” Nebula.
A bright planetary nebula with an unseen binary companion, its expelled material extends across multiple light-years.
3.) The long, thin “La Flaca” galaxy.
This normal spiral galaxy experiences the most severe linear distortion from foreground gravitational lensing.
2.) Circularly surrounded galaxy cluster Abell S1063.
Distorted foreground galaxy shapes are phantasmal: arising from weak and strong gravitational lensing.
1.) Helically-moving star Gaia BH1.
Our closest known black hole orbits an observable, Sun-like star.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
