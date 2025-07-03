Sign up for Big Think on Substack The most surprising and impactful new stories delivered to your inbox every week, for free. Subscribe

What happens when you try to look too closely at the fabric of the universe? When we gaze at a Planck length, a scale so small that even light becomes useless for observation, physics pushes back.

The Planck length is not just a tiny number, it’s a boundary where gravity, quantum mechanics, and relativity collide. Physicist Brian Cox explains why the measurement is a portal to the deep structure of reality, and why going beyond it may break the boundaries of our understanding.