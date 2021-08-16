Is saving the panda a waste of time and money?

It is difficult to save a species that does not seem to care about saving itself.

 Jonny Thomson
16 August, 2021
Is saving the panda a waste of time and money?
Credit: Sid Balachandran via Unsplash
  • Pandas are natural born carnivores, yet two million years ago, they made the odd choice to become completely herbivorous, eating mostly bamboo.
  • Conservation charities use "charismatic megafauna" like the panda because they make for good promotional material and are more likely to elicit donations.
  • But focusing on cute creatures risks underfunding other important endangered animals and warping our sense of biodiversity and ecology.

Pandas are pretty cute. They bumble around like playful teddy bears, munching bamboo and falling over themselves and each other. It is thought that their big eyes, round faces, and large heads remind us of babies, and so most people are biologically wired to find them endearing.

They are so likeable that the World Wildlife Fund has them as their logo, and it is believed that their image provides a notable boost in charitable donations. China values them so much that there is a geopolitical principle known as "panda diplomacy," in which Chinese governments since Mao have loaned or donated pandas to zoos around the world in return for whatever favors.

The problem is that pandas are the cutest, cuddliest parasites in the world. They mooch and scrounge and have humans wrapped around their furry fingers. And while we might think this a bit of indulgent fun, it might have more worrying implications.

Eating, sleeping, sexless machines

The panda is a carnivorous machine. They have large, strong, sharp teeth with jaws strong enough to break through bones. Their paws are crowned with six huge claws, and their fingers are abnormally dextrous compared to similar species. Their digestive system is specifically set up to deal with all the meat they should be eating. On paper, the panda deserves its own Steven Spielberg movie.

With conservation efforts and funding being a finite resource, might it not be better to focus our attention elsewhere than on one species that, quite frankly, played an evolutionary howler hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans were even around?

So why, roughly two million years ago, did some primeval panda get the bright idea to go vegetarian and to munch almost exclusively on bamboo? It is not that bamboo is a bad foodstuff in itself — it is actually quite high in protein — but it is ill-suited for a body designed to digest meat. Herbivorous animals like cows have long, large, and often multi-chambered stomachs to maximize the extraction of nutrients from plants, but pandas have only their small, carnivorous guts. And while pandas have evolved certain adaptive mechanisms, such as stronger jaws for chomping fibrous bamboo and a "false thumb" for holding the stuff, their diet is still massively inadequate for sustaining their lifestyle.

The result: pandas spend 14 hours per day eating, largely because their bodies only digest 17 percent of what they consume. Given that the rest of their day is then spent sleeping or languishing about, it gives the impression that pandas eat so much in order to derive the energy necessary to start eating again.

So, it is hardly surprising that pandas seem uninterested in sex. If an animal only has enough energy to get to its next meal, the whole mating and child rearing business must feel like a lot of effort. Even in humans, those with low BMI and certain eating disorders have decreased libido and tend to avoid sex.

Pandering for pandas

Credit: Li Jiangang via Unsplash

Okay, pandas might be an evolutionary cul-de-sac. But what is the harm in helping them out? A convincing case could be made that their cuteness is why they are so valuable. Conservation charities around the world often use "charismatic megafauna" like lions, dolphins, and pandas in their fundraising efforts because they know fully well that those cute critters are more likely to get us to part with our cash.

Additionally, panda habitats house a variety of other interesting and valuable species, like the red panda, golden monkeys, and certain rare birds found nowhere else. By working to conserve something with a large habitat like the panda, we in turn protect all the smaller ones that live alongside them.

But there are two bigger problems with wanting to "save the pandas."

The first is the hugely disproportionate amount of money and time we spend on an animal that really is not meeting us halfway. British naturalist and BBC presenter Chris Packham makes the point that, "We spend millions and millions of pounds on pretty much this one species, and a few others… So maybe if we took all the cash we spent on pandas and just bought rainforest with it, we might be doing a better job."

The problem is that by focusing so heavily on pandas, we miss out on the less aesthetically pleasing but often more endangered species, like insects, amphibians, and fungi. A mushroom is unlikely to have people open their wallets, but it is more important to the food chain than the panda.

Second, by having megafauna lead the fundraising drive, it creates a vicious circle of narrow and elitist resource allocation. When people only see pandas as the face of the "endangered species," then pandas and other charismatic animals become the beneficiaries of the majority of the money raised. This has implications for how we all understand conservation and biodiversity. By focusing so much on one cuddly species, we create a warped understanding of the food web, keystone species, and ecological niches.

Time to press paws

And, to make all of this more salient, pandas are no longer even endangered. All the money and attention is working. It is hard to find anyone who will be upset at this news. Besides Cruella de Vil type characters wanting their panda skin carpets, most people like the idea of pandas being around. But now that they are no longer facing their imminent demise, might this be the time to redistribute or rebalance how we approach conservation?

There are species out there that are dying to be saved, and we could help with far less money and effort than we spent on pandas. With conservation efforts and funding being a finite resource, might it not be better to focus our attention elsewhere than on one species that, quite frankly, played an evolutionary howler hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans were even around?

Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
animals conservation

The utopian 1920s scheme for five global superstates

Austro-Japanese aristocrat Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi later concentrated on plans for Pan-Europe.

One person's utopia is another's dystopia: A world map of five superstates.

Image: public domain
Strange Maps
  • Unity is strength: This 1920s map divides the world among just five superstates.
  • The map was produced by count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, who devoted his life to European unity.
  • This utopian map may have inspired George Orwell's dystopian world in 1984.
Keep reading Show less
europe politics globalization Maps

What is static electricity? We may finally have an answer

This everyday electrical phenomenon had no widely accepted scientific explanation — perhaps, until now.

Credit: Ilona Panych via Unsplash
Surprising Science

This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.

Somewhere on Northwestern's campus may be the answer to a 2600-year-old mystery: exactly where static electricity comes from. Every known material creates it, and it is often disproportionately powerful compared to the amount of energy it takes to create. Yet, amazingly, this everyday electrical phenomenon had no widely accepted scientific explanation — perhaps, until now.

The solution, hidden in a dense thicket of math, was created by Alex Lin and Christopher Mizzi, two Northwestern doctoral students working in the lab of Professor Laurence Marks. Their answer lies in microscopic protrusions on a material's surface, and in two old physics concepts that had been overlooked for decades.

If the model holds up, it may have broad practical applications, helping scientists suppress static sparks where they can be dangerous — and perhaps even harnessing static electricity to power medical devices or to boost wind generators.

What Causes Static Electricity?

"Everybody has seen triboelectricity," says Marks, in his low, laconic English accent, using the scientific term for static electricity. "But when you start asking 'well, why does it occur?' nobody really knows. Or at least nobody knew, at least as far as I'm concerned."

The first record of the phenomena in the Western world was in 600 BC. Thales of Miletus, the father of Greek philosophy, rubbed a piece of amber against fur. His newly charged pelt began attracting dust like a copy of Infinite Jest. Since then, many theories for what causes static electricity followed; none have been accepted by everyone.

Marks thought the answer might lie in two phenomena we already understand: friction and flexoelectricity. Friction is well understood and clearly crucial to static electricity, somehow, as anyone who has rubbed their socks on carpet can attest.

The other component (flexoelectricity) is a bit more exotic. All materials have a molecular structure, and when that structure is bent in irregular ways, that shifting can create an electric charge. Marks thought that combining these two concepts might create a useful model for triboelectricity.

"I eventually persuaded Alex (Lin) and Chris (Mizzi) — with a little encouragement — and they did most of the work," Marks laughs. Lin and Mizzi, bouncing ideas off Marks, pushed forward for half a year before arriving at their model.

Even surfaces that look completely flat are covered with small protrusions at the nanoscale. When these tiny protrusions rub against each other, thanks to friction, they create flexoelectricity; the charge created by this effect causes what we call static electricity. It's a beautifully simple model, made from well-worn parts, even as the processes it explains are complex.

The Marks lab believes that tiny protrusions on the surface of materials generate polarization when they are bent. This effect, known as flexoelectricity, is then what causes static electricity. Credit: Schematic courtesy of Laurence Marks/Northwestern

But to prove it, Lin and Mizzi had to pour through the scientific record, looking for equations that modeled friction and flexoelectricity. Shower thinking punctuated the process, stepping away as they danced with the millennia-old mystery. They searched papers online, gathering all the equations they might need, then working through the math by hand, until finally the cloud of numbers and symbols coalesced into a model that really worked.

"Ultimately, we wanted to capture the big picture of it," Lin says.

The model makes sense, says Michael McAlpine, a professor of engineering at the University of Minnesota. "It's such a simple explanation, I was surprised I didn't put my finger on that," McAlpine says. The Occam's Razor-approved end result, and the fact that the model builds off tried and true equations, make the model attractive as well.

The model provides a convincing explanation for static electricity produced between the same kind of material, but what causes it in other types of material — say, a liquid rubbing against a gas — will need to be tested against the model too. Every material on earth can create static electricity, so there's no shortage of test subjects.

The Upshot

If the model proves accurate, the applications could be broad. Nanogenerators are tiny devices that harvest the surprisingly robust energy of static electricity. With enough basic knowledge, we could begin using the power of any friction against any material.

Triboelectric power has plenty of potential, says Wenzhuo Wu, an assistant professor of engineering at Purdue. If the basics of static electricity are better understood, we could maximize the efficiency of wind or wave power generators, Wu says.

The body's own movement could be used to power internal medical devices. Imagine being able to create a roof shaped to harness the power of a raindrop — the friction of the rain passing over the surface — to generate triboelectricity, powering the building below it.

Or the model may help do the exact opposite. Basic knowledge can lead to better controlling, or even eliminating, static electricity. The phenomena is shockingly dangerous in any environment where you need to avoid a spark. An accurate understanding of what causes triboelectricity can lay the groundwork for how to prevent it.

"People have been thinking about this, and also experiencing this, without even realizing what they were experiencing for a very long time," Mizzi says. "The scope of that is really neat and humbling."

physics electricity

German street names still echo Nazi, Communist, and even Roman past

Even 1500 years after the fall of Rome, its western border can still be seen on German street maps.

Karl Marx Street: current name in Eisenach, former East Germany.

Credit: Metilsteiner via CC BY 3.0
Strange Maps
  • There are more than a million named streets and squares in Germany.
  • Quite a few of their names say something about the country's history.
  • The East's recent communist past still reverberates, but that is far from all.
Keep reading Show less
Maps
Quantcast