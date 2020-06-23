Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
48,000-year-old bone arrowheads and jewelry discovered in Sri Lankan cave
Artifacts uncovered in southeast Asia offer clues on early complex human cultures.
- Archaeologists discovered a trove of bone tools used roughly 48,000 years ago in a Sri Lankan cave.
- Uncovered artifacts include the earliest known bow-and-arrow devices found out of Africa, weaving utensils, and decorative beads chiseled from the tips of marine snail shells.
- The findings underline the necessity of looking for early Homo sapien innovation in regions outside of the grasslands and coasts of Africa or Europe, where much of the research has been focused.
A group of archaeologists have discovered a remarkable trove of bone tools used roughly 48,000 years ago in a Sri Lankan cave, according to new research published in the journal Science Advances.
New discoveries
The study was led by Michelle Langley, an archaeologist at Australia's Griffith University, along with other researchers from Griffith, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (MPI-SHH), and the Sri Lankan Government's Department of Archaeology.
The scientists examined tools and artifacts used between 48,000 and 4,000 years ago that were discovered in the Fa-Hien Lena cave site located in Sri Lanka's southwest tropical forests, an area that has become one of the most important archaeological sites in South Asia since the 1980s. The assemblage of artifacts included 130 of the earliest known bone-arrow tips found out of Africa along with 29 utensils likely used to make clothing or bags. Also excavated were decorative beads chiseled from the tips of marine snail shells and the world's oldest known beads made of red ochre — an ancient pigment used for a variety of things from body paint to sunscreen.
Archaeologists believe that these tools correspond to four phases of ancient human habitation of the site. Using radiocarbon technology to date thirty items from the site, researchers were able to create a timeline detailing how the tools evolved to become more sophisticated over time.
"Most of these tools were made out of monkey bone, and many of them appear to have been carefully shaped into arrowheads," Langley told Tim Vernimmen of National Geographic. "They are too small and light to have been spearheads, which need some weight to gain force, and too heavy and blunt to have been blow darts."
On close inspection, the size, forms and fractures found on many of the bone points led the researchers to believe that they were used as arrow tips for bow-and-arrow hunting to catch swift and nimble rainforest prey like monkeys and other tree-dwelling creatures. The arrow points increased in length over time for the purpose of hunting larger mammals like deer. If the researcher's conclusions are correct, this finding marks the earliest definitive proof of high-powered projectile hunting in a tropical rainforest environment.
Additionally, the team uncovered a range of other bone and tooth tools used for scraping and piercing. They were likely used for making nets and working animal skins or plant fibers in the tropical environment.
"Evidence for the construction of nets is extremely scarce in artifacts many thousands of years old, making this aspect of the Fa-Hien Lena assemblage a startling find," Langley said in a Griffith University press release. Because this wasn't a cold region, the authors opine that the clothing made with the assemblage of tools may have been used for protection from insect-borne diseases.
Other tools discovered at the site were identified as implements probably associated with freshwater fishing.
Out of Africa and into the rainforest
"Bone projectile points (A to H) and scrapers (I to K) from Fa-Hien Lena. (A and B) Geometric bipoints, with (B) coming from phase D context 146; (C and F) hilted bipoint, red arrows indicate cut notches; (D and E) hilted unipoints, red arrows and red circle indicate wear indicating fixed hafting; (G and H) symmetrical bipoints"
Langley et al., 2020
Before the great migration out of Africa, smaller groups of humans began to leave the continent between 200,000 and 100,000 years ago eventually migrating into South Asia. These findings offer clues as to how our ancient ancestors adapted to diverse, precarious environments during their global expansion, such as the tropical rainforest. Though the early humans of South Asia likely didn't make their abode in the densely vegetated forest right away, opting instead for the coast, their decedents eventually would. And that move required some nifty new survival technology.
The researchers pointed out that their discoveries of these ancient tools underline the necessity of looking for early Homo sapien innovation in regions outside of the grasslands and coasts of Africa, or Europe where much of the research has been focused.
"[T]his traditional focus has meant that other parts of Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Americas have often been sidelined in discussions of the origins of material culture, such as novel projectile hunting methods or cultural innovations associated with our species," said Patrick Roberts from MPI-SHH.
Complex human societies
The shell beads that the team found indicate that the ancient forest dwellers traded with the populations that stayed along the coast. The beads were rounded and pierced, suggesting that they were strung. Earlier dated beads (around 8,700 years old) were made from red ochre nodules. The ancient jewelry is gauged to be similar in age to other "social signaling" materials found in Eurasia and Southeast Asia, according to the authors, which was around 45,000 years ago. This highlights the importance of establishing social connections for these early people through trade and symbol.
"Together, these artifacts reveal a rich human culture in the tropics of South Asia which was creating and utilizing complex hunting and social technologies to not only survive, but thrive, in demanding rainforest environments," concluded study co-author Patrick Roberts, Ph.D., a researcher at the University of Queensland.
- The invention that made us human: Fire - Big Think ›
- Titanosaur footprints discovered on the roof of a French cave - Big ... ›
- Neanderthal-Denisovan human hybrid found in ancient cave - Big ... ›
Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.
'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
- At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
- Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
How Big Picture Learning's schools work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43a2f898a024827ba61c7c28330cbf8c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8O5fYxg0Qig?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
China grew a plant on the moon — it sprouted two leaves, data indicates
It marks the first time a plant has been grown on the moon.
- In January, China became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon.
- Chang'e-4 lunar rover carried among its payload a small biosphere that housed six lifeforms, including cotton seeds.
- Using data from that biosphere experiment, researchers constructed a digital image of the cotton plant that reveals it grew two leaves before dying from the cold.
Why NASA wants to grow plants in space<p>Learning how to reliably grow plants in space is necessary if NASA or other space agencies want to launch long-term missions.</p><p>"Simply packing some multi-vitamins will not be enough to keep astronauts healthy as they explore deep space," NASA <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/content/growing-plants-in-space" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wrote</a> in April. "They will need fresh produce."</p><p>Why? Some reasons are logistical. For example, the nutrients in supplements and prepared meals will break down over time, and radiation could accelerate that process. So, growing fresh produce would give astronauts access to fresher nutrients, not to mention better tasting food. Also, if astronauts could grow plants on spaceships, they wouldn't have to carry as much prepared food onboard.</p><p>But there are also psychological benefits to growing plants in space.</p><p>"We already know from our pioneering astronauts that fresh flowers and gardens on the International Space Station create a beautiful atmosphere and let us take a little piece of Earth with us on our journeys," NASA wrote. "They're good for our psychological well-being on Earth and in space."</p><p>NASA is also interested in making dining in space a pleasant experience for astronauts. For example, the agency has packed comfort food and <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/k-4/home/F_Holiday_Dinner_in_Space.html" target="_blank">holiday meals</a> on recent missions, and has conducted research on astronauts' preference for <a href="https://www.eater.com/2015/9/17/9338665/space-food-nasa-astronauts-mars" target="_blank">communal versus solo dining</a>, as well as whether they benefit from cooking food themselves. Other researchers are exploring how space dining can fulfill astronauts' emotional needs, and also how to counteract phenomenon specific to space travel, <a href="https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/space-food/overview/" target="_blank">such as the loss of the sense of smell</a>.</p>"At the end of the day, we're not worried about the muscle cells," NASA nutritionist Scott Smith told <a href="https://www.eater.com/2015/9/17/9338665/space-food-nasa-astronauts-mars" target="_blank"><em>Eater</em></a>. "We're worried about the human."
Experiment proves old theory how aliens might use black holes
Researchers create a device to test a 50-year-old physics theory from the famed Roger Penrose.
- Scientists prove a 50-year-old physics theory by Roger Penrose.
- The theory explains how energy could be harvested from black holes by advanced aliens.
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow twisted sound waves to show that the effect Penrose described is real.
Check out how the researchers explain their work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18cab22ba8605e6eaba8784df05eeb1d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ES2VxhRAkUM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
The set-up of the experiment.
Credit: University of Glasgow
Weight gain affects the efficacy of antidepressants, new study finds
Weight gain is a side effect of antidepressants, adding another layer of problems.
- A comprehensive scoping review of 12 studies found that being overweight negatively affects the efficacy of antidepressants.
- McGill University researchers investigated SSRIs, SNRIs, tricyclic antidepressants, and tetracyclic antidepressants.
- A double-edged sword: obesity impacts antidepressants, yet a side effect of these drugs is weight gain.
Antidepressants Make it Harder to Empathize, Harder to Climax, and Harder to Cry. | Julie Holland<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="153edc4adcd3ceaee40f4bcb7e2fffb2"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-EMg12QBUx4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Add to this tale a <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032719325297?via%3Dihub" target="_blank">new study</a>, published in <em>Journal of Affective Disorders</em>, investigating the efficacy of antidepressants in overweight users. A team at McGill University reviewed 12 studies that focused on SSRIs, SNRIs, tricyclic antidepressants, and tetracyclic antidepressants conducted between 2004-2019. Eleven of them found that weight class or body mass index (BMI) negatively affect the efficacy of these antidepressants.<br></p><p>This comprehensive scoping review from the McGill team is troubling for two reasons. First, obesity is already a predictor for depression. Second, weight gain is <em>also</em> a side effect of antidepressants, implying that their efficacy could dwindle with long-term usage. Recent evidence <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/antidepressants-withdrawal" target="_self">confirms</a> that extended usage of antidepressants results in withdrawal symptoms that persist for over a year, obesity included in that list.</p><p>According to the study, over 300 million people suffer from depression around the world. The WHO reports that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Pharmaceutical intervention is problematic with roughly half of prescription users. While the reasons for this are not well understood, obese and overweight patients suffer from treatment-resistant depression at higher rates than those with normal weight. </p>
Posters of an exhibition entitled "LSD, the 75 Years of a Problem Child" are seen at the entrance of the Swiss National Library on September 21, 2018 in Bern.
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images<p>The researchers offer a few possibilities for why being overweight could negatively affect antidepressants. </p><ul><li>Antidepressants might not dissolve as effectively in increased body fat. </li><li>Variations in plasma concentrations are caused by extra adipose tissue. </li><li>Obese patients are more likely to be on other drugs, any of which could effect the efficacy of antidepressants. </li><li>Obesity is a state of systemic low grade inflammation that impacts how drugs act in the body. </li><li>Excess adipose tissue secretes more adipokines, suppressing neurotransmitter systems. </li><li>Levels of leptin, the hormone that signals hunger, are compromised as weight gain increases. </li><li>Genetic factors, such as neurotransmitter receptors and drug metabolizing enzymes, could play a role. </li><li>Comorbid medical conditions—sleep apnea, asthma, metabolic syndrome—can contribute to depression as well as dampen the response to medications.</li></ul><p>This wide range of potential factors shows the complexity of drug interactions within the human body. One thing is clear from the McGill team's review: being overweight reduces the efficacy of the world's most popular antidepressants. This trend reiterates the need for better mental treatments, such as psychotherapy and psychedelic therapy. The time for an overhaul of the psychiatry industry and its reliance on this class of drugs has come. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.