Is saving the panda a waste of time and money?
It is difficult to save a species that does not seem to care about saving itself.
- Pandas are natural born carnivores, yet two million years ago, they made the odd choice to become completely herbivorous, eating mostly bamboo.
- Conservation charities use "charismatic megafauna" like the panda because they make for good promotional material and are more likely to elicit donations.
- But focusing on cute creatures risks underfunding other important endangered animals and warping our sense of biodiversity and ecology.
Pandas are pretty cute. They bumble around like playful teddy bears, munching bamboo and falling over themselves and each other. It is thought that their big eyes, round faces, and large heads remind us of babies, and so most people are biologically wired to find them endearing.
They are so likeable that the World Wildlife Fund has them as their logo, and it is believed that their image provides a notable boost in charitable donations. China values them so much that there is a geopolitical principle known as "panda diplomacy," in which Chinese governments since Mao have loaned or donated pandas to zoos around the world in return for whatever favors.
The problem is that pandas are the cutest, cuddliest parasites in the world. They mooch and scrounge and have humans wrapped around their furry fingers. And while we might think this a bit of indulgent fun, it might have more worrying implications.
Eating, sleeping, sexless machines
The panda is a carnivorous machine. They have large, strong, sharp teeth with jaws strong enough to break through bones. Their paws are crowned with six huge claws, and their fingers are abnormally dextrous compared to similar species. Their digestive system is specifically set up to deal with all the meat they should be eating. On paper, the panda deserves its own Steven Spielberg movie.
With conservation efforts and funding being a finite resource, might it not be better to focus our attention elsewhere than on one species that, quite frankly, played an evolutionary howler hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans were even around?
So why, roughly two million years ago, did some primeval panda get the bright idea to go vegetarian and to munch almost exclusively on bamboo? It is not that bamboo is a bad foodstuff in itself — it is actually quite high in protein — but it is ill-suited for a body designed to digest meat. Herbivorous animals like cows have long, large, and often multi-chambered stomachs to maximize the extraction of nutrients from plants, but pandas have only their small, carnivorous guts. And while pandas have evolved certain adaptive mechanisms, such as stronger jaws for chomping fibrous bamboo and a "false thumb" for holding the stuff, their diet is still massively inadequate for sustaining their lifestyle.
The result: pandas spend 14 hours per day eating, largely because their bodies only digest 17 percent of what they consume. Given that the rest of their day is then spent sleeping or languishing about, it gives the impression that pandas eat so much in order to derive the energy necessary to start eating again.
So, it is hardly surprising that pandas seem uninterested in sex. If an animal only has enough energy to get to its next meal, the whole mating and child rearing business must feel like a lot of effort. Even in humans, those with low BMI and certain eating disorders have decreased libido and tend to avoid sex.
Pandering for pandas
Credit: Li Jiangang via Unsplash
Okay, pandas might be an evolutionary cul-de-sac. But what is the harm in helping them out? A convincing case could be made that their cuteness is why they are so valuable. Conservation charities around the world often use "charismatic megafauna" like lions, dolphins, and pandas in their fundraising efforts because they know fully well that those cute critters are more likely to get us to part with our cash.
Additionally, panda habitats house a variety of other interesting and valuable species, like the red panda, golden monkeys, and certain rare birds found nowhere else. By working to conserve something with a large habitat like the panda, we in turn protect all the smaller ones that live alongside them.
But there are two bigger problems with wanting to "save the pandas."
The first is the hugely disproportionate amount of money and time we spend on an animal that really is not meeting us halfway. British naturalist and BBC presenter Chris Packham makes the point that, "We spend millions and millions of pounds on pretty much this one species, and a few others… So maybe if we took all the cash we spent on pandas and just bought rainforest with it, we might be doing a better job."
The problem is that by focusing so heavily on pandas, we miss out on the less aesthetically pleasing but often more endangered species, like insects, amphibians, and fungi. A mushroom is unlikely to have people open their wallets, but it is more important to the food chain than the panda.
Second, by having megafauna lead the fundraising drive, it creates a vicious circle of narrow and elitist resource allocation. When people only see pandas as the face of the "endangered species," then pandas and other charismatic animals become the beneficiaries of the majority of the money raised. This has implications for how we all understand conservation and biodiversity. By focusing so much on one cuddly species, we create a warped understanding of the food web, keystone species, and ecological niches.
Time to press paws
And, to make all of this more salient, pandas are no longer even endangered. All the money and attention is working. It is hard to find anyone who will be upset at this news. Besides Cruella de Vil type characters wanting their panda skin carpets, most people like the idea of pandas being around. But now that they are no longer facing their imminent demise, might this be the time to redistribute or rebalance how we approach conservation?
There are species out there that are dying to be saved, and we could help with far less money and effort than we spent on pandas. With conservation efforts and funding being a finite resource, might it not be better to focus our attention elsewhere than on one species that, quite frankly, played an evolutionary howler hundreds of thousands of years before modern humans were even around?
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
The utopian 1920s scheme for five global superstates
Austro-Japanese aristocrat Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi later concentrated on plans for Pan-Europe.
- Unity is strength: This 1920s map divides the world among just five superstates.
- The map was produced by count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, who devoted his life to European unity.
- This utopian map may have inspired George Orwell's dystopian world in 1984.
Geopolitical dreams
Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1926.
Image: public domain
If the geopolitical dreams of a 20th-century Austro-Japanese aristocrat had come true, this is what the map of the world would have looked like: dominated by no more than five super-states.
Now mostly obscure, count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi (1894-1972) is remembered mainly as the hero and villain (respectively) of the two fringes of the never-ending debate about European integration.
And that's a shame, because Coudenhove-Kalergi cuts quite an intriguing figure. Not only is he the one who proposed Beethoven's Ode to Joy as Europe's anthem, he also served as inspiration for Victor Laszlo, the fictional resistance hero in Casablanca.
On his father's side, Richard was the scion of an Austrian noble family with roots in Flanders and Greece and branches all over the rest of Europe. His mother, Mitsuko Aoyama, came from a wealthy Japanese family of merchants and landowners.
Pan-European Union
Original flag of the Pan-European Union. The current flag includes the twelve stars of the European Union. Co-founded by Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1922, the PEU is still in existence: its current president is former French MP and MEP Alain Terrenoire. Its HQ is in Munich.
Image: Ssolbergj, CC BY-SA 3.0
In 1922, Coudenhove-Kalergi co-founded the Pan-European Union, together with Austrian Archduke Otto von Habsburg. A year later, he published the manifesto Pan-Europa, and in 1924 he founded an eponymous journal, which ran until 1938. In 1926, the first Congress of the Pan-European Union elected Coudenhove-Kalergi as its president, which he would remain until his death.
The motivation for the count's Pan-Europeanism was the threat of "world hegemony by Russia". The only way to prevent that was to supersede Europe's various nationalisms. The Pan-European superstate as envisioned by Coudenhove-Kalergi was a curious mix of social democracy and Christian conservatism – a "social aristocracy of the spirit". In response, Leon Trotsky, then Soviet commissar, in 1923 called for a "Soviet United States of Europe".
Five superstates
As in 1984 (and post Brexit), the UK in Coudenhove-Kalergi's system is not a part of the continental European superstate.
Image: public domain
The original framework for Coudenhove-Kalergi's Pan-Europeanism was a global polity of no more than five superstates, as shown on this map taken from one of his early works:
- Pan-Europe: uniting all European countries, minus the Russian and British empires. Pan-Europe also includes the French, Italian, Portuguese, Belgian, and Dutch colonial possessions, with a foothold in the Americas, half of Africa, and substantial parts of South East Asia.
- Pan-America: all of the Americas, with one major exception: Canada – controlled by the Brits. Minor exceptions include all the other bits controlled by the British and European empires. Pan-America also includes the Philippines, U.S.-administered at the time of publication.
- The British Commonwealth: basically, the British Empire at its height. Great Britain and Ireland, Canada and British Guyana, Africa from Cape to Cairo (and Nigeria, plus other territories in West Africa), the Arabian peninsula and the Indian subcontinent, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand.
- The Russian Empire: almost at its greatest extent. Ukraine is under the sway of Moscow, as are the Caucasian and Central Asian areas that are currently independent. But the Baltics are part of Pan-Europe.
- The smallest, but probably most populous of the five empires is East-Asia: uniting Japan, Korea and China, and also including Nepal.
Nineteen Eighty-Four
A map of the world in 1984. George Orwell may have been inspired by Coudenhove-Kalergi's rather more utopian map.
Image: public domain
The map is also a bit scary: A globe dominated by an 'oligopoly' of just five states suggests governments that are far removed from their citizens.
It's a small leap from this world map to the one that informs 1984. In fact, George Orwell may have been inspired for his dystopian geography by the count's utopian vision: One of the three superstates on Orwell's imaginary map is in fact called 'Eastasia'. Another one, 'Eurasia', could be identified with another iteration of Coudenhove-Kalergi's Pan-Europe, without the colonial empires but including Russia.
In his later work, Coudenhove-Kalergi seems to have abandoned the global dimension of his agglomerative vision, concentrating more on unity within Europe.
His Pan-Europeanism may have been directed against the threat of the extreme left, that didn't make it popular with the extreme right. Hitler denounced the count (and his ideas) as those of a "rootless, cosmopolitan and elitist half-breed." The Nazis considered Pan-Europeanism a Masonic plot.
Fleeing into American exile after Austria's Anschluss (1938), Coudenhove-Kalergi spent the war continuing to make the case for European unity. At one point, however, he also proposed to form and head an Austrian government in exile – a suggestion that was ignored by Roosevelt and Churchill.
Eurasian Union
Cover of a 1934 book by Coudenhove-Kalergi, showing another vision on Pan-Europe: without Europe's colonies, including the territory of the entire Soviet Union.
Image: public domain.
After the war, it was others who led Europe towards greater integration, although Churchill lauded the count's Pan-European Union for its work in a speech in 1946 in Zürich. Coudenhove-Kalergi was instrumental in founding the European Parliamentary Union in 1947 and in 1950 was the very first recipient of the annual Charlemagne Prize, awarded by the city of Aachen for work in the service of European unification.
Coudenhove-Kalergi's grave, near Gstaad, carries the epitaph: Pionnier des États-Unis d'Europe. For all its simplicity, that sounds a bit grandiose – he was not directly involved in founding the EU or any of its precursors – not to say premature: today's European Union is not (yet) the dreaded monolithic superstate evoked by the epithet 'United States of Europe'.
Nonetheless, proponents of (further) European integration happily praise the count's life-long devotion to the cause. Streets and squares throughout Europe – although admittedly never the longest or largest ones – carry his name.
On the other hand, opponents of European integration from the nationalist and identitarian camp denounce the so-called Kalergi Plan, a plot to use immigration to dilute Europe's 'whiteness', supposedly penned by the "cosmopolitan" count. It's a hoax on a par with the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, unfortunately also by token of its continued currency among those fringe groups.
Strange Maps #1002
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
What is static electricity? We may finally have an answer
This everyday electrical phenomenon had no widely accepted scientific explanation — perhaps, until now.
This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.
Somewhere on Northwestern's campus may be the answer to a 2600-year-old mystery: exactly where static electricity comes from. Every known material creates it, and it is often disproportionately powerful compared to the amount of energy it takes to create. Yet, amazingly, this everyday electrical phenomenon had no widely accepted scientific explanation — perhaps, until now.
The solution, hidden in a dense thicket of math, was created by Alex Lin and Christopher Mizzi, two Northwestern doctoral students working in the lab of Professor Laurence Marks. Their answer lies in microscopic protrusions on a material's surface, and in two old physics concepts that had been overlooked for decades.
If the model holds up, it may have broad practical applications, helping scientists suppress static sparks where they can be dangerous — and perhaps even harnessing static electricity to power medical devices or to boost wind generators.
What Causes Static Electricity?
"Everybody has seen triboelectricity," says Marks, in his low, laconic English accent, using the scientific term for static electricity. "But when you start asking 'well, why does it occur?' nobody really knows. Or at least nobody knew, at least as far as I'm concerned."
The first record of the phenomena in the Western world was in 600 BC. Thales of Miletus, the father of Greek philosophy, rubbed a piece of amber against fur. His newly charged pelt began attracting dust like a copy of Infinite Jest. Since then, many theories for what causes static electricity followed; none have been accepted by everyone.
Marks thought the answer might lie in two phenomena we already understand: friction and flexoelectricity. Friction is well understood and clearly crucial to static electricity, somehow, as anyone who has rubbed their socks on carpet can attest.
The other component (flexoelectricity) is a bit more exotic. All materials have a molecular structure, and when that structure is bent in irregular ways, that shifting can create an electric charge. Marks thought that combining these two concepts might create a useful model for triboelectricity.
"I eventually persuaded Alex (Lin) and Chris (Mizzi) — with a little encouragement — and they did most of the work," Marks laughs. Lin and Mizzi, bouncing ideas off Marks, pushed forward for half a year before arriving at their model.
Even surfaces that look completely flat are covered with small protrusions at the nanoscale. When these tiny protrusions rub against each other, thanks to friction, they create flexoelectricity; the charge created by this effect causes what we call static electricity. It's a beautifully simple model, made from well-worn parts, even as the processes it explains are complex.
The Marks lab believes that tiny protrusions on the surface of materials generate polarization when they are bent. This effect, known as flexoelectricity, is then what causes static electricity. Credit: Schematic courtesy of Laurence Marks/Northwestern
But to prove it, Lin and Mizzi had to pour through the scientific record, looking for equations that modeled friction and flexoelectricity. Shower thinking punctuated the process, stepping away as they danced with the millennia-old mystery. They searched papers online, gathering all the equations they might need, then working through the math by hand, until finally the cloud of numbers and symbols coalesced into a model that really worked.
"Ultimately, we wanted to capture the big picture of it," Lin says.
The model makes sense, says Michael McAlpine, a professor of engineering at the University of Minnesota. "It's such a simple explanation, I was surprised I didn't put my finger on that," McAlpine says. The Occam's Razor-approved end result, and the fact that the model builds off tried and true equations, make the model attractive as well.
The model provides a convincing explanation for static electricity produced between the same kind of material, but what causes it in other types of material — say, a liquid rubbing against a gas — will need to be tested against the model too. Every material on earth can create static electricity, so there's no shortage of test subjects.
The Upshot
If the model proves accurate, the applications could be broad. Nanogenerators are tiny devices that harvest the surprisingly robust energy of static electricity. With enough basic knowledge, we could begin using the power of any friction against any material.
Triboelectric power has plenty of potential, says Wenzhuo Wu, an assistant professor of engineering at Purdue. If the basics of static electricity are better understood, we could maximize the efficiency of wind or wave power generators, Wu says.
The body's own movement could be used to power internal medical devices. Imagine being able to create a roof shaped to harness the power of a raindrop — the friction of the rain passing over the surface — to generate triboelectricity, powering the building below it.
Or the model may help do the exact opposite. Basic knowledge can lead to better controlling, or even eliminating, static electricity. The phenomena is shockingly dangerous in any environment where you need to avoid a spark. An accurate understanding of what causes triboelectricity can lay the groundwork for how to prevent it.
"People have been thinking about this, and also experiencing this, without even realizing what they were experiencing for a very long time," Mizzi says. "The scope of that is really neat and humbling."
German street names still echo Nazi, Communist, and even Roman past
Even 1500 years after the fall of Rome, its western border can still be seen on German street maps.
- There are more than a million named streets and squares in Germany.
- Quite a few of their names say something about the country's history.
- The East's recent communist past still reverberates, but that is far from all.
The database is mightier than both pen and sword. Ask the right questions and like an eager retriever, artificial intelligence will hunt all columns and rows for the right answers. In seconds, AI produces results that would have taken a thousand bored office clerks weeks to come up with.
450,000 unique names
Take the streets and squares of Germany. There are more than a million of them in all, and they share some 450,000 unique names between them. In the analog days, finding out just that would have taken countless person-hours.
Zeit Online took those figures as the parameters for exploring the frequency and distribution of street and square names throughout Germany. It turns out that if you look at a street map of Germany just right, you can still see East Germany, Nazi Germany, and even Roman Germany.
Let's start with a simple question, one that sounds like a parody of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale: Who's the commonest of them all?
Because there are more than a million streets and squares but less than half a million names between them, that means some names are used more than once. Like, a lot more. Germany's five most common street names alone are reproduced more than 26,000 times:
- Hauptstraße (Main Street): 7,066
- Schulstraße (School Street): 5,141
- Dorfstraße (Village Street): 5,026
- Gartenstraße (Garden Street): 4,806
- Bahnhofstraße (Station Street): 4,616
Mozart? He isn't even German
If those sound extremely generic, that is no coincidence. Of the 1,000 most common street names, less than 20 percent commemorate specific persons or events — perhaps because throughout German history, yesterday's favorite person/event has repeatedly turned out to be today's most hated criminal/crime.
Germany's five most common streets named after people account for less than 8,000 locations. They are:
- Schillerstraße: 2,215
- Goethestraße: 2,116
- Jahnstraße: 1,900
- Mozartstraße: 1,449
- Raiffeisenstraße: 1,447
Schiller and Goethe are two of Germany's most famous writers, who also happened to be friends and occasional collaborators. Jahn was the developer of a 19th century movement blending gymnastics and nationalism. Mozart's popularity as a street name is a bit surprising: of course he was a brilliant composer, but he was Austrian, not German. Raiffeisen promoted self-help among the rural poor by pioneering credit unions and cooperative banks.
On German street signs, the past is far from over. The Soviet client state of East Germany may have ceased to exist in 1990, but it is still visible on the map. (See also #1063.)
Unity but in a bad way
Ironically, abstract notions like "unity" and "youth" appear more exclusively on East German street signs than the name of Karl Marx.Credit: Zeit Online
On 3 October 1990, East and West Germany officially became one country. Ever since, that date has been Germany's national day or Tag der deutschen Einheit. But Einheit also has a much older, more sinister, and specifically East German connotation as well. In 1946, the Soviets forced the merger of the East's ruling Communist Party with the nominally independent Social Democratic Party. It was this shotgun wedding that was remembered throughout East Germany in streets and squares celebrating Einheit, after the now-merged ruling party's new name: Socialist Unity Party of Germany (Sozialistische Einheitspartei Deutschlands).
By the time communist rule was overturned in Eastern Europe, much of its leadership was decrepit and sclerotic with age. The revolution swept away the ironic opposition between the old men in charge and their totalitarian ideology's glorification of youth — hence, all the streets and squares named after Jugend ("youth"). The idea was that socialist societies required socialist personalities, which needed to be shaped from an early age. In other words: catch 'em when they are young.
Obviously, many streets and squares in East Germany were named after Karl Marx, the German philosopher whose work forms the basis for communist thought. However, the thinker's name made it onto street signs in West Germany too, especially in and around his birthplace, Trier.
Relations below freezing point
Despite Cold War divisions, there were still some things both Germanies (and their street names) could agree on.Credit: Zeit Online
West Germany also has its share of street names that were virtually exclusive to it and excluded from East Germany. Sometimes, the distinguishing factor was an association, close or far, with the crimes of the Nazi regime.
Very far, in the case of Konrad Adenauer. The pre-war Mayor of Cologne was ostracized and imprisoned by the Nazis and served as West Germany's first Chancellor after the war, from 1949 to 1963. At that point, relations between East and West Germany were below the freezing point, so it is no surprise that there is no Adenauerstraße in the east.
Germany lost a lot of territory after WWII, a subject that was taboo in East Germany (as those territories had been annexed by its fellow communist states) but less so in the west, the destination for most of the millions of Germans expelled from those areas. Hence, there are almost 1,500 references in West German street names to Sudetenland and Egerland (both re-annexed by Czechoslovakia) and Ostpreußen (East Prussia, divided between Poland and the USSR).
As the article in Zeit Online shows, there are still plenty of streets in western Germany named after Carl Diem, the sporting official who organized the 1936 Summer Olympics for the Nazis (and in a speech near the end of the war urged boys as young as 14 to go into "final battle" against the Soviets approaching Berlin). There are also streets named for Agnes Miegel, a poet who wrote hymns to Hitler and other high-ranking Nazis. Such street names were of course unthinkable in the east, which preferred to select its tainted heroes from the far left side of the political spectrum.
However, there were some war heroes that both East and West could agree on. The Scholl Siblings — Hans and Sofie — were members of the White Rose, a clandestine student organization in Munich offering non-violent resistance against the Nazi regime. They were caught and executed in 1943.
Still visible 1,500 years later
Religious, medieval, and even Roman history: German street names have it all.Credit: Zeit Online
There is more to German history than the Second World War. There were lots of other wars before that, too. Perhaps the most devastating conflict that Germany ever suffered was the Thirty Years' War (1618-48), in which the religious conflict between Catholics and Protestants played a major part.
While no longer deadly serious, the divide between both confessions remains imprinted on the German landscape. Street names with Sankt ("Saint") are more prevalent in the Catholic part of Germany, which is mainly (but not only) in the south and west of the country.
The word Kamp denotes both a language and a practice. Ultimately derived from the Latin word "campus," it is the Low German word for "field." Low German was spoken in a wider part of northern Germany. The occurrence of Kamp here refers to the prevalence of clearcutting forests and draining swamps in this particular area.
Way older than those medieval practices is the Limes, the old border of the Roman Empire, which was garrisoned by legions and defended by walls and watchtowers to keep out the barbarians. Those structures are long gone, but this analysis of street names containing the old Latin name for the border still gives a pretty good idea of where it ran, more than 1,500 years ago.
For more images like these, check out the article in Zeit Online, the internet twin of Die Zeit, one of Germany's newspapers of record. Scroll to the bottom of the article (or click here) to test the frequency of German street names yourself. (There are two German streets named after Winston Churchill, seven after Elvis Presley, and 17 after Ho Chi Minh).
Strange Maps #1100
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
NASA wants future humans to find this time capsule in space
