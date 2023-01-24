Lindsay Bryan-Podvin is a biracial financial therapist, speaker, podcaster, and author. As the first financial therapist in Michigan, she combines financial literacy with money's emotional and psychological side. With a[…]
Moran Cerf is a neuroscientist and business professor at the Kellogg School of Management and the neuroscience program at Northwestern university.
Research in my lab employs an interdisciplinary approach to understanding how people make decisions, and in tracing out the underlying psychological and neural mechanisms of choice.
Steven M. Hughes is a Financial Therapist and Money Reiki Practitioner helping Black millennials and entrepreneurs build healthy relationships with their money. He marries his education in financial psychology and money coaching.
Dr. George James, LMFT, counsels people on how to overcome everyday relational struggles so they can build successful connections in love, family and career.
Addicted to spending money you want to save? Here’s how to stop.
7 min
with
About 40% of the things you do each day are habits. Because we don’t maintain conscious control over our habits, bad ones can be hard to break.
Habits are a way for our brain to utilize fewer resources to accomplish a task that we perform repetitively.
Many of our financial decisions are based on habits. So, to make better financial decisions, we need to cultivate good habits.