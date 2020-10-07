Follow Us
How income and race negatively impact children's brains
A new study shows how poor children are negatively impacted neurologically.
- Children in poor neighborhoods exhibit abnormal activation of motivational circuits in their brains.
- The neurological impact increases the likelihood of criminal behavior and substance abuse later in life.
- Researchers suggest focusing on shaping the environment to set up the child for success.
A 1973 experiment produced interesting data about noise and education—and, by extension, socioeconomic status. The Bridge apartment complex sits directly over Interstate 95 in Manhattan. Researchers noticed the echo chamber effect generated by highway noise negatively impacted children's ability to read.
That isn't surprising. Higher decibels have long been known to be dangerous. Children living on lower floors experienced serious problems due to their inability to concentrate. On higher floors, which were both more expensive and subject to less ambient noise, children didn't have the same difficulties.
The longstanding myth that every American has the same opportunities needs to be abandoned. Black, LatinX, and Native American communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Residents of economically disadvantaged neighborhoods have less access to health care and public services. This is true of anyone in these economic categories, but these categories tend to include the aforementioned communities.
A new study, published in the journal Psychological Science, adds to the growing literature of socioeconomic trauma. Researchers from The University of Mexico found that children in poor neighborhoods exhibit abnormal activation of motivational circuits in their brain, putting them at greater risk for mental health and social problems.
The focus of this study was the brain's reward system. A link between reward and motivation is well established. For example, getting into Flow States requires immediate feedback and achievable tasks. The reward—a psychological state in which time dissolves—results with regular training. The takeaway: an achievable reward awaits your effort.
Rewards are thin or nonexistent for children in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Forget Flow; mere survival is in question. The team scanned the brains of 6,396 children (ages 9-10) while they completed a task that required them to either quickly win or refrain from losing a reward.
How America's public schools keep kids in poverty | Kandice Sumner
The results show that children from poorer zip codes (household income of less than $35,000 or in the $35,000-$50,000 range) suffered greater internalizing and externalizing psychological problems than children from wealthier (six-figure) neighborhoods. The internalizing-problems domain includes anxious-depressed symptoms, withdrawn-depressed symptoms, and somatic complaints (such as stomachaches), while the externalizing-problems domain includes attentional difficulties, aggression, and rule-breaking behaviors.
The team discovered decreased activation of the ventral and dorsal striatum, as well as the pallidum—motivational circuitry. Disadvantaged children were unable to anticipate rewards in the same manner as children from wealthier neighborhoods, and therefore unlikely to put in the same effort.
The team writes that this data suggest an increased likelihood of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, along with impaired reward-motivated behavior—factors that increase the likelihood of criminal behavior and substance abuse.
In sum, the team suggests changing the environment, not seeking out self-help coaches.
"This suggests that interventions to reduce externalizing in children from deprived neighborhoods would do well to focus on shaping the environment to set up the child for success, rather than providing, for example, verbal instruction to change goal-directed behavior."
Mental health is rarely an individual matter. Your environment plays a far greater role in health than your genes. We've long denied this reality as a culture, pretending the "bootstraps" mentality applies equally to everyone. Decades of data show that to be false. Until we provide environments that allow all children an opportunity to thrive, studies like this will continue to highlight the dangers of economic and racial inequality on public health.
--

The utopian 1920s scheme for five global superstates
Austro-Japanese aristocrat Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi later concentrated on plans for Pan-Europe.
- Unity is strength: This 1920s map divides the world among just five superstates.
- The map was produced by count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, who devoted his life to European unity.
- This utopian map may have inspired George Orwell's dystopian world in 1984.
Geopolitical dreams<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE2MTkwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDkxMDUwN30.9gBzH-knkE03U5Qm9nOptbISMxpQpPsoLYqtm8EjNvs/img.jpg?width=980" id="83700" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca98b063ffb36e1bbedae3a87d74f1b7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1926" />
Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1926.
Image: public domain<p>If the geopolitical dreams of a 20th-century Austro-Japanese aristocrat had come true, this is what the map of the world would have looked like: dominated by no more than five super-states. </p><p>Now mostly obscure, count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi (1894-1972) is remembered mainly as the hero and villain (respectively) of the two fringes of the never-ending debate about European integration. </p><p>And that's a shame, because Coudenhove-Kalergi cuts quite an intriguing figure. Not only is he the one who proposed Beethoven's <em>Ode to Joy</em> as Europe's anthem, he also served as inspiration for Victor Laszlo, the fictional resistance hero in <em>Casablanca</em>. <br></p><p>On his father's side, Richard was the scion of an Austrian noble family with roots in Flanders and Greece and branches all over the rest of Europe. His mother, Mitsuko Aoyama, came from a wealthy Japanese family of merchants and landowners. </p>
Pan-European Union<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE2MTkxMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDgzMzIzOX0.yQ2GAj0L-cCDiZQ_GOu8QnsK3nl4hjBPd41hrZicosw/img.png?width=980" id="505e2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29076df7563c30e3090649cd50080d60" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Original flag of the Pan-European Union." />
Original flag of the Pan-European Union. The current flag includes the twelve stars of the European Union. Co-founded by Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1922, the PEU is still in existence: its current president is former French MP and MEP Alain Terrenoire. Its HQ is in Munich.
Image: Ssolbergj, CC BY-SA 3.0<p>In 1922, Coudenhove-Kalergi co-founded the Pan-European Union, together with Austrian Archduke Otto von Habsburg. A year later, he published the manifesto Pan-Europa, and in 1924 he founded an eponymous journal, which ran until 1938. In 1926, the first Congress of the Pan-European Union elected Coudenhove-Kalergi as its president, which he would remain until his death. </p><p><span></span>The motivation for the count's Pan-Europeanism was the threat of "world hegemony by Russia". The only way to prevent that was to supersede Europe's various nationalisms. The Pan-European superstate as envisioned by Coudenhove-Kalergi was a curious mix of social democracy and Christian conservatism – a "social aristocracy of the spirit". In response, Leon Trotsky, then Soviet commissar, in 1923 called for a "Soviet United States of Europe". </p>
Five superstates<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE2MTkxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzg5OTMxM30.TAiThTEm6Wl3d7MWc7XrW7wUsy9g_OxybU2MyntzAPw/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ea19" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0bba124a86dbc983441a9f7262b997d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Karl Haushofer: Geopolitk der Pan-Ideen (Berlin: Zentral-Verlag, 1931)." />
As in 1984 (and post Brexit), the UK in Coudenhove-Kalergi's system is not a part of the continental European superstate.
Image: public domain<p>The original framework for Coudenhove-Kalergi's Pan-Europeanism was a global polity of no more than five superstates, as shown on this map taken from one of his early works:<br></p><ul><li><strong>Pan-Europe</strong>: uniting all European countries, minus the Russian and British empires. Pan-Europe also includes the French, Italian, Portuguese, Belgian, and Dutch colonial possessions, with a foothold in the Americas, half of Africa, and substantial parts of South East Asia.</li><li><strong>Pan-America</strong>: all of the Americas, with one major exception: Canada – controlled by the Brits. Minor exceptions include all the other bits controlled by the British and European empires. Pan-America also includes the Philippines, U.S.-administered at the time of publication.</li><li>The <strong>British Commonwealth</strong>: basically, the British Empire at its height. Great Britain and Ireland, Canada and British Guyana, Africa from Cape to Cairo (and Nigeria, plus other territories in West Africa), the Arabian peninsula and the Indian subcontinent, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand.</li><li>The<strong> Russian Empire</strong>: almost at its greatest extent. Ukraine is under the sway of Moscow, as are the Caucasian and Central Asian areas that are currently independent. But the Baltics are part of Pan-Europe.</li><li>The smallest, but probably most populous of the five empires is <strong>East-Asia</strong>: uniting Japan, Korea and China, and also including Nepal.</li></ul>The big idea behind the map is clear: There is strength in numbers, and efficiency in scale. The world is gravitating toward large zones of cooperation, and these are five geopolitical concepts that seemed like viable options to Coudenhove-Kalergi. Do note, however, that there are some countries that do not fit into the count's world vision: Question marks cover Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Ethiopia.
Nineteen Eighty-Four<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE2MTkyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDg2MzAwMX0.sVIuAWDjJf2ZCNHWVtn4AuLHkTKzNEq-YN5V43I-aT4/img.png?width=980" id="3cd55" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7dad7d16ccce9b1a56a559784798d976" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A map of the world in 1984, showing Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia." />
A map of the world in 1984. George Orwell may have been inspired by Coudenhove-Kalergi's rather more utopian map.
Image: public domain<p>The map is also a bit scary: A globe dominated by an 'oligopoly' of just five states suggests governments that are far removed from their citizens. </p><p>It's a small leap from this world map to the one that informs <em>1984</em>. In fact, George Orwell may have been inspired for his dystopian geography by the count's utopian vision: One of the three superstates on Orwell's imaginary map is in fact called 'Eastasia'. Another one, 'Eurasia', could be identified with another iteration of Coudenhove-Kalergi's Pan-Europe, without the colonial empires but including Russia. </p><p>In his later work, Coudenhove-Kalergi seems to have abandoned the global dimension of his agglomerative vision, concentrating more on unity within Europe. </p><p>His Pan-Europeanism may have been directed against the threat of the extreme left, that didn't make it popular with the extreme right. Hitler denounced the count (and his ideas) as those of a "rootless, cosmopolitan and elitist half-breed." The Nazis considered Pan-Europeanism a Masonic plot. <br></p><p>Fleeing into American exile after Austria's <em>Anschluss</em> (1938), Coudenhove-Kalergi spent the war continuing to make the case for European unity. At one point, however, he also proposed to form and head an Austrian government in exile – a suggestion that was ignored by Roosevelt and Churchill.</p>
Eurasian Union<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjE2MTkyNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTk5MTA0OX0.0Y9KfF4t3RN1tXA12_tjsqEyGNfpsFN8QQhHArDo-2k/img.png?width=980" id="7ba91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="373a6b82bd39c6cebb1e8ff42ca7f4f3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Europa erwacht! By Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi. Paneuropa Verlag, 1934." />
Cover of a 1934 book by Coudenhove-Kalergi, showing another vision on Pan-Europe: without Europe's colonies, including the territory of the entire Soviet Union.
Image: public domain.<p>After the war, it was others who led Europe towards greater integration, although Churchill lauded the count's Pan-European Union for its work in a speech in 1946 in Zürich. Coudenhove-Kalergi was instrumental in founding the European Parliamentary Union in 1947 and in 1950 was the very first recipient of the annual Charlemagne Prize, awarded by the city of Aachen for work in the service of European unification. </p><p><span></span>Coudenhove-Kalergi's grave, near Gstaad, carries the epitaph: <em>Pionnier des États-Unis d'Europe</em>. For all its simplicity, that sounds a bit grandiose – he was not directly involved in founding the EU or any of its precursors – not to say premature: today's European Union is not (yet) the dreaded monolithic superstate evoked by the epithet 'United States of Europe'. </p><p>Nonetheless, proponents of (further) European integration happily praise the count's life-long devotion to the cause. Streets and squares throughout Europe – although admittedly never the longest or largest ones – carry his name.<br>On the other hand, opponents of European integration from the nationalist and identitarian camp denounce the so-called Kalergi Plan, a plot to use immigration to dilute Europe's 'whiteness', supposedly penned by the "cosmopolitan" count. It's a hoax on a par with the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, unfortunately also by token of its continued currency among those fringe groups. <br></p>
Scientists identify 24 planets potentially better suited for life than Earth
The study identified superhabitable planets outside of our solar system.
- The odds are that if Earth had the right conditions for the development of life, other places probably do, too.
- Scientists have identified two dozen planets that match some items on the list of desirable traits.
- All of these planets are too far away to reach with current tech, but may be valuable research targets.
Superhabitable<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQ3MzYwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjYwOTE5NX0.7WH5907n-K3Ew9QP96D1ohm_yUDEcwH_XjnDwnICYQM/img.jpg?width=980" id="206f9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef375f57087011a2324d7f086e3b96c1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The 24 candidates in their habitable zone near K dwarf stars
Credit: Schulze-Makuch, et al./Astrobiology<p>On the other hand, all that desirable real estate is pretty far away — none of these 24 "superhabitable" planets are less than 100 million light years from Earth. They were identified in a study led by geologist <a href="https://news.wsu.edu/tag/dirk-schulze-makuch/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dirk Schulze-Makuch</a> of WSU and Technical University in Berlin, Germany. He was joined in the research by astrophysicists <a href="https://www2.mps.mpg.de/homes/heller/" target="_blank">René Heller</a> of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany and <a href="https://www1.villanova.edu/villanova/artsci/astronomy/meet_us.html?mail=edward.guinan@villanova.edu&xsl=bio_long" target="_blank">Edward Guinan</a> of Villanova University.</p><p>The open-access study is published in the journal <a href="https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/ast.2019.2161" target="_blank">Astrobiology</a>.</p><p>Ignoring the possibility that other planets might be even more likely to support life than ours is, after all, like someone insisting they live in the best country in the world without having visited any others. The study puts it this way: "Neglecting this possible class of 'superhabitable' planets, however, could be considered anthropocentric and geocentric biases."</p><p>In searching for superhabitable planets among the 4,500 known candidates, the scientists were not so much looking for somewhere for us to escape to as they were spotting planets that were most likely to be populated by intelligent life. Their hope is to offer up interesting targets for future investigation by instruments such as the European Space Agency's <a href="https://sci.esa.int/web/plato" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">PLATO space telescope</a>, as well as NASA's <a href="https://www.jwst.nasa.gov" target="_blank">James Webb Space Telescope</a> and <a href="https://asd.gsfc.nasa.gov/luvoir/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LUVOIR space observatory</a>.</p><p>Schulze-Makuch tells <a href="https://news.wsu.edu/2020/10/05/planets-may-better-life-earth/" target="_blank">WSU Insider</a>:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"With the next space telescopes coming up, we will get more information, so it is important to select some targets. We have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life. However, we have to be careful to not get stuck looking for a second Earth because there could be planets that might be more suitable for life than ours."</p><p>Before one can go searching for superhabitable planets, once must figure out what that word means.</p>
Blame it on the sun<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQ3MzYxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjkzMjUyNn0.hjsOW_hpCmMa9gWOTlp-J4mrYrr1Zm_gmElwIjHqMOQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="ec37a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5613866aa3c976f165e51f4565517e90" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Tungdil Preston/Unsplash<p>The scientists first had to work out the type of sun a superhabitable planet would be most likely to orbit. Interestingly, they decided against dwarf type G stars — also known as "dG stars" — similar to our own sun. After all, they write, "Since it took about 3.5 billion years on Earth until complex macroscopic life appeared, and about 4 billion years for technologically advanced life (us), life on many planets orbiting dG stars may simply run out of time."</p><p>Another issue is that young dG stars spin 10 times as fast as our mature Sun now does, producing "high levels of magnetic dynamo-driven activity and very intense coronal X-ray and chromospheric FUV emissions, which makes the origin and early evolution of life challenging."</p><p>The study settles on planets orbiting type K stars. These stars are a bit cooler than ours and less luminous, but they live a long time, longer than the Sun, from 20 to 70 billion years. This would give their planets more time to get life going.</p>
Size matters<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQ3MzYxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjkxMzg4Nn0.x8YqDvGmdmooMUSRu7oJCGTKiwg5VPrqZaoboVOa5fQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="f48b4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="372b444990b8ca7a2520d3bca8124851" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: AleksandrMorrisovich/Shutterstock<p>Planets with a greater mass than ours were deemed desirable for a few reasons, so long as they were not so big as to become gas giants and so on. These planets would have robust, thick atmospheres, slightly higher temperatures for nurturing life, and lots of elbow room: "This would have advantages for the distribution of species and settlements of islands and continents."</p>
Environmental requirements<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQ3MzYyNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjQ4NzM5Mn0.9dDvWvYfJY63wX2QbZ0SnITCtsSAMzAoK0H4pfG7D8Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="d973e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2e925bc9949378ce37bbc318ff35493" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: BeeBright/Shutterstock<p>The researchers also settled on an environmental checklist for superhabitable planets. Based on the conditions that allowed life to form on Earth, a planet would have to have the following life-supporting conditions as explained in the study:</p><ul><li><em>T</em><em>emperatures</em> —"Submarine hydrothermal systems, geothermal hot springs, brine pockets in sea ice at about −30°C, deep continental areas"</li><li><em>pH</em> — "Acid mine drainage, geothermal sulfurous sites (e.g., Yellowstone) Soda lakes, peridotite-hosted hydrothermal systems (e.g., Lost City vent)"</li><li><em>Water activity</em> — "Deep-sea brines, soda lakes, evaporate ponds, dry soils and rocks, food with high solute content"</li><li><em>Lower O2 content </em>— "Anoxic marine or lacustrine sediments, intestinal organs, early Earth environments"</li><li><em>Pressure</em> — "Deep oceanic trenches such as the 11,100 m deep Marianas Trench, Martian surface conditions (based on laboratory experiments)"</li><li><em>Radiation</em> — "No natural source of radiation on Earth at levels tolerated by D. radiodurans"</li><li><em>Chemical extremes</em> — "Submarine hydrothermal vent fluids and sulfides; some high-metal containing lakes"</li></ul>
We have some winners. Sort of.<p>Of the superhabitable candidates the study detected, none totally meet the researchers' criteria, though one has four of them, meaning it may be more likely to have life on it than Earth did, and it might be a place we could consider quite comfy.</p><p>Concludes Schulze-Makuch, "It's sometimes difficult to convey this principle of superhabitable planets because we think we have the best planet. We have a great number of complex and diverse lifeforms, and many that can survive in extreme environments. It is good to have adaptable life, but that doesn't mean that we have the best of everything."</p>

