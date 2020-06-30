Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Could the shift to remote working make tech more inclusive?
Taking the commute out of the picture just might make for more diverse teams.
- Tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon, have already stated they'll be adapting company policies to allow for more remote working.
- In the business software and tech infrastructure sectors, which are more in-demand than ever, it seems likely that recruiting will resume quickly, with companies seeking to fill specifically remote positions.
- The tech sector has long suffered from a diversity problem, and remote working fosters a better culture of inclusivity.
As the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world, remote working has become a necessity for many of us. According to Gallup research published in April, 62 percent of employed Americans said they had been working from home during the crisis, double the percentage that responded similarly in March.
Now that many countries and US states are pushing to implement a "new normal," it seems that remote working is likely to become far more prevalent even once it's no longer required. Tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon, have already stated they'll be adapting company policies to allow for more remote working.
"Many companies are learning that their workers are just as or even more productive working from home," Andy Challenger, senior vice president of staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, told USA Today.
Employers are also realizing the benefits of having a more remote workforce. Corporate real estate in prime locations such as San Francisco and New York is expensive, and the big tech firms have historically offered employees a host of amenities, including on-site subsidized cafes, gyms and valet parking. One benefit of having employees work from home is the potential to reduce some of these overheads.
Many firms haven't been hiring during the crisis due to ongoing economic uncertainty, while layoffs and furloughs have been instituted at scores of startups. There's also reason to believe that over the summer and fall, a sizable swath of startups will need to close up shop. However, particularly in the business software and tech infrastructure sectors, which are more in-demand than ever, it seems likely that recruiting will resume quickly.
Indeed, many tech firms, including Cisco, Oracle, Red Hat, and HubSpot, had begun hiring even back in April, this time seeking to fill specifically remote positions.
The switch to remote is happening elsewhere in the world, too. Tech is big business in India, and firms there are planning to leverage the shift to remote to implement a "hub and spoke" approach to a hybrid of telecommuting and office work. With the COVID-19 office closures prompting so many team members moving to locations outside the major cities, Zoho VP Praval Singh recently told the Times of India that "we are considering opening small remote offices based on the situation in those areas."
As a result, "We'll create opportunities and encourage people to move to rural areas and be able to work from there."
A cynically-minded person would point to the fact that employing people outside of prime city locations is also going to result in cheaper salary bills. They'd be right, of course. Mark Zuckerberg was the target of much criticism last month when he announced that Facebook was going to become a 50 percent remote company indefinitely, while at the same time telling employees that "We pay a market rate, and that varies by location. We're going to continue that principle here."
On the other hand, there are plenty of reasons why a shift to hiring remote workers would be highly beneficial for both employers, employees, and society at large. Here are some of the biggest reasons.
A bigger talent pool
About 86 percent of hiring managers have said they've struggled to find qualified tech talent. By widening their hiring activities beyond the major city hubs, employers will find they can reach a far bigger pool of available candidates.
A qualified candidate living in one of the flyover states or rural America may not want or be able to relocate to the bigger cities. Until now, that's meant that these people have been largely excluded from the market. The ability to work remotely means a tech firm can capture this talent. Critically, employers benefit from this vastly increased talent pool without increasing their cost base.
Joonko, a hiring platform used by leading tech firms like Intuit, PayPal, and Atlassian, recently announced the rollout of its Remote-Ready planner tool, aimed at helping firms recruit remote talent, more inclusively. "Employers willing to take a remote-ready approach have the opportunity to reduce overheads, gain the benefit of geographical arbitrage, while giving themselves access to a vastly more diverse pool of talent based in locations all around the country," explained Ilit Raz, the company's CEO, via email. "Employees who work at home are also generally more productive without the pressure of a daily commute."
The numbers back this claim. According to an April poll from Citrix of 10,000 U.S. employees, 77 percent said they were more productive working at home, and 69 percent said they were working the same number of hours, or more, than they put in when they'd been office-bound.
Historically, many tech firms have attempted to mitigate their hiring challenges by setting up offices close to institutions such as Stanford or MIT. This trend only perpetuated the situation, though, as companies were born from the same ecosystems that they used as recruiting hubs. However, the new shift to remote allows them to diversify their locations, potentially shifting to places where real estate isn't some of the most expensive in the world and non-white talent is easier to come by.
More flexibility and more diversity
Controversial pay cuts aside, employees also appear happy with the shift to remote working. The same research by Gallup found that, of those who were working at home during the pandemic, 59 percent wanted things to stay that way even once restrictions are lifted.
Without being compelled to move to big cities, employees have far more flexibility to manage their work-life balance without the daily commutes. They can also eliminate commuting expenses.
The talent connection works both ways too. Just as employers have access to a bigger talent pool by casting the net more widely, candidates in remote locations also have the opportunity to apply for jobs from which they were previously excluded. Remote working, then, fosters a better culture of inclusivity.
The tech sector has, of course, long suffered from a diversity problem. It's been over five years since the industry buckled in to pressure and finally committed to publishing diversity reports, making tech companies headcount cohorts more transparent. And given the current climate of "enough is enough" when it comes to racial inequalities, it's especially shocking to see that little progress has been made over time.
"We're at a crucial crossroads — I don't think what tech companies have done to date is anywhere near enough," Freada Kapor Klein, a partner at Kapor Capital, told CNBC earlier this month.
And this isn't only about race. Women are traditionally underrepresented compared to their male counterparts, and women of color represent only 4 percent of the overall tech workforce, according to McKinsey.
Raz, Joonko's CEO, feels strongly about this, having founded her company largely in response to the challenges faced by women in tech. "Today's active parents are extremely busy with their roles as family caregivers, which often means they're excluded from jobs as they can't relocate," she said. "Even when they decide to move to a different city for a career opportunity that comes up, they still need to be around at home during traditional working hours to ferry kids to and from school and activities. A remote-ready approach opens up massive opportunities for this segment of the workforce, for employers as well as fathers and mothers."
A better society and a more balanced economy
Opening up remote opportunities creates a more equitable workforce in a way that isn't contrived. Raz believes it presents an ideal opportunity for companies to walk the talk, from a diversity and inclusion perspective.
"With smart remote hiring in 2020, tech companies have the opportunity to break out of the cycle of diversity pledges that are perceived by the public as lip service. Today it's possible to achieve diversity and inclusion with real value – not only as a matter of quota compliance or publicity play," she said. "Going remote gives recruiters the ability to onboard physically and mentally challenged individuals, single parents and seniors, in addition to women and minorities. It's time to meaningfully give everyone a place at the table."
More diverse companies create more inclusive tech products, and they make it easier for ethnic minorities and women to believe that they can pursue the career paths that speak to them most. Diverse companies happen to also drive superior business performance, according to a recent report from the United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (UNTIL).
Furthermore, a more diverse, remote workforce could help to address the huge problem of housing bubbles in cities such as New York and San Francisco, which have become unsustainable. A more remote workforce reduces the pressure on employees to find homes in these vastly overpriced locations, making them a better place to live for long-time residents or people who grew up there.
In recent decades, as these tech hubs have risen, locals providing key services such as healthcare or public transportation have seen themselves priced out of their own neighborhoods. Some office workers in San Francisco are now already relocating themselves, reducing their rental costs and taking pressure off the already buckling housing market.
Creating new opportunities
Nobody can argue that the coronavirus crisis has been a good thing. However, it has forced us to look at many elements of life through a different lens. The tech sector has been operating based on the decades-old paradigm that employees need to be at desks in offices if they're going to be productive, which doesn't fit with what tech companies actually need from their teams.
The necessary shift to remote working has shone a light on the benefits of a different way. Companies, employees, and society at large can now continue to reap those benefits long after the crisis recedes.
- 5 ways life is getting harder for startups in 2020 - Big Think ›
- 10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world ›
How accountability at work can transform your organization
If you don't practice accountability at work you're letting the formula for success slip right through your hands.
- What is accountability? It's a tool for improving performance and, once its potential is thoroughly understood, it can be leveraged at scale in any team or organization.
- In this lesson for leaders, managers, and individuals, Shideh Sedgh Bina, a founding partner of Insigniam and the editor-in-chief of IQ Insigniam Quarterly, explains why it is so crucial to success.
- Learn to recognize the mindset of accountable versus unaccountable people, then use Shideh's guided exercise as a template for your next post-project accountability analysis—whether that project was a success or it fell short, it's equally important to do the reckoning.
NASA releases first sounds ever captured on Mars
On Friday, NASA's InSight Mars lander captured and transmitted historic audio from the red planet.
- The audio captured by the lander is of Martian winds blowing at an estimated 10 to 15 mph.
- It was taken by the InSight Mars lander, which is designed to help scientists learn more about the formation of rocky planets, and possibly discover liquid water on Mars.
- Microphones are essentially an "extra sense" that scientists can use during experiments on other planets.
Listening for sounds on Mars<p>It's not the first time NASA has tried to capture audio on the Martian surface. The agency's Mars Polar Lander was outfitted with a microphone, but that craft ultimately crashed into the planet in 1999 after shutting its engines off too early. The Phoenix Lander managed to stick its landing in 2008, but NASA chose not to engage the craft's camera or microphone after a mission malfunction.</p><p>NASA plans to capture more audio from the red planet on its Mars 2020 mission. That lander will be equipped with two microphones that will, among other things, listen to what happens when the craft fires a laser at rocks on the surface. When that happens, parts of the rock will vaporize, causing a shockwave that makes a popping sound. The noises captured from interactions like these can <a href="https://www.space.com/32696-microphone-on-nasa-mars-rover-2020.html" target="_blank">help tell scientists about the mass and makeup of the rocks</a>.</p><p>In other words, microphones give scientists another "sense" to use during experiments on the Martian surface.</p>
Giant whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs
The ocean's largest shark relies on vision more than previously believed.
- Japanese researchers discovered that the whale shark has "tiny teeth"—dermal denticles—protecting its eyes from abrasion.
- They also found the shark is able to retract its eyeball into the eye socket.
- Their research confirms that this giant fish relies on vision more than previously believed.
A. Anterior view of the whale shark, showing the locations of the eye (arrows). Note that whale shark eye is well projected from the orbit. Photo was taken in the sea near Saint Helena Island. B. Close-up view of the left eye of a captive whale shark (Specimen A).<p>Considering their dietary habits, vision was not thought be that important for whale sharks. This species is unique for not having any sort of eyelid or protective mechanism—until now, that is. Not only do dermal denticles protect their vision, the team, led by Taketeru Tomita, discovered that whale sharks have another trick:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We also demonstrate that the whale shark has a strong ability to retract the eyeball into the eye socket."</p><p>The researchers studied these massive sharks in an aquarium, offering them a rare look at one of the ocean's largest fish (They also studied deceased sharks). The eye denticle is different from the rest of the scales covering their body: they are designed for abrasion resistance, not ocean stealth. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The covering of the eye surface with denticles in the whale shark is probably useful in reducing the risk of mechanical damage to the eye surface." </p><p>Despite their massive size, whale sharks have relatively small eyes, measuring less than 1 percent of their total length. Their brain's visual center is also relatively small. With this discovery, the researchers realized vision plays a more important role than previously assumed. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The highly protected features of the whale shark eye, in contrast to the traditional view, seems to suggest the importance of vision in this species. Interestingly, Martin showed that whale shark eyes actively track divers swimming 3–5 m away from the animal, suggesting that vision of the whale shark plays an important role in short-range perception." </p><p>While you likely won't bump into a whale shark while swimming just off the coast, this is yet another reminder of how species adapt to their environment. </p><p><span></span>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
A massive star has mysteriously vanished, confusing astronomers
A gigantic star makes off during an eight-year gap in observations.
- The massive star in the Kinsman Dwarf Galaxy seems to have disappeared between 2011 and 2019.
- It's likely that it erupted, but could it have collapsed into a black hole without a supernova?
- Maybe it's still there, but much less luminous and/or covered by dust.
A "very massive star" in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy caught the attention of astronomers in the early years of the 2000s: It seemed to be reaching a late-ish chapter in its life story and offered a rare chance to observe the death of a large star in a region low in metallicity. However, by the time scientists had the chance to turn the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Paranal, Chile back around to it in 2019 — it's not a slow-turner, just an in-demand device — it was utterly gone without a trace. But how?
The two leading theories about what happened are that either it's still there, still erupting its way through its death throes, with less luminosity and perhaps obscured by dust, or it just up and collapsed into a black hole without going through a supernova stage. "If true, this would be the first direct detection of such a monster star ending its life in this manner," says Andrew Allan of Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, leader of the observation team whose study is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
So, em...
Between astronomers' last look in 2011 and 2019 is a large enough interval of time for something to happen. Not that 2001 (when it was first observed) or 2019 have much meaning, since we're always watching the past out there and the Kinman Dwarf Galaxy is 75 million light years away. We often think of cosmic events as slow-moving phenomena because so often their follow-on effects are massive and unfold to us over time. But things happen just as fast big as small. The number of things that happened in the first 10 millionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second after the Big Bang, for example, is insane.
In any event, the Kinsman Dwarf Galaxy, or PHL 293B, is far way, too far for astronomers to directly observe its stars. Their presence can be inferred from spectroscopic signatures — specifically, PHL 293B between 2001 and 2011 consistently featured strong signatures of hydrogen that indicated the presence of a massive "luminous blue variable" (LBV) star about 2.5 times more brilliant than our Sun. Astronomers suspect that some very large stars may spend their final years as LBVs.
Though LBVs are known to experience radical shifts in spectra and brightness, they reliably leave specific traces that help confirm their ongoing presence. In 2019 the hydrogen signatures, and such traces, were gone. Allan says, "It would be highly unusual for such a massive star to disappear without producing a bright supernova explosion."
The Kinsman Dwarf Galaxy, or PHL 293B, is one of the most metal-poor galaxies known. Explosive, massive, Wolf-Rayet stars are seldom seen in such environments — NASA refers to such stars as those that "live fast, die hard." Red supergiants are also rare to low Z environments. The now-missing star was looked to as a rare opportunity to observe a massive star's late stages in such an environment.
Celestial sleuthing
In August 2019, the team pointed the four eight-meter telescopes of ESO's ESPRESSO array simultaneously toward the LBV's former location: nothing. They also gave the VLT's X-shooter instrument a shot a few months later: also nothing.
Still pursuing the missing star, the scientists acquired access to older data for comparison to what they already felt they knew. "The ESO Science Archive Facility enabled us to find and use data of the same object obtained in 2002 and 2009," says Andrea Mehner, an ESO staff member who worked on the study. "The comparison of the 2002 high-resolution UVES spectra with our observations obtained in 2019 with ESO's newest high-resolution spectrograph ESPRESSO was especially revealing, from both an astronomical and an instrumentation point of view."
Examination of this data suggested that the LBV may have indeed been winding up to a grand final sometime after 2011.
Team member Jose Groh, also of Trinity College, says "We may have detected one of the most massive stars of the local Universe going gently into the night. Our discovery would not have been made without using the powerful ESO 8-meter telescopes, their unique instrumentation, and the prompt access to those capabilities following the recent agreement of Ireland to join ESO."
Combining the 2019 data with contemporaneous Hubble Space Telescope (HST) imagery leaves the authors of the reports with the sense that "the LBV was in an eruptive state at least between 2001 and 2011, which then ended, and may have been followed by a collapse into a massive BH without the production of an SN. This scenario is consistent with the available HST and ground-based photometry."
Or...
A star collapsing into a black hole without a supernova would be a rare event, and that argues against the idea. The paper also notes that we may simply have missed the star's supernova during the eight-year observation gap.
LBVs are known to be highly unstable, so the star dropping to a state of less luminosity or producing a dust cover would be much more in the realm of expected behavior.
Says the paper: "A combination of a slightly reduced luminosity and a thick dusty shell could result in the star being obscured. While the lack of variability between the 2009 and 2019 near-infrared continuum from our X-shooter spectra eliminates the possibility of formation of hot dust (⪆1500 K), mid-infrared observations are necessary to rule out a slowly expanding cooler dust shell."
The authors of the report are pretty confident the star experienced a dramatic eruption after 2011. Beyond that, though:
"Based on our observations and models, we suggest that PHL 293B hosted an LBV with an eruption that ended sometime after 2011. This could have been followed by
(1) a surviving star or
(2) a collapse of the LBV to a BH [black hole] without the production of a bright SN, but possibly with a weak transient."
Changing the way we grade students could trigger a wave of innovation
How students apply what they've learned is more important than a letter or number grade.