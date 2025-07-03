Brian Cox obtained a first class honors degree in physics from the University of Manchester in 1995 and in 1998 a Ph.D. in High Energy Particle Physics at the DESY[…]
“It’s a very, very beautiful calculation, but it’s the best example I know of the relationship between these rather abstract quantities perhaps and something that you can look at in a telescope.”
What happens when you try to look too closely at the fabric of the universe? When we gaze at a Planck length, a scale so small that even light becomes useless for observation, physics pushes back.
The Planck length is not just a tiny number, it’s a boundary where gravity, quantum mechanics, and relativity collide. Physicist Brian Cox explains why the measurement is a portal to the deep structure of reality, and why going beyond it may break the boundaries of our understanding.