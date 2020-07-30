Follow Us
The world on a billionaire’s budget
Who needs student loans, health care and mortgages?
The world's wealthiest are prospering. As of February 2017, there were about 2,000 billionaires in the world. This micro-elite controls over US$7.6 trillion, an increase of 18 percent from 2016.
A billionaire's spending power is difficult to grasp, both because most people do not correctly intuit large numbers, and because a billion dollars far outstrips most people's experience.
What does a household budget look like to a billionaire? To find out, let's scale down a billionaire's income to $50,000, the median American income, adjusting budget items proportionally.
A year in the life of Joe Billionaire
To start, we need to estimate a billionaire's annual income.
In the 30 years from 1987 to 2016, Bill and Melinda Gates amassed about $120 billion. This figure represents $80 billion in net worth and $40 billion controlled by their charitable foundation. The Gates' average annual income for these years is $120 billion divided by 30, or $4 billion. (The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a strategic partner of The Conversation US and provides funding for The Conversation internationally.)
According to Forbes, the wealth of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos increased last year from $72.8 billion to $108.7 billion. Despite billion-dollar hiccups caused by daily stock price fluctuations, Bezos' 2017 wealth increase was at least $32 billion, over $1,000 per second around the clock.
One cube represents the median U.S. worker's income. (Andrew D. Hwang, CC BY-SA)
The Gates and Bezos are extremes. But what about a more typical billionaire's income?
Let's assume a new fortune has been acquired over about one decade. Since the median worth on Forbes' list is about $2 billion, a ballpark estimate of annual income is one-tenth of this, or $200 million.
In absolute terms, $200 million per year is over $6 per second around the clock, equal to the global median annual income every eight minutes. Each year, Joe Billionaire amasses 4,000 median American incomes.
In 2017, Jeff Bezos raked in 150 times more than Joe Billionaire – the equivalent of 600,000 median incomes.
A billionaire's household budget
Because Joe Billionaire accumulates 4,000 median American incomes, a $4,000 expenditure for Joe Billionaire is the same fraction of income as $1 for a median American earner.
Let's call $4,000 one "Joe buck," or J$1. Joe Billionaire's annual income is J$50,000. Thus, a $2,000-vacation package costs J$0.50, proportional to a half-dollar from a middle-class income.
At this scale, a generous annual food budget comes to J$3. One year's tuition at a prestigious university costs J$15. An extended stay in a top-quality hospital might run J$50. For J$150, Joe Billionaire can pick up a large middle-class home in most parts of the United States. If that's too modest, a week's income buys a mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Who needs student loans, health care and mortgages?
Joe Billionaire can and does purchase goods and services not available to the rest of us. J$2,500 builds a media mouthpiece. Comparable political donations may be followed by a Cabinet appointment.
Unlike a tithing purchase for you or me, a one-time J$5,000 donation for Joe Billionaire has no effect on spending power. We're speaking of a scale where lavish living costs a few hundred Joe bucks. Next year will bring another J$50,000.
Matters of perspective
Ronald Reagan fomented outrage at one welfare recipient cheating the government of $8,000, or J$2. Unfortunately, we are not proportionally outraged by theft and losses dwarfing the human scale.
By comparison, the Reagan-era savings and loan scandal, the Enron scandal, the mortgage-backed securities crisis and the annual losses to offshore tax havens cost ordinary taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, tens of millions of times more than one welfare cheat. That's enough to drain or break even Jeff Bezos' bank.
Public services are inexpensive by comparison. The 2017 budget for the National Institutes of Health was about $33 billion; for the National Science Foundation, $7.5 billion; for the National Endowment for the Arts, $150 million. The 2017 Boston city budget was just under $3 billion, including about $1 billion for public schools, $200 million for pensions and $78 million for the Public Health Commission.
Most Americans don't understand how inequitably American wealth is distributed. Worldwide, wealth inequality is even more stark.
We live in a world where two dozen of the wealthiest individuals could collectively fund health and science research for the United States, where any of the thousand billionaires could individually fund the NEA with no practical impact to their purchasing power. Participatory government may remain, but only the ultra-wealthy need apply.
Andrew D. Hwang, Associate Professor of Mathematics, College of the Holy Cross
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
5 things that happen to your brain when you learn a new language
Never has the bar to entry been so low and the recognized benefits so high.
- Learning a new language has been shown to sharpen your cognitive abilities while helping stave off dementia as you age.
- A University of Chicago study found that businesspeople make better decisions when weighing problems in a non-native tongue.
- Juggling multiple languages lets bilingual speakers switch between tasks with less stress and more control than monolinguists.
Credit: @jankolario on Unsplash<h3>4. Increased attention</h3><p>We live in an attention economy and many people suffer from a deficit. When you hear a word or phrase being spoken, your brain actually guesses at the completed statement. We're constantly guessing reality all the time. Interestingly, bilingual speakers don't turn off one language when listening to another. They're anticipating words from multiple languages all the time, according to <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3583091/" target="_blank">an article</a> published in the journal, <em>Cerebrum</em>. As the authors write, </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"To maintain the relative balance between two languages, the bilingual brain relies on executive functions, a regulatory system of general cognitive abilities that includes processes such as attention and inhibition." </p><p>Because bilingual speakers must navigate two (or more) languages during every conversation, their brain is primed for attention. This results in greater executive control of their cognitive functions, which is a great advantage in the current attention economy. </p><h3>5. Masters of multitasking</h3><p>Research from Penn State <a href="https://news.psu.edu/story/392426/2016/02/13/research/language-juggling-rewires-bilingual-brains" target="_blank">found</a> bilingual speakers have enhanced cognitive flexibility, which facilitates new learning. This follows a <a href="https://news.psu.edu/story/160653/2011/02/18/research/juggling-languages-can-build-better-brains" target="_blank">study</a> at the same university that discovered juggling multiple languages affords the speaker greater cognitive control, allowing the speaker to code-switch with ease. This ability to juggle languages lets them switch between tasks with less stress and more control than monolinguists. Instead of bogging the bilingual speaker down when searching for the right language, speaking in multiple tongues actually speeds up their ability to jump from mental task to mental task.</p><h3>Interested in learning a new language?</h3><p>The most effective way of learning a new language is putting it into action. <strong><a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-9285647-13349269" target="_blank">Babbel</a></strong> is an online language pioneer that immerses you in real-life dialogues from day one. Courses are based on your native language and interests. Babbel's language experts devise a series of cognitive techniques that helps the information stick. Best yet, the app's speech recognition offers instant feedback. You'll be conversing quickly while retaining the words and phrases you learn. <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-9285647-13349269" target="_blank">Learn more here.</a></p><p>Some people simply learn better with an actual human teacher. That's where <strong><a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1145301&u=2216766&m=77900&urllink=&afftrack=" target="_blank">Rype</a></strong> comes in. You can learn any of this services' 10 languages in one-on-one lessons with expert teachers via Skype. The average retention of Rype learners is 90 percent—well above most apps or classrooms. Flexible scheduling with 24/7 availability means you learn at your convenience with a real human being. That feedback is irreplaceable. There is a 7-day free trial—<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1145301&u=2216766&m=77900&urllink=&afftrack=" target="_blank">learn more here</a>.</p>
Listen: Scientists re-create voice of 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy
Scientists used CT scanning and 3D-printing technology to re-create the voice of Nesyamun, an ancient Egyptian priest.
- Scientists printed a 3D replica of the vocal tract of Nesyamun, an Egyptian priest whose mummified corpse has been on display in the UK for two centuries.
- With the help of an electronic device, the reproduced voice is able to "speak" a vowel noise.
- The team behind the "Voices of the Past" project suggest reproducing ancient voices could make museum experiences more dynamic.
Howard et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"While this approach has wide implications for heritage management/museum display, its relevance conforms exactly to the ancient Egyptians' fundamental belief that 'to speak the name of the dead is to make them live again'," they wrote in a <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-56316-y#Fig3" target="_blank">paper</a> published in Nature Scientific Reports. "Given Nesyamun's stated desire to have his voice heard in the afterlife in order to live forever, the fulfilment of his beliefs through the synthesis of his vocal function allows us to make direct contact with ancient Egypt by listening to a sound from a vocal tract that has not been heard for over 3000 years, preserved through mummification and now restored through this new technique."</p>
Connecting modern people with history<p>It's not the first time scientists have "re-created" an ancient human's voice. In 2016, for example, Italian researchers used software to <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/hear-recreated-voice-otzi-iceman-180960570/" target="_blank">reconstruct the voice of Ötzi,</a> an iceman who was discovered in 1991 and is thought to have died more than 5,000 years ago. But the "Voices of the Past" project is different, the researchers note, because Nesyamun's mummified corpse is especially well preserved.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"It was particularly suited, given its age and preservation [of its soft tissues], which is unusual," Howard told <em><a href="https://www.livescience.com/amp/ancient-egypt-mummy-voice-reconstructed.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a>.</em></p><p>As to whether Nesyamun's reconstructed voice will ever be able to speak complete sentences, Howard told <em><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Weird/wireStory/ancient-voice-scientists-recreate-sound-egyptian-mummy-68482015" target="_blank">The Associated Press</a>, </em>that it's "something that is being worked on, so it will be possible one day."</p><p>John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said that reproducing voices from history can make museum experiences "more multidimensional."</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"There is nothing more personal than someone's voice," he told <em>The Associated Press.</em> "So we think that hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, making heritage places like Karnak, Nesyamun's temple, come alive."</p>
Nutrisystem review: The key to losing weight—and keeping it off
Nutrisystem is a smarter weight-loss program that users enjoy.
- The societal and economic consequences of obesity cannot be ignored.
- The economic impact is up to $190 billion every year in America.
- Americans spend up to $2.5 billion each year on popular weight-loss programs.
Credit: Nutrisystem<h3>The economics of obesity</h3><p>The obesity crisis in America has profoundly changed the health of our nation. Two-thirds of American adults are now <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4770258/" target="_blank">overweight or obese</a>. Excess body weight creates numerous health problems, <a href="https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/weight-management/health-risks-overweight" target="_blank">such as</a> increased risk for heart disease, hypertension, cancer, sleep apnea, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Tragically, the steep rise in obesity rates can, in large part, be traced back to the surge in processed foods made with filler ingredients, questionable preservatives, and excessive sugars. </p><p>That's part of what makes losing weight so difficult. Supermarket shelves are stocked with processed foods. A whopping 74 percent of packaged foods contain <a href="https://sugarscience.ucsf.edu/hidden-in-plain-sight/#.Xx3ly_hKhTY" target="_blank">added sugars</a>, which are conveniently disguised under 61 different names, including dextrose, maltose, and treacle. You shouldn't have to play detective every time you go to the grocery store. </p><p>Obesity has real-world consequences. Every year, up to <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/adult/causes.html" target="_blank">$6.38 billion is lost</a> in productivity costs due to obesity-related absenteeism. That number only accounts for people taking off of work. Overall, obesity-related costs in America are estimated to be <a href="https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/91/5/1520S/4597467" target="_blank">$147 billion</a> every year. One <a href="https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/obesity-prevention-source/obesity-consequences/economic/" target="_blank">study</a> shows that cost was $190 billion in 2005. </p><p>Overweight citizens are also <a href="https://www.psychiatryadvisor.com/home/conference-highlights/aaic-2015-coverage/mental-illness-and-obesity/" target="_blank">more likely</a> to suffer from poor mental health. The combination of poor self-image, social stigma, lack of exercise, and biological issues due to obesity increase the likelihood that someone will be anxious or depressed. This creates a crippling feedback loop: diets high in sugars and carbohydrates, which are fueling the rise in obesity, are <a href="https://bigthink.com/21st-century-spirituality/your-diet-might-be-causing-anxiety-and-depression" target="_self">also linked</a> to poor mental health. </p><p>Many people want a solution that works. In 2014, Americans spent <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4446719/" target="_blank">roughly $2.5 billion</a> on commercial or proprietary weight loss programs. As a society, we pay the price of obesity in the form of work absenteeism, inflated health care costs, and mental health issues, and we pay trying to solve it. Finding a solution to this problem is of utmost importance. </p>
Say goodbye to the beloved banana
Those bananas you love are Cavendish bananas, and they're probably about to go extinct.
- The world's most popular edible variety is about to be wiped out by a fungal invader. Again.
- We've already lost Gros Michel bananas, which were the world's favorite until the 1960s.
- The solution? Possibly genetic editing, but more likely a greater availability of exotic varieties.
Cavendish clones and T4<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyMTAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTMyODExOX0.VYcEq9r5NtWoNOk9P4-ueQ_qOP95x3t7tlEEZnSxcgw/img.jpg?width=980" id="381dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a007a0ab6d2efae7e4d5dab3b12de480" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="painting of William Spencer" />
The father of our preferred banana
Image source: Sotheby's/Wikimedia<p>Cavendish bananas are pretty much genetically identical — they're all sterile clones from the fruit of a single English tree, grown in 1834 by William Cavendish, the 6th Duke of Devonshire, in his greenhouse. As such, they're all vulnerable to the same threats. What's killing them now is a soil-borne fungus, <em><a href="https://apsjournals.apsnet.org/doi/10.1094/PHYTO-04-15-0101-RVW" target="_blank">Fusarium oxysporum</a> f.sp. cubense</em> (Foc), also known as Fusarium Wilt Tropical Race 4 (TR4). It kills a bananas by infecting its root and vascular system, rendering it unable to take in critical minerals and water.</p><p>TR4 first began ruining Cavendish bananas in Malaysia and Indonesia <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-bananas-are-clones-and-they-are-imminent-danger-publish-monday-5am-1321787#:~:text=The%20entire%20banana%20industry%20was,for%20export%20to%20developed%20countries." target="_blank">around 1990</a>, and has since made its way though Southeast Asia and to the Middle East and Africa. Last year, it reached the world's main source of bananas, Latin America, prompting Colombia to declare a "<a href="https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/G/SPS/NCOL312.pdf" target="_blank">phytosanitary emergency</a>."</p><p>Growers are doing what they can to beat back T4's advance — including using clean planting materials so as to avoid spreading soil contamination — and Australia has shown some success in slowing down the assault. However, these are stopgap efforts that are ultimately unlikely to save the Cavendish.</p>
Not Fusarium oxysporum’s first rodeo<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyMTAzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTk4NjAzNH0.nvv9tta7mEBQKk-kJg0u8sb-Ujej7xw5asXwgpCEneY/img.jpg?width=980" id="2ee9f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a804a4b17901a4ac3c5bc05b36b7451" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="fungus growing in petri dish" />
Fusarium oxysporum
Image source: Keith Weller, USDA-ARS - USDA/Wikimedia<p>This is not the banana industry's first encounter with this fungus. Up to the 1960s, the world's most popular edible banana was the Gros Michel, or "Big Mike," variety. To meet worldwide demand, growers got into the Gros Michel monoculture business big-time, with thousands of tropical-forest hectares converted into massive plantations growing these bananas.</p><p>What spelled doom for the Gros Michel banana was, yes, <em>Fusarium oxysporum</em> — the disease it caused was known as "Fusarium Wilt," or "Panama Wilt." It was the T1 version of today's T4, and it largely wiped out the Gros Michel banana, nearly taking the entire banana industry down with it. (You can <a href="https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/gros-michel-bananas" target="_blank">still find a Gros Michel banana</a>, but it's not easy.)</p><p>The Cavendish didn't quite have Gros Michel's rich taste but it wasn't vulnerable to T1, and so it took the place of the Gros Michel as the world's main edible banana. </p>
Not the first rodeo for the Cavendish<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyMTA0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDYzODI4M30.3Jqr-ls6ELY-oxnpNzxBzR81L6c9IJxUCnBmptuRqMY/img.jpg?width=980" id="d7948" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a5d6bf71bdf5aa5f7af96a2e81ccb871" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A banana leaf with Black Sigatoka" />
A banana leaf with Black Sigatoka
Image source: Scot Nelson/Wikimedia<p>The Cavendish is also susceptible to another fungal invader via a disease called "<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_sigatoka" target="_blank">Black Sigatoka</a>." This fungus, <em>Pseudocercospora fijiensis</em>, destroys the plants' leaves, producing cell death that damages the plants' ability to photosynthesize. If left uncontrolled, crop yields can be reduced by 35 to 50 percent.</p><p>Growers are fighting back with continual leaf trimming and the liberal use of fungicides — more than 50 applications of the toxic chemicals may be required each year to bring Black Sigatoka under control. This is, of course, harmful to workers managing the crops and to the environment, and makes growing Cavendish bananas less profitable. If this weren't bad enough, repeated applications of fungicides end up strengthening the fungus and making it even harder to control by selecting for mutations that can withstand the chemicals.</p>
Fixing the Cavendish?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUyMTA0Ni9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjcxNTc1M30.ppCOY7UAcqXyCq2vIkGSBtei2pOBrmV_jf57XwbfJtY/img.gif?width=980" id="e5011" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="28a14854a86c9cc7cbf12276342d2b00" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Hope for the banana-lover<p>Some are already looking beyond the Cavendish to the development of even better bananas.</p><p>Dale is part of the team developing the so-called "golden banana," a fruit packed with Vitamin A that could help reduce world hunger. We've written about this <a href="https://bigthink.com/robby-berman/whats-so-special-about-a-golden-banana" target="_self">intriguing project</a> before.</p><p>In addition, Dale says the world is full of banana varieties, and he envisions a world in which we'll be able to select from among the most delicious. In particular, he's looking forward to the appearance in supermarkets of Peru's popular <a href="http://www.promusa.org/blogpost617-Peru-s-best-kept-banana-secret" target="_blank">Isla banana</a>, as well as <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/outdoor-ideas/a27285401/blue-java-bananas-ice-cream-banana-tree/" target="_blank">Blue Java</a> bananas that taste like ice cream. "I think more bananas will be available," he says. "In 10 years' time, it's going to be a very different market."</p>
