Big Think+ launches Interests & Role-Based Recommendations

At Big Think+, we are constantly evolving to create a more engaging and tailored experience for our learners. Today, we’re thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking new feature: Interests & Role-Based Recommendations. This enhancement is designed to ensure every learner—whether an Individual Contributor, Team Manager, or Senior Leader—quickly discovers content that resonates with their unique needs, propelling them toward the wisdom of experts.

Current users can access here.

The challenge: enhancing early engagement through tailored experiences

Content engagement is one of the most critical challenges in learning & development. While recommendation systems and generative AI have made strides, their effectiveness often hinges on having sufficient user data. For new users—those who haven’t yet interacted with our platform—this poses a unique problem. Without prior engagement data, how can we guide learners to meaningful content that sparks curiosity and keeps them coming back?

The solution lies in understanding learners from the outset. By gathering insights about their roles and interests during onboarding, we can provide tailored recommendations that encourage deeper engagement and sustained learning.

Introducing Interests & Role-Based Recommendations

This feature is built to bridge the gap between new users and the vast library of transformative content on Big Think+. Here’s what learners can expect:

Seamless onboarding

Upon login, users will encounter a new widget on the homepage, where they can select their role (Individual Contributor, Team Manager, or Senior Leader) and areas of interest (Capabilities). This intuitive process is grounded in our comprehensive taxonomy, ensuring learners can easily find content aligned with their goals.

Tailored home page experience

Once interests and roles are selected, learners will see two new carousels on their homepage: “Lessons Based on Your Interests” and “Lessons based on your [Role].” This curated collection of lessons is:

Tailored to individual preferences

Updated daily to reflect the freshest and most relevant content

Designed to highlight diverse voices and perspectives

Learners can refine their interests and roles anytime through each Carousel. Updates are reflected immediately, ensuring recommendations evolve alongside their growth.

Looking ahead

With the launch of Interests & Role-Based Recommendations, Big Think+ takes another step toward our mission of delivering transformative, tailored experiences. This is just the beginning; as we collect and analyze engagement data, we’ll continue to refine and enhance our recommendations to better serve our learners.

Stay tuned as we continue to innovate and bring you the tools to unlock your potential with Big Think+.