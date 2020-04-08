Follow Us
Expand your knowledge while you social distance with this app bundle
Access all of Rosetta Stone's languages and get two more powerful apps for a steal.
- Learning a new language is a great way to expand your cultural boundaries while training your brain.
- One of the best ways to stave off dementia is to continue learning new skills throughout life.
- While social distancing is tough, take advantage of this time by continuing to learn new skills.
Streaming services are rushing to provide new content as more people practice social distancing. For the next few months, we'll likely run out of nature and travel shows to watch that remind us of the world beyond our living rooms. But all this time spent at home can be used for good. This is the perfect opportunity to learn a new language.
Learning a language has been shown to improve memory, sharpen your mind, enhance your decision-making skills, and increase your networking capabilities. Research into bilingual speakers found that they were better able to fend off diseases of dementia. Being able to communicate with more people simply brings more opportunities and connections into your life.
The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle includes a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, the premier program for learning a new language. The award-winning interactive software offers 24 languages for you to choose from. Take advantage of TruAccent™, a top-rated speech recognition technology as you learn Farsi, Tagalog, Arabic, French, or any of the other 20 languages on offer.
This collection doesn't just stop here, though. As the name suggests, The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle comes with a number of products to help you make the most of your time while you're practicing social distancing.
The bundle includes lifetime access to the 12min Premium Micro Book Library, a breakthrough educational platform that distills today's best reads into quick 12-minute summaries. The service delivers 30 new titles to your device each month, so in addition to learning a new language with Rosetta Stone, you can use 12min to keep learning new things while you're stuck inside as well.
Finally, with many of us spending more time online at home, it's important to keep your browsing safe. To this end, the collection also includes a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Over 10 million customers worldwide use this VPN service to protect their data without compromising on bandwidth speeds or geographic restrictions. With over 400 servers in over 80 global locations, you'll surf the web freely while remaining anonymous—and secure.
Get The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle today for just $199.
Price subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
'Super Pink Moon': Biggest full moon of 2020 rises tonight
Need a distraction during these stay-at-home times? Look up tonight to see the first supermoon of spring.
- A supermoon occurs when the moon comes unusually close to Earth and simultaneously appears full.
- The 'super pink moon' won't actually appear pink; the name comes from North American wildflowers that bloom in spring.
- You can watch it live through The Virtual Telescope Project.
The Global Hack is calling for help to address COVID-19 with innovative ideas
A global brainstorming marathon is throwing together brilliant ideas from around the world to rapidly develop solutions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Global Hack is a 48-hour online brainstorming marathon beginning on Thursday, April 9.
- The event is open to anyone with a solution to address the COVID-19 pandemic and socioeconomic problems caused by it.
- The prize pool is estimated at 120,000 euros, or about $130,000 U.S. dollars.
5 skills to learn while in self-isolation
None of us know where this is heading, but we can still learn from the moment.
- During times of crisis an opportunity for learning exists.
- Given that many of us are stressed, finding ways to alleviate anxiety is important.
- While the skills you can learn from home are endless, this list offers five timely options.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.