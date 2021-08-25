Follow Us
Russian cinema: a century of state-approved propaganda
Russian movies continue to be used as a mouthpiece for the country's political leadership.
- During the Soviet days, movies promoted socialist ideology.
- Today, films serve up cautionary tales about revolution and insurrection.
- However, Russian cinema is more than propaganda; the films are as rich as the country's history.
In 1930, the renowned Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein traveled to New York City in the hope of striking a production deal with Paramount Pictures. While executives were impressed with the director's inventiveness and artistic vision, they worried that the overtly political subject matter of his films would alienate Western audiences.
Their suspicions were confirmed shortly after the meeting when, following a screening of his new film The Old and the New (1929) in the West 42nd Street theater, Eisenstein was criticized by the American press for supporting the collectivization of agriculture back in his home country. This government program, introduced by Joseph Stalin two years earlier, forcibly removed citizens from family farms and reintegrated them into state-run facilities. Those refusing to cooperate with the program were fiercely persecuted, resulting in the deaths of some 13 million people.
Today's dictators no longer rely on propaganda to shape the future but use it instead to pacify the present.
Despite his support for Stalin's so-called five-year plan, Eisenstein was not faring much better in Russia. There, his authoritative voice and groundbreaking editing techniques were deemed to be incompatible with Soviet Realism, a government sanctioned art movement concerned with portraying Soviet life through an idealized lens. Though Eisenstein claimed that his auteurist, heavily stylized way of making movies helped him deliver his pro-socialist messages more convincingly and efficiently, his extended stay in western countries to promote his work was slowly starting to hurt his credibility as a communist.
To make things worse, the person whose ideas had served as a major inspiration for The Old and the New, the revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky, had recently been declared a non-person by Stalin after taking over the Soviet Union and exiling his former rival to Mexico City.
The rise of Soviet realism
In order to mitigate the backlash of the film's domestic release, Eisenstein published a series of essays in which he reassessed the purpose of the cinematic art within the socialist state. This artform, he wrote in one of them, "is responsive to social aims and demands."
Its primary purpose was not to tell an entertaining story but rather to draw attention to public issues. It was "imperative to raise the village from the slough of ancient custom and bring it into line with the Soviet system as a whole; the peasant must learn the difference between private ownership and collective economy."
Eisenstein's rocky relationship with his government reminds us that Russian cinema has long mirrored the convictions of Russian leaders, not only because the Soviet film industry was owned and organized by the Communist Party but also because movies, by definition, are both a reflection of life and a projection of what it ought to be.
When the USSR was young and vulnerable, cinemas reconstructed the struggles that were happening in the streets of Moscow. Eisenstein's most famous film, Battleship Potemkin (1925), about a group of sailors staging a mutiny against their officers, cast the Tsarist elite as the antagonists. Within the context of the country's age-old storytelling traditions, the significance of this casting decision cannot be understated; only a few decades prior, princes and princesses served as the brilliant stars of Leo Tolstoy's novels War and Peace and Anna Karenina.
Nowadays, Battleship Potemkin is studied with the same level of scrutiny as Leni Riefenstahl's Triumph of the Will. Debating whether the film deserves to be viewed as a historical documentary, British historian Andrew Sinclair said "Eisenstein's version departs from the facts for the purposes of propaganda and art."
Kino pravda
Credit: Katsiaryna Endruszkiewicz via Unsplash
If Eisenstein's epics reinterpreted an authoritarian past, Dziga Vertov's documentary films shaped a socialist future. Vertov, who began his career as a newsreel editor, saw the camera as a technologically enhanced version of the human eye that can allow us to look at the world from a different, more objective perspective.
"I, the machine," Vertov wrote in his artistic manifesto, "show you a world only I can see (…) In revealing the machine's soul, in causing the worker to love his workbench, the peasant his tractor, the engineer his engine, we introduce creative joy into all mechanical labor, we bring people into closer kinship with machines."
Like any newly formed nation, the Soviet Union spent its first years in a frantic search for its own identity. At the beginning, emboldened by the as yet clean slate on which they would write their history, Russian statesmen expressed an overwhelming trust in the ability of modern technology to create a better world. Vertov's Man with a Movie Camera (1929) channels this optimism like few films do. Meticulously captured shots, edited by Vertov at the speed of light, present the rapidly expanding cityscape of Moscow as a complex but harmonious network of man and machine. Tramlines sprout through the metropolis like arteries, with each car arriving at its designated time. Most enchanting of all are the sequences that take place inside the factories, showing workers timing their own actions to the movements of the equipment they operate.
Vertov's films were as revolutionary as they were experimental. As critic Noel Murray put it in The Dissolve, Vertov argued "the culture of the Soviet Union should be as cutting-edge as its political and economic systems, which to him meant pioneering new modes of expression that weren't beholden to conventional storytelling."
Khrushchev's thaw
When Nikita Khrushchev succeeded Stalin as leader of the Soviet Union in 1956, he promised to show "greater tolerance, greater loyalty," and "greater kindness" than his predecessor had. Although the speech was delivered to the Party Congress in secret, its iconoclastic contents inevitably found their way into the public sphere.
Under Stalin, screenwriters had been required to submit their work to government censors, ensuring that their stories did not contradict or ridicule the state. When the censorship of films and books relaxed, artists became able to question the country's historical narratives without fearing for their careers (or worse, their lives).
[Filmmakers] still require the approval of the Culture Ministry in order to obtain the necessary licenses to screen a finished picture in front of living, breathing audiences.
Two of the most famous pictures released during the so-called Thaw period, Mikhail Kalatozov's The Cranes are Flying (1957) and Andrei Tarkovsky's Ivan's Childhood (1962), paint the Second World War — which Stalin's journalists had renamed The Great Patriotic War — as a senseless massacre of youthful innocence. Their approach clashed violently with productions from the pre-war period like 1941's Girlfriends on the Front which, centered on a tight-knit group of schoolgirls fighting against Finland, depicted the battlefield not as a place where Soviet youngsters come to die a meaningless death but prove their worth by defending kin and country.
Writing for Criterion, Dina Iordanova, who is director of the Institute for Global Cinema and Creative Cultures at St. Andrews, said this new wave of cinema exchanged the "glorious Homo sovieticus fighting the Nazis under Stalin's bright guidance" for "the individual ordeals and suffering of those whose lives are irretrievably crippled by war."
Censorship in Putin's Russia
While the filmmakers living and working in Vladimir Putin's modern-day Russia are no longer obligated to present their work to government censors, they still require the approval of the Culture Ministry in order to obtain the necessary licenses to screen a finished picture in front of living, breathing audiences.
Foreign films like Armando Iannucci's biting satire, The Death of Stalin (2017) and Rocketman (2019), a biopic about homosexual singer-songwriter Elton John, were famously banned or edited, either because they made a mockery of the Soviet state or because they contradicted the state's animosity toward the LGBT community.
Russian productions face even greater scrutiny. As recently as 2013, the Ministry banned a documentary about the controversial persecution of Pussy Riot, a feminist punk rock band and activist group, on grounds that the picture, in the words of one government spokesperson, did not "improve the state of the world." Once the members of Pussy Riot had been imprisoned for hooliganism, the Ministry decided to contribute over 50 million rubles to the budget of Battalion (2015), a bombastic war film that, thanks to a nationwide release and prolific marketing campaign, became a frontrunner at Russia's Oscars, the Golden Eagle Awards.
If the Putin regime condones a particular movie's message, it can assist in other ways as well. After the state bought back a collection of Soviet tanks from Laos in 2019, it donated some of them to the filming of T-34 (2019), an action-packed blowout that glorifies the Red Army's victory against the Nazis.
A new history curriculum
Traces of the Ministry's political agenda can also be viewed on TV. In 2017, distributor Channel One teamed up with production company Sreda to make a miniseries about the life and death of the aforementioned Trotsky. Though the eponymous show can go toe to toe with Game of Thrones, its political undertones are difficult to ignore.
On the one hand, Trotsky's character is presented as a revolutionary rock and roll star. Typically dressed in a black leather military uniform, he crushes rivals and seduces women. Yet Trotsky is also revealed to be vain. Driven by the desire to leave behind a legacy, he treats others as a means to an end and readily murders millions. The writers' decision to demonize Trotsky — not to mention explain his lust for power as a byproduct of the discrimination he faced as a Jewish citizen — did not sit well with foreign viewers, who recognized in this plot point a xenophobic sentiment that defines modern-day Russia just as it did a century ago.
Trotsky the character dies like Trotsky the person, bludgeoned to death by a Stalinist spy. In the final scene of the show, director Alexander Kott shows the spirit of Trotsky being trampled by the same train with which he led the Bolsheviks to victory during the Russian Civil War. While this symbolism needs little in the way of further explanation, Kott finishes on an epigraph pulled from the Book of Proverbs. "The way of the wicked is as darkness," the screen reads as it fades to black and the end credits start to appear. "They know not at which they stumble."
Neatly in line with the new history curriculum the Kremlin designed for Russian school systems, Trotsky celebrates the USSR's road to becoming an international superpower while simultaneously presenting revolution itself as a futile, misguided, and above all self-destructive enterprise.
Understanding Russian cinema
Modern productions like Trotsky must carefully navigate the country's complex past — and in an age in which doing so becomes trickier with each passing day. As war films continue to lionize the campaigns of rank-and-file soldiers during the Great Patriotic War, political dramas vilify the communist politicians that ordered them around. Together, they make for a strategy that allows the Kremlin to have its cake and eat it, too. As historian Holly Case argues in her book, The Age of Questions, an excerpt of which appeared in Aeon magazine, today's dictators no longer rely on propaganda to shape the future but use it instead to pacify the present.
Whereas early Soviet films heralded the inevitability of communism and its inherent superiority to the capitalist and fascist ideologies that dominated the rest of the world, Putin's goal is much more subtle: by inspiring national pride and warning against the dangers of revolt, he is coaxing his constituents and institutions to resist change.
It is important to note that Russian cinema cannot be reduced to a mouthpiece for political propaganda. Rather, Russian cinema is as complicated and fascinating as Russian history itself.
Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity
Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity.
- The Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde's hypothesis describes gravity as an "emergent" force not fundamental.
- The scientist thinks his ideas describe the universe better than existing models, without resorting to "dark matter".
- While some question his previous papers, Verlinde is reworking his ideas as a full-fledged theory.
The Dutch theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde is no stranger to big ideas. His 2009 hypothesis about gravity earned him comparisons to Einstein for its complete rethinking of what gravity could be. Verlinde proposed that gravity was not a fundamental force of nature but rather emerged out of the interactions of information that fills the universe. He also didn't think there was such a thing as "dark matter" – a useful construct which is supposedly taking up 27% of the known universe (but is yet to be observed). Now, in a new interview, Verlinde reveals he is taking steps towards conceptualizing his groundbreaking ideas in a full-fledged theory.
As reported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Verlinde understands why many had trouble accepting his original proposal. After all, the previous leading explanations of gravity have been by Newton, who saw it as an invisible pulling force, and Einstein, who conceived of it as a curvature of space-time by mass and energy.
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
Ten years after publishing his ideas in a paper that caused much discussion, both from admirers and critics, Verlinde shares that he is still fleshing them out, based on the research and advancements that have taken place since then.
"Over the past ten years, we have gradually learned a lot more about how you should talk about space and time information," said Verlinde to NWO. "I am seriously considering rewriting my story from 2009, but now formulated much more precisely. I think that could remove some of the scepticism that still exists.'
Verlinde: Gravity Doesn't Exist
In 2016, Verlinde's ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist's theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point.
A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde's ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.
While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don't really understand the way theoretical physics works. "You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step," he explains, adding "We must find the correct formulations and techniques.'
Scientists like the theoretician Koenraad Schalm from Leiden University defend Verlinde, saying that "Contrary to the sceptics' opinions, Verlinde's work is definitely taken seriously". In fact, Verlinde, who is the winner of the Spinoza Prize, has been cited over 700 times by other scientists.
The physicist himself feels his overall thesis that information is the fundamental building mechanism of the universe is becoming more accepted. Perhaps his long-awaited new paper on the subject can bring it to an even stronger position amidst the main physics ideas of our time.
Dark matter and dark energy explained | Erik Verlinde
Famous map of a woman’s heart tells only half the story
One of the best-known allegorical depictions of love has a rather pessimistic male twin.
- Early 19th century heart-shaped map remains a popular allegory of love.
- Looking beyond its shape, the map shows the social restrictions of its time.
- Its lesser known male twin reveals an even more pessimistic take on love.
"Kiss me quick": a humorous take on the social minefield that had to be navigated in early 19th century courtships. Credit: Currier & Ives, New York City (ca. 1840) / Public domain
Times and attitudes change, but love is love. We recognize its joys and perils even as it manifests itself in other ages and under different constraints. That may explain the enduring popularity of this decidedly antique allegory of love. It is entitled A Map of the Open Country of Woman's Heart.
The map continues the centuries-old conceit that the various aspects of love (and marriage) can be represented as an actual landscape and that a map can serve as a guide into their interrelatedness — a road map of love, so to speak. The map's title indeed goes on to specify that it "exhibit[s the heart's] internal communications and the facilities and dangers to Travellers therein."
Other famous amorous topographies include George Skaife Beeching's Map of Matrimony (ca. 1880) and the Carte de Tendre (1654), a double-entendre invented for Madame de Scudéry's historical novel Clélie (see Strange Maps #245). But what sets this map apart, and what may explain its continuing appeal, is that it presents the landscape of love not as random continents but in the very shape of a heart — not the actual organ but the stylized one we still associate with tender feelings (and playing cards).
By its recognizable form, sentimental topic, and visible antiquity, Woman's Heart has become a staple of graphic design to this day. However, a closer examination reveals its contents to be more era-specific than its sympathetic shape suggests.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that an eligible young woman looking for true love must be in want of a map.Credit: Boston Rare Maps / Public domain
The map is anonymous ("by a lady") and undated, but thanks to a reference to its lithographer (D.W. Kellogg & Co. in Hartford, Connecticut), it can reliably be dated to 1833-1842. In other words, the map shows how women were supposed to feel about relationships, love, and marriage in mid-19th century New England. In short, love is an "open country" with many choices — all bad, dangerous, and detrimental except for one. Starting from top right:
- The Land of Love of Display is washed by the Sea of Wealth and contains the towns of Belles-maisons and Mavoiture (fancy houses and carriages?), a Bay of Establishment, a Jewelry Inlet, an Opal Isle, and a Promontory of Golden Fetters. We did not fail to notice Old Man's Darling Bay (sugardaddyism has some pedigree).
- The Pyramids of Fashion dominate the Land of Love of Dress, home to the towns of Cashmere and Tambourton (?) and such natural features as the Satin Plains, Bonnet Ridge, Feather Hill, and the rivers Drain the Purse and Wilful Waste.
- The region of Sentimentality is a particularly dangerous one with its Ego Mountains, the Plain of Susceptibility, its rivers of Novel Reading (vade retro, Jane Austen!), Pensive Musings, and the town of Dandy's Rest.
- How much safer is the region of Sentiment, dominated by Platonic Affection, Friendship, Hope, Enthusiasm, Good Sense, Discrimination (not that kind), and Prudence. This area is crisscrossed by the Patience Canal and the River of Consciousness. Did it really need to be underlined that these lead straight to the Country of Solid Worth?
- Oh, but so narrow is the part of righteous love. Right next door is the Land of Selfishness, home to the City of Moi-Même, District No. 1, and the Indulgence River. In the region of Fickleness, you can visit Caprice, the Town of Lady's Privilege, and the road of False Hopes. Obviously, the next stop is the Land of Oblivion.
- North of there, we find the Land of Love of Admiration, with its districts of Vanity and Affectation, its Lake of Self Conceit, and the Flattery River; and the Land of Coquetry, almost bare except for the Tenting Ground of Uncertainty.
- The northern borders of Coquetry and Love of Fashion are the High Grounds of Matrimonial Speculations with the Country of Eligibleness just beyond. But look out for the Valley of Mothers' Artifice and the Province of Deception.
Dear heavens, there are so many ways the voyage out of the City and District of Love, at the center of the heart, can go wrong. Love's saving grace is that it naturally borders and easily connects to Sentiment, the one and only pathway toward Esteem.
Clearly, love in 1830s Connecticut had to fit into a strict corset of social mores, ultimately dictated by religious piety. While this map showed that the true course was clear, it also demonstrated that the potential pitfalls were several — but many are no longer recognized as such in today's consumerist society. (Few people still seem to worry about the corrupting nature of satin.)
So, Woman's Heart is more out of step with today's relationship goals than a superficial glance suggests. But there is more. The map is only one half of a long-forgotten pair, which together paint a decidedly pessimistic picture of love.
A map for the lesser half
A man's heart is his fortress. Pity the woman wanting to conquer the citadel.Credit: Boston Rare Maps / Public domain
Boston Rare Maps recently sold only the second known pair of those maps. The other map shows the Fortified Country of Man's Heart. This is a decidedly less "open" place than Woman's Heart: the map shows its defences, and modes of exposure to attack.
Again, various regions are presented, only one of which leads to matrimonial bliss. Starting from top right:
- The Lands of Better Judgment and Love of Ease both border a region where Irresolution reigns, feeding the Frozen Lakes of Indifference via the Trop de Trouble river. In the south, a Cigar Grove leads to a Morass of Indolence. Silence and Reflection are walled off from the outside world by a Wall of dread of a woman's tongue.
- Is all well in the land of Romance? It's unclear: there is a river of Day Dreams (surely not a good thing) and one of Novel Reading (judged too Sentimental for women) and a Forest of Fancy. Nevertheless, this is the only part of Man's Heart that is not walled off. An Angel Gate corresponds with an Avenue of Beauty.
- To the west is the significantly larger Land of Love of Money, where we find Lakes Pocket Book and Bank Stock, a Sell Soul Market, Whisker Prairie, and the Corner Towers of Suspicion.
- Northward, we enter the lands of Love of Eating (featuring Gingerbread Palace), Economy (with the River of Hard Earnings), and Love of Power (dominated in the south by the Mountains of Pride and in the north by the Inner Breast-work of Fears of Petticoat Government).
At the center of it all is the virtually impenetrable Citadel of Selflove. But for the breach along the Land of Romance, Man's Heart is entirely surrounded by fortifications with only a handful of avenues communicating with a woman's Good Sense, Housewifery, Fortune, and Good Temper.
Faced first with the difficulty of mastering her own heart, the eligible young woman of mid-19th century New England was then tasked with conquering that of an eligible young man. As this map shows, that heart was a citadel, designed to deflect virtually all amorous intentions. And no matter how well she prepared, the only surefire avenue into the undefended portion of his heart was one beyond anyone's control: beauty.
How disheartening (no pun intended). Perhaps it is not surprising that the second of this pair of hearts has mostly gotten lost over time.
Strange Maps 1102
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Follow Strange Maps on Twitter and Facebook.
The magnetosphere waxes and wanes every 200 million years
Yes, the magnetosphere is weakening. It does that from time to time.
- Working out the ancient history of Earth is hard because evidence keeps getting ground up within the planet.
- A new technique fills in some important blanks in the history of the planet's critical magnetosphere.
- Every 200 million years, it seems, the magnetosphere weakens and then strengthens.
Life, at least as we know it, requires a relatively radiation-free place to thrive and a breathable atmosphere, attributes we enjoy here on Earth thanks to the planet's magnetosphere — a massive, comet-shaped bubble of a magnetic field that surrounds the planet and protects us from cosmic and solar particles. This field, produced by the motion of electrically charged molten iron in our planetary core, also prevents our atmosphere from being torn away by the charged particles, or "solar wind," bombarding us from the sun.
The comet shape gives you a sense of the kind of robust protection it provides. Buffeted on the side facing the sun due to solar wind, it is compressed to 6-10 times the Earth's radius. On the other side facing away from the sun, it is about 60 times the radius.
Given its obvious importance to our survival, there has been some alarm that the Earth's magnetosphere has weakened by about 9 percent over the last two centuries. There is also some concern that Earth's magnetic poles may be about to flip — as it is, the North Pole has been moving toward Russia for some time. Now, however, a new study that uses an innovative means of measuring large periods of time suggests that there is no need to worry. The weakening of the planet's magnetic field happens every 200 million years or so.
Hidden history
Credit: slay19 / Adobe Stock
Long-term study of the magnetosphere's history is tricky because so much of the ancient material that might allow scientists to dig deep into the past is continually being churned to bits by movement within the Earth. There are big chunks of time without representation in the geologic record.
The authors of the study at the University of Liverpool have developed a technique they call "microwave paleomagnetic analysis." This, combined with thermal analysis, allowed them to learn a great deal from two lava flows in eastern Scotland. They verified the validity of their technique by reanalyzing samples collected by others that were from a period 200 to 500 million years ago. Their measurements were in agreement.
Clues in the lava flows
Mt. Etna lava flowsCredit: Ines Álvarez Fdez / Unsplash
Lead author Louise Hawkins says, "Our findings, when considered alongside the existing datasets, supports the existence of an approximately 200-million-year long cycle in the strength of the Earth's magnetic field related to deep Earth processes. As almost all of our evidence for processes within the Earth's interior is being constantly destroyed by plate tectonics, the preservation of this signal for deep inside the Earth is exceedingly valuable as one of the few constraints we have."
In comparing their conclusions with Russian and Canadian researchers, the authors of the study found that it all chronologically fits together nicely.
The research led to the identification of a period the team is referring to as the "Mid-Palaeozoic dipole low (MPDL)." It was a time, the lava flows revealed, between 332 and 416 million years back when the planet's magnetic field was less than 25 percent of what we have today. This period directly precedes the Kiaman Reverse Superchron, a period of magnetic stability that lasted about 50 million years.
Importantly, says Hawkins, "Our findings also provide further support that a weak magnetic field is associated with pole reversals, while the field is generally strong during a Superchron, which is important as it has proved nearly impossible to improve the reversal record prior to 300 million years ago."
The human impact
While the research makes clear that our currently weakening magnetic field is not an unprecedented event, that does not mean that periods of lower magnetism have no consequences.
A study of the Devonian-Carboniferous mass extinction suggests that it occurred during a period magnetically similar to the MPDL, when Ultraviolet-B levels were elevated. That study proposed that UV-B levels were a "kill mechanism" at that time.
Then there is that possible pole reversal. If it happens, it is unclear what to expect. It is entirely possible it will baffle our electronics as well as animals that navigate using the Earth's magnetic gridlines. It might also cause more cosmic and solar radiation to get through to Earth's surface. Though a geomagnetic reversal takes thousands of years, it is never too early to ponder what a new North would look like.
The meaning of happiness, according to a baker in ancient Pompeii
Searching for happiness in the midst of personal or societal crises are nothing new.