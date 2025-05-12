11 NASA astrophysics missions face risk of cancellation

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.
NASA’s mission isn’t merely space exploration; it
includes scientific discovery.
This “fleet chart” catalogues every NASA science mission across the four main subdivisions — Earth science, heliophysics, planetary science, and astrophysics — that is active as of July 2024. Many more planned, future missions are in various stages of development.
Credit: NASA Science Fleet Chart
NASA science includes
Earth science, heliophysics, planetary science, and astrophysics.
This color-coded map of missions either conducted or co-sponsored by NASA Astrophysics shows several past, many current, and a large number of future missions that are anticipated to become part of the NASA astrophysics fleet, assuming that it doesn’t have to withstand a more than 50% budget cut in 2025 and beyond.
Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA astrophysics observes
all forms of light, particles, and even gravitational waves.
Along with ground-based facilities, which can only observe a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, space-based observatories, such as the multiwavelength fleet of observatories launched and maintained by NASA’s astrophysics subdivision of the Science Mission Directorate, can reveal the Universe in spectacular fashion, often as never before.
Credit: eCUIP/University of Chicago
It now faces
its greatest budget cuts ever.
Both Hubble (top) and JWST (bottom) are reflecting telescopes. Light from distant objects enters the telescope, reflecting off of the large primary mirror sending it to the smaller secondary mirror. The secondary mirror reflects that light back through a hole in the primary mirror where it comes to a focus and enters each of the telescope’s many instruments located behind the primary mirror. Telescope diagrams are not to scale, but JWST’s position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, as opposed to Hubble’s ~500-600 km distance from Earth, represents a huge difference in the temperatures the observatories can operate at.
Credit: NASA-GSFC, STScI
All
future astrophysics missions face cancellation, including 11 of paramount importance.
The COSI mission is designed to measure the low-energy gamma-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, ideal for measuring antimatter formation near the galactic center, the explosive deaths of stars, and how and where the heaviest elements of all are synthesized. It is, as of early 2025, slated for launch in 2027.
Credit: UC Berkeley; NASA; NRL; Northrup Grumman
11.)
COSI
This map shows a 1-year view of the entire gamma-ray sky from NASA’s Fermi satellite. As a complement and successor to Fermi, COSI will survey the entire sky in the low-energy gamma-ray band (from 0.2-5 MeV), providing the best map of sites in the Galaxy where matter and antimatter collide and annihilate, as well as constraining the geometry of the gamma-ray sources.
Credit: NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center/Daniel Kocevski
Measuring gamma-rays and polarization
will reveal where cosmic elements form.
NASA’s EXCITE (EXoplanet Climate Infrared TElescope) mission will study the atmospheres around exoplanets, and successfully completed a balloon-borne test flight in August of 2024. The goal is to study the atmospheres and the compositions of hot Jupiters: gas giant planets in very close, tight orbits around their parent stars.
Credit: NASA/Jeanette Kazmierczak
10.)
EXCITE
This artist’s illustration shows a hot Jupiter exoplanet in a very close orbit around its brighter, hotter, more massive parent star. Planets like hot Jupiters were among the first exoplanets discovered in the 1990s, not because they’re the most common, but because they’re the easiest type of exoplanet to detect.
Credit: NASA, ESA and L. Hustak (STScI)
Measuring
hot Jupiter exo-atmospheres reveals a planet’s 3D temperature and composition.
This cutaway diagram shows various components of the Experiment for Cryogenic Large-Aperture Intensity Mapping (EXCLAIM) far-infrared experiment, presently under development as part of NASA’s astrophysics subdivision.
Credit: P.A.R. Ade et al., Journal of Low Temperature Physics, 2020
9.)
EXCLAIM
This complex of some 20 independent star-forming regions is within a 3-degree span and inside the Milky Way’s galactic plane. Taken with the far-infrared Herschel spacecraft, this region, Westerhout 43, is located at the intersection of our central galactic bar and one of our spiral arms. Herschel has been defunct since it ran out of coolant in 2013, and no far-infrared space telescope has ever matched its capabilities since.
Credit: ESA/Herschel/PACS, SPIRE/Hi-GAL Project. Acknowledgement: UNIMAP / L. Piazzo, La Sapienza – Università di Roma; E. Schisano / G. Li Causi, IAPS/INAF, Italy
This
far-infrared telescope will map star-formation across cosmic history.
NASA’s Pandora satellite, a smallsat mission, uses a novel all-aluminum 45-cm (17″) telescope to capture each target star’s visible and near-infrared spectrum simultaneously, while working to disentangle the parent star’s light from the light that filters through any transiting exoplanet’s atmosphere. Pandora is illustrated here without the thermal blanketing that will protect the spacecraft.
Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Conceptual Image Lab
8.)
Pandora
When starlight passes through a transiting exoplanet’s atmosphere, signatures are imprinted. Depending on the wavelength and intensity of both emission and absorption features, the presence or absence of various atomic and molecular species within an exoplanet’s atmosphere can be revealed through the technique of transit spectroscopy. While many transit spectroscopy missions exist, disentangling the atmosphere’s composition from the properties of the parent star remains an important part of the puzzle.
Credit: ESA/David Sing/PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission
This
multiwavelength satellite will disentangle exoplanet atmosphere signals from their parent stars.
PRAXyS, or the Polarimeter for Relativistic Astrophysical X-ray Sources, is a small explorer/mission of opportunity that uses X-ray telescope to explore how space’s shape and curvature has been distorted by black holes and neutron stars, along with their associated nearby magnetic fields.
Credit: NASA
7.)
PRAXyS
This computer simulation of a neutron star shows charged particles being whipped around by a neutron star’s extraordinarily strong electric and magnetic fields. X-ray missions with polarimeters, such as PRAXyS, can probe both the spatial distortion around compact objects, especially black holes, while also studying the properties of strong magnetic fields around compact objects, particularly neutron stars.
Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
This X-ray mission will measure
spatial distortion and magnetic fields around compact objects.
The TIGERISS (Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder for the International Space Station) mission is designed to measure the abundances of ultra-heavy galactic cosmic rays, including for elements all the way up to lead (element 82) on the periodic table.
Credit: NASA/Roskosmos
6.)
TIGERISS
Cosmic ray spectrum of the various atomic nuclei found among them. Of all the cosmic rays that exist, 99% of them are atomic nuclei. Of the atomic nuclei, approximately 90% are hydrogen, 9% are helium, and ~1%, combined, is everything else. Iron, a low-abundance but important example of the heavy, high-energy atomic nuclei found, may compose the highest-energy cosmic rays of all.
Credit: M. Tanabashi et al. (Particle Data Group), Phys. Rev. D, 2019
This
International Space Station-bound mission will measure the heaviest cosmic particles.
Both the PRIMA (PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics) far-infrared mission (at right) and the AXIS (Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite) X-ray satellite (at left) have made it to the final stage for consideration of a full-fledged $1 billion mission to explore the Universe in 2032. The concepts will be developed and a sole winner will be selected in 2026, so long as funding remains intact.
Credit: Christopher Reynolds & Alberto Bolatto
5.)
PRIMA/ AXIS
This dust map of the Orion Nebula was constructed with the use of three space-based telescopes: Spitzer, WISE, and Herschel. No stars are visible here, but dust of various temperatures are revealed in these views.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/Hershel
The most
advanced far-infrared (PRIMA) and X-ray (AXIS) missions of the 21st century are both under development.
After undergoing a cost review and being scaled down, the ESA’s original Athena (Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics) mission has been redesigned and rebranded as NewAthena, and is slated to become the 21st century’s most powerful X-ray observatory: now slated for launch in 2036-7.
Credit: Athena Community Office-ACO
4.)
ATHENA
In concert with JWST, next-generation X-ray observatories like Lynx (proposed for NASA) or Athena (under development in the ESA and supported by NASA) could serve as the ultimate complement for understanding the Universe. Without either of them, the X-ray community will remain underserved, still reliant on Chandra’s now-ancient capabilities.
Credit: NASA Decadal Survey/Lynx interim report
This
flagship-class ESA X-ray mission relies on several NASA contributions.
With three equally spaced detectors in space connected by laser arms, periodic changes in their separation distance can reveal the passing of gravitational waves of appropriate wavelengths. LISA will be humanity’s first detector capable of detecting spacetime ripples from supermassive black holes and the objects that fall into them, from high-mass binary black hole companions to lower-mass objects, like stellar mass black holes or even neutron stars and possibly white dwarfs as well.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/NASAEA/ESA/CXC/STScl/GSFCSVS/S.Barke (CC BY 4.0)
3.)
LISA
Unlike ground-based gravitational wave detectors like LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA, or pulsar timing arrays, space-based gravitational wave detectors will be sensitive to new classes of gravitational wave events, including those involving white dwarfs and supermassive black holes. LISA, the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, is poised to be humanity’s first successful space-based gravitational wave observatory.
Credit: NASA/ESA/LISA collaboration
Humanity’s
first space-based gravitational wave detector will reveal hundreds of new black holes.
The Hubble Ultra-Deep Field, shown in blue, is the largest, deepest, long-exposure campaign undertaken by humanity thus far, even in the JWST era. For the same amount of observing time, the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will be able to image the orange area to the exact same depth, revealing over 100 times as many objects as are present in the comparable Hubble image.
Credit: NASA, ESA, and A. Koekemoer (STScI), Acknowledgement: Digitized Sky Survey
2.)
Nancy Roman Telescope
This illustration compares the relative sizes of the areas of sky covered by two surveys: the upcoming Nancy Roman Telescope’s High Latitude Wide Area Survey, outlined in blue, and the largest mosaic led by Hubble, the Cosmological Evolution Survey (COSMOS), shown in red. In current plans, the Roman survey will be more than 1,000 times broader than Hubble’s, revealing how galaxies cluster across time and space as never before, enabling the tightest constraints on evolving dark energy, and revealing more microlensing events, including possibly extremely close black holes, than ever before. Euclid is wider-field than Roman, but with inferior depth, resolution, and wavelength coverage.
Credit: NASA/GSFC
This
already-constructed super-Hubble will map large, deep cosmic fields as never before.
Ideally, the new space telescope Habitable Worlds Observatory, with capabilities between those of the previously-proposed HabEx and LUVOIR (shown here), will be large enough to image a large number of Earth-like exoplanets directly, while still having the desired properties to keep it on-budget and not require the development of wholly new, untested technologies. This observatory, known as Habitable Worlds Observatory, will be NASA’s next flagship mission after the Nancy Roman space telescope.
Credit: NASA/GSFC, LUVOIR concept
1.)
Habitable Worlds Observatory
If the Sun were located at the distance of Alpha Centauri, the future Habitable Worlds Observatory, either with a starshade or a sufficiently advanced coronagraph, would not only be able to directly image Jupiter and Earth, including taking their spectra, but even the planet Venus as well. The farther out giant planets, including Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, would all be perceptible as well.
Credit: L. Pueyo, M. N’Diaye (STScI)
This
future flagship mission, seeking alien life, may never get built.
The prospect of detecting and characterizing the atmosphere of a true Earth-like planet, i.e., an Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of its star, including both red dwarf and more Sun-like stars, is within our reach. With a next-generation coronagraph, a large ultraviolet-optical-infrared mission could find dozens, or even hundreds, of Earth-sized worlds to measure.
Credit: National Academies/Astro2020 decadal survey
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all.