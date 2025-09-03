Nate Silver is a statistician, author, political analyst and founder of FiveThirtyEight.com, who specializes in analyzing elections and sports.
“If you ask a computer, it will say, most of the time you want to either be raising or folding, right? You want to take an aggressive action or quit. I think this is a great metaphor for lots of things in real life, too.”
What does it take to make bold decisions when the odds aren’t clear? Statistician Nate Silver explains why the best risk-takers aren’t reckless. They’re strategic, evidence-driven, and comfortable acting without perfect information.
Silver shares habits that separate success from failure in competitive environments, to help you become more comfortable with risking it all.