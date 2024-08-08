Introducing Big Think+ Analytics: Real-time analytics for your learning programs

At Big Think+, we understand the importance of data-driven decision-making and how crucial it is for learning leaders to have instant access to valuable learner data. With the launch of our new Analytics feature, you can easily identify the trends and successes that enable you to maximize your learning program’s effectiveness.

Our Analytics feature is designed for action: at-a-glance usage metrics, program performance tracking, and insights into popular content. Whether you need general usage patterns, monthly reports, or an overview on specific initiatives, you’ll have the data to support key decisions and answer the questions you need answered right away.

Align learning programs with business goals

The user-friendly dashboard, separate tabs for content types, and downloadable reports make it easy to show the impact of learning at your organization. Gain a deeper understanding of learner behavior, content usage, and key trends to improve programs and boost engagement. Quickly sort and analyze data such as total learning time, completion rates, and learner engagement in your team’s curated content to gain actionable insights.

Discover the content that resonates

Content analytics are crucial for continuous improvement. The easy-to-navigate reports help answer important questions like:

What’s trending? Identify the high-traffic lessons and courses for your next curation.



Analyze engagement, completion rates, and total learning time. What leadership capabilities interest your learners? Find appealing topics to create engaging programs.

Real-time data for immediate Insights

Say goodbye to waiting for static reports. Monitor engagement by learner or group and identify high-performing content instantly. Our dashboard is designed for action, showing what works at a glance.

Ready to transform your learning strategy?

Integrate Big Think+ Analytics into your learning experience and unlock new potential. Request a personalized demo and see how real-time data can revolutionize your organization’s learning and development programs.

For more information, request a personalized demo of our platform today!