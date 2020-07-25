Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

This is now the world’s greatest threat – and it’s not coronavirus

Affluence could be our real downfall.

Sean Fleming
25 July, 2020
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A detailed analysis of environmental research has revealed the greatest threat to the world: affluence.

  • Affluence is the biggest threat to our world, according to a new scientific report.
  • True sustainability will only be achieved through drastic lifestyle changes, it argues.
  • The World Economic Forum has called for a great reset of capitalism in the wake of the pandemic.

That's one of the main conclusions of a team of scientists from Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, who have warned that tackling overconsumption has to become a priority. Their report, titled Scientists' Warning on Affluence, explains that true sustainability calls for significant lifestyle changes, rather than hoping that more efficient use of resources will be enough.

"We cannot rely on technology alone to solve existential environmental problems – like climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution," writes the report's lead author, Professor Tommy Wiedmann from Australia's University of New South Wales Engineering, in an article on Phys.org. "We also have to change our affluent lifestyles and reduce overconsumption, in combination with structural change."

Sustainable lifestyles are situated between an upper limit or 'environmental ceiling' and a lower limit or 'social foundation'.

Sustainable lifestyles are situated between an upper limit or 'environmental ceiling' and a lower limit or 'social foundation'. Image: Nature

A growing global challenge

There is widespread acceptance that the planet faces an ecological tipping point. "To care for humanity, we must care for nature," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on World Environment Day in June. He stressed the importance of making changes as the world recovers from the recent pandemic: " As we work to build back better, let's put nature where it belongs – at the heart of our decision making."

Approximately half of global GDP is bound up in the natural world, according to the UN. In addition to the many millions of jobs dependent on nature, there are also billions of people intimately connected to and wholly reliant upon natural remedies and medicines.

Plus, the use of tree-planting and reforesting programmes could reduce the impact of global emissions and help meet the Paris Agreement target to keep global temperature increase below 1.5C.

Call for systemic changes

The threat of human-made environmental harm was highlighted in the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report 2020, where it is in the top 10 of both the most-likely and the greatest-impact risks.

The chief problem outlined by the report is that any gains in resource efficiency and environmental protection offered by technology-based solutions have been outrun by the growth of consumption. The report also posits that it might be time to rethink traditional ideas about supply and demand

In capitalist societies, the theory goes that consumer need drives the rest of the economy – businesses will only produce things for which there is a demand. But the reality of 21st-century global capitalism is a little more complex than that – some economists argue that growth itself is the problem.

Global emissions, shown as the green dotted line, keep pace with the rise in production (purple) and global GDP (orange).

Global emissions, shown as the green dotted line, keep pace with the rise in production (purple) and global GDP (orange). Image: Nature

Time for a great reset

Writing shortly before World Environment Day, the Forum's founder and executive chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab, called for a great reset of capitalism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. His vision of the great reset includes creating a stakeholder economy, where the market pursues fairer outcomes for all, underpinned by changes to tax, regulatory and fiscal policies, and new trade arrangements.

Schwab also calls for investments that advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability. This is something that is already taking place in parts of the world where economic-stimulus programmes are being enacted.

In addition, Schwab urges us to address health and social challenges with the innovations made possible by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. That means more public/private collaboration in pursuit of the public good.

The pandemic has devastated families and brought major economies to a standstill. But by directing resources into new and improved systems and processes, rather than shoring up the existing ones, Schwab believes a lasting change for the better is possible.

That belief is echoed by the scientists' report, which shows that affluence is "actually dangerous and leads to planetary-scale destruction," says co-author Julia Steinberger, Professor of Ecological Economics at the University of Leeds. "To protect ourselves from the worsening climate crisis, we must reduce inequality and challenge the notion that riches, and those who possess them, are inherently good."

Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
money inequality global issues economics capitalism consumerism
Badge
PARTNERSHIPS
PARTNERSHIPS

Thinking of reselling jewelry? You need to know about Worthy.

Worthy returns 2-3x more money than local jewelers and pawn shops.

Gear
  • The jewelry resale market notoriously undervalues the true worth of many pieces.
  • Sellers that investigate their options tend to receive higher returns than those who go to local jewelers. Keeping jewelry that you do not wear can be a bad financial choice; the value of diamonds is down more than 10% over the last 5 years, while the Fortune 500 index is up 40%+ over the same period.
  • Local marketplaces like Craigslist or Ebay are fraught with scammers who can leave sellers empty handed.
Keep reading Show less
money finance relationships

New York Public Library's 10 most checked-out books of all time

The most popular books of the past 125 years, and where to get them.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash
Gear
  • New York Public library is celebrating its 125th birthday in 2020. With over 90 locations across New York City's boroughs, it is the nation's largest public library system.
  • Based on circulation data, popularity, trends, and other criteria dating back to 1895, these books are considered the library's most checked-out titles of all time.
  • "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats was checked out 485,583 times and takes the top spot, but one librarian's hatred of another book may have robbed it of the crown.
Keep reading Show less
books new york libraries reading best sellers illustration

How beards put a brave face on threatened masculinity

A general reorganisation of masculine norms interrupted the shaving-respectability regime.

Walt Whitman photographed by Brady Handy (Wikimedia Commons)
Sex & Relationships
In the West, for many centuries, shaving has identified a good man properly oriented to a higher order, whether divine or political.
Keep reading Show less
gender human body body language literature self men

Mexican cave contains signs of human visitors from 30,000 years ago

Archaeologists suggest this may have been the Americas' "oldest hotel."

Image source: Devlin A. Gandy/St. John's College, University of Cambridge
Surprising Science
  • Scientists have found ancient tools as well as plant and animal remains in a high-altitude cave.
  • The site is dated to 30,000 years ago, pushing back estimates of the first humans to arrive in the Americas by 15,000 years.
  • There is no sign these mysterious people remain in the modern gene pool.

Keep reading Show less
americas ancient world history mexico migration western hemisphere archeology archaeology
Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast