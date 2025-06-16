Big Think+ introduces updated Learner and Discussion Guides, now in 15 languages

At Big Think+, we believe learning doesn’t end when the video stops — it deepens when learners reflect, apply insights, and engage in meaningful conversations. That’s why we’re thrilled to share a significant transformation of our written learning resources, designed to make learning more accessible, engaging, and global than ever before.

We’re proud to announce that Learner Guides and Discussion Guides are now redesigned, integrated directly into our platform, and available in 15 languages worldwide. This enhancement empowers learners and facilitators to extend the learning experience in any environment and in nearly any language.

What’s new and improved

This comprehensive update transforms both Learner Guides and Discussion Guides, creating a unified, professional experience that seamlessly extends the Big Think+ learning journey:

Sleek, consistent design across all resources creates a cohesive experience

across all resources creates a cohesive experience Interactive, in-platform engagement allows learners to respond directly to prompts without downloading PDFs

allows learners to respond directly to prompts without downloading PDFs Flexible learning options with downloadable, printable guides for offline and hybrid environments

with downloadable, printable guides for offline and hybrid environments Global accessibility with support for 15 languages, including new additions like Dutch, Hungarian, Polish, and Czech

Experience the difference

These aren’t just cosmetic changes; we’ve completely reimagined how these resources function:

For individual learners: Directly type responses within lessons, engage with multiple reflection prompts, and export your insights to reference later

Directly type responses within lessons, engage with multiple reflection prompts, and export your insights to reference later For managers and facilitators: Lead confident, inclusive discussions using professionally translated guides with intuitive navigation

Lead confident, inclusive discussions using professionally translated guides with intuitive navigation For learning administrators: Deliver a consistent experience across all learning modalities with resources that share the same visual identity and functionality

Why this matters for your learning program

These enhancements deliver significant benefits for organizations committed to developing their talent:

Inclusive, global learning: Break down language barriers and ensure every team member, regardless of location or native language, can fully engage with content

Break down language barriers and ensure every team member, regardless of location or native language, can fully engage with content Enhanced knowledge retention: Interactive prompts and seamless platform integration make reflection and application more natural, increasing knowledge retention

Interactive prompts and seamless platform integration make reflection and application more natural, increasing knowledge retention Scalable facilitation: Equip team leaders worldwide with the tools to confidently guide meaningful discussions in their local language

A milestone achievement

This release represents a significant milestone for the Big Think+ library: All text throughout the platform is now available in our complete suite of supported languages. We’ve created a more flexible, inclusive, and actionable experience for learners and teams around the world.

See it in action

Ready to explore the enhanced guides? Log in now to experience the difference firsthand and see how this update can transform learning for your global teams. Not yet a Big Think+ customer? Request a demo today and see how our newly enhanced platform can transform learning across your organization.