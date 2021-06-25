Air pollution linked to violent crime in Chicago

As air pollution increases, so does violent crime.

 Scotty Hendricks
25 June, 2021
Air pollution linked to violent crime in Chicago
Photo by Chait Goli from Pexels
  • A new report suggests air pollution from highways increased violent crime in Chicago by two percent.
  • The effect was consistent across different parts of the city and independent of other factors.
  • The research suggests that a tax simultaneously could lower air pollution and crime.

Air pollution doesn't only harm the lungs. An increasing number of studies suggest that it is also associated with lower productivity, reduced short-run cognition, and an increase in psychological distress and even suicide.

Now, a new study soon to be published in the American Economic Journal adds another potential side effect to polluted air: increased rates of violent crime.

My kind of town (Chicago is)

While Chicago isn't the most violent city in the country, it does have a treasure trove of data on reported crime, neighborhood pollution levels, weather, and other micro-geographical information that makes it an excellent choice for a study like this. By combining the information collected between 2001 and 2012, the authors were able to compare changes in the crime rate upwind and downwind of several major highways — namely I-90, I-94, I-290, I-55, and I-57 — on a day-by-day basis while controlling for other factors, such as temperature, that are also known to influence crime.

The study omitted areas near multiple interstates, including downtown, and the extremities of the city such as O'Hare International Airport to avoid data that was too noisy to use. Data from days when the wind was not within sixty degrees of the line orthogonal to the interstate were also excluded. Importantly, the number of major roadways considered means that the data includes areas containing all socioeconomic levels.

The authors provide the example of taking measurements for neighborhoods near I-290, an east-west roadway connecting downtown with the suburb of Oak Park:

"To causally estimate the effect of pollution on crime, we compare crimes along the north side of I-290 to the south side of I-290 on days when the wind is blowing orthogonally to the interstate. On a day when the wind is blowing from the south, the pollution impacts the north side of I-290 and vice-versa. In essence, the side of the interstate from which the wind is blowing acts as a control for unobservable daily variation in side-invariant criminal activity, driven by, for example, weather."

In total, the effect of the wind-driven pollution amounted to roughly a two percent increase in violent crimes (homicide, assault, etc.) on the downwind side of the interstates.

There was no consistent effect on property crimes like theft or burglary. Areas further from the roadways, and thus with less pollution, saw reduced effects. The effect was also most notable when the weather was nice enough to be outside, possibly prompting people to go out, which in turn exposed them to more air pollution.

Possible long-term effects were not investigated by the authors, in part because the crime rate and pollution levels in Chicago went down over the time period considered in the study.

Why would air pollution cause crime?

The authors "do not take a stand on the exact underlying mechanism" at work. However, they do point out that their findings align with others suggesting a connection between air pollution and aggression.

Additionally, the causes of crime are often complex and multifaceted. While this study does show that pollution can increase crime rates downwind of pollution sources independently of other factors, the cause of the basal crime rate is another question entirely.

What do these findings mean for how we handle pollution?


The authors suggest that the costs of air pollution are higher than we currently calculate. For policy, this means that the optimal Pigouvian tax — that is, the tax that properly prices in negative externalities — should be higher than they currently are for products that cause air pollution, like gasoline.

Furthermore, the authors estimate that lowering crime by two percent would have saved the city $22 million dollars in social costs during each year considered in the study. If applied to the country as a whole, the reduced crime might save $2.2 billion dollars.

A tax that lowers both pollution and crime might be worth it.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pollution economics transportation crime

What the world will look like in the year 250,002,018

This is what the world will look like, 250 million years from now

On Pangaea Proxima, Lagos will be north of New York, and Cape Town close to Mexico City
Surprising Science

To us humans, the shape and location of oceans and continents seems fixed. But that's only because our lives are so short.

Keep reading Show less

Why Africa’s newest super-bridge is in the continent’s weirdest border zone

The Kazungula Bridge connects Zambia and Botswana, barely missing Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The new bridge in all its glory. The small island just across is Xacumba, the easternmost tip of Namibia. The town on the right is Kazungula in Zambia. The picture is taken high above the Zambezi where it is half in Zimbabwe, and on the left is the Botswanan shore.

Credit: Government of Botswana
Strange Maps
  • The Kazungula Bridge has turned a cartographic near-miss into a geopolitical marvel.
  • It's where maps show the world's only quadripoint, and the bridge is built across the world's second-shortest border.
  • The bridge has the potential to completely revamp Africa's economy and transportation situation, from Cape to Cairo.
Keep reading Show less
Africa Infrastructure transportation rivers Maps

The future of humanity: can we avert disaster?

Climate change and artificial intelligence pose substantial — and possibly existential — problems for humanity to solve. Can we?

Credit: stokkete / 223237936 via Adobe Stock
13-8
  • Just by living our day-to-day lives, we are walking into a disaster.
  • Can humanity wake up to avert disaster?
  • Perhaps COVID was the wake-up call we all needed.
Keep reading Show less
artificial intelligence Climate change
Surprising Science

Genetics of unexplained sudden cardiac arrest

New research shines a light on the genetics of sudden cardiac deaths.

Quantcast