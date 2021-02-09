Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Marcus Aurelius helped me survive grief and rebuild my life
It's a common misconception that to be a Stoic is to be in possession of a stiff upper lip.
'When I was a child, when I was an adolescent, books saved me from despair: that convinced me that culture was the highest of values.'
From The Woman Destroyed (1967) by Simone de Beauvoir
It's a common misconception that to be a Stoic is to be in possession of a stiff upper lip, to be free from the tumultuous waves of one's emotions. But what this interpretation of Stoicism gets wrong is that our emotions, even the most painful ones, need not be our enemies if we can learn to think of them as our guides. This might seem obviously false, or like the words of a person who has never encountered real suffering. But it was during one of the worst crises of my life that I found my way to Stoicism and, through Stoicism, to something that's as close to acceptance as I think it's possible to find on this plane of existence.
In September of 2013, my husband suddenly developed the strangest of illnesses. Describing him as sick seems almost farcical as there weren't fevers or tumours or anything really that we could point to and say: 'This – this is what is wrong.' But there was weakness and fatigue. And above all, there was confusion. It took a couple of months, but eventually he was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis: a rare autoimmune disease that we were told normally afflicts women under 40 and men over 60, neither of which he was, and that, all things considered, was relatively minor, and that we could likely expect to go spontaneously into remission over the next five to 10 years. However, the prognosis turned out to be as off the mark as his chances of developing the disease in the first place. Two days before Thanksgiving, his body began to fail him. The man who had once carried me over a threshold no longer had the strength in his neck to lift his own head off a pillow. I called 911 over his objections and he was brought, protesting, to the hospital where he was ultimately admitted to the intensive-care unit. From there, he continued to decline.
I walked in on Thanksgiving morning as the nurses were moving him to change the sheets on his bed. What I witnessed will stay with me for the rest of my life: the man I love, the father of the one- and five-year-olds I had left at home, went into total respiratory failure. His entire body turned as purple as an eggplant, and I stood by while an emergency intubation was performed to save his life. For just under a month, he persisted with tubes and machines performing all of his bodily functions. He had few moments of lucidity, most of them in fear, but none more fearful than when I signed the consent form over his objections to have a tracheotomy placed because, I was told, it had ceased to be safe for him to remain intubated the way he was.
That tracheotomy, however, would prove to be what killed him. I would be what proved to kill him. Because, after the crisis was over, after he started to walk again, and after he came home from rehab to have what would prove to be one last Christmas with his children, he asphyxiated in his sleep – a mucus plug, caused by the damage done to his trachea – killed him just as we had begun to plan for a second chance at life.
I got through the wake and the funeral on an unholy combination of Xanax, vodka and sheer force of will. The first free moment I had afterwards, though, I headed to what has long been my happy place: the Mabel Smith Douglass Library on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus. I had gotten it into my head that I could find the comfort I desperately needed, if only I could read the Phaedo and convince myself of the immortality of the soul. I can't say the attempt was successful. And I'm still sorry for the poor librarian who had to make sense of my desperate tears at not finding Plato where he was supposed to be. But when she got me to where the books had been moved, it was Marcus Aurelius' Meditations that I took off the shelf, and that has made all the difference since.
The book's pages contain such simple wisdom that it can seem almost silly to say that I needed to see it written down, but Aurelius' injunction to 'fight to be the person philosophy tried to make you' was the battle cry I needed. I don't think it's an overstatement to say that what I found within the pages of the Meditations rescued me from the despair that was threatening to devour me. Suddenly widowed, with two small children I felt utterly unequipped to vouchsafe through the journey toward adulthood, there was footing to be found in Aurelius' instruction 'not to be overwhelmed by what you imagine, but just do what you can and should'. I still had no idea how I would handle my children's graduations, or puberty, or afford braces, let alone college, but it was a reminder that I didn't need to solve those problems now.
Aurelius reminded me that where I was wasn't just where I was but when – and that there was no advantage to be found in unsticking myself from time. I'd be lying if I said I learned to stop panicking immediately or instantly. But I learned to repeat to myself the instruction to 'never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present.' And I learned to take stock of the tools I had and how they could be used to solve the problems of the present rather than catastrophising the unknowns of the future.
But the passage that made the biggest difference – the passage I return to year after year, as deathiversaries or new milestones threaten to drown me in waves of grief – is a reminder that the narrative we construct around what happens to us is, ultimately, up to us. No matter how terrible what happened was, it is still our choice whether to understand our story as one of crippling defeat or a miraculous victory against the odds – even if all we do is get back up and learn to stand again.
I won't and can't say that the death of my husband at just 33 years old is not a misfortune. Nor would I or could I say that I don't think it's an injustice for my two children to live almost the entirety of their lives without their father. But we have endured and prevailed, and that, I've learned to see, is a great good fortune I can celebrate.
Losing a loved one is, as Aurelius says, something that could happen to anyone. But not everyone remains unharmed by it. We mourn, we are not unaware of what we've lost. But what we've gained is the perspective that 'true good fortune is what you make for yourself'. We hold tighter to each other, to the truth that life is fleeting, and that each moment of joy that finds its way to us is a gift to be treasured. And, perhaps most importantly, we learn that, while we don't get to decide when we get shipwrecked, we do get to decide what we rebuild out of the debris.
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons. Read the original article.
- How Stoicism Is Making a Comeback as a Life Hack - Big Think ›
- 10 excerpts from Marcus Aurelius' 'Meditations' to unlock your inner ... ›
- Marcus Aurelius' guide to becoming a morning person - Big Think ›
Fast superhighway through the Solar System discovered
Scientists find routes using arches of chaos that can lead to much faster space travel.
- Researchers discovered a route through the Solar System that can allow for much faster spacecraft travel.
- The path takes advantage of "arches of chaos" within space manifolds.
- The scientists think this "celestial superhighway" can help humans get to the far reaches of the galaxy.
A closer image of the manifolds showing colliding and escaping objects.
Credit: Science Advances
The way we teach science misses something key: Human context
Why do we deprive students of the historical and cultural context of science?
- The teaching of science must and can be humanized at all levels, from nonscience courses to technical advanced courses.
- By teaching science only as a technical endeavor, we deprive students and future scientists of a more inclusive worldview where science is seen as part of our human need to make sense of the world.
- The challenges we face in the modern world call for an engagement of the sciences and the humanities that starts in the classroom and becomes an essential aspect of the public sphere.
Carl Sagan, one the most loved science teachers and communicators, speaks at Cornell University circa 1987.
Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel by CC 4.0<p>Over the past two centuries, and largely influenced by the profound and immediate impact of technological applications of scientific thinking in industry and society, the teaching of science was mostly reduced to the instruction of technicians, a specialized guild focused on very specific tasks. We became incredibly efficient at handling abstruse mathematics and computer programming, of modeling specific systems and handling laboratory demands within narrow subdisciplines: plasma physics, condensed-matter physics, high-energy physics, astrophysics, and so on. The walls erected between the sciences and the humanities after the Enlightenment have multiplied into walls erected between the countless subdisciplines within each scientific field, from physics and chemistry to biology and computer science. Reductionism took over education and we lost sight of the whole.</p> <p>True, the vast amount of knowledge accumulated over the centuries, and that continues to grow at an unrelenting pace in all scientific fields, unavoidably precludes anyone from having a global understanding of a whole subject, be it astronomy or cognitive psychology. That is not what worries me, as I am, as are all my colleagues, one of the specialists. What does worry me is the enormous distancing between a scientific education and a humanistic approach to knowledge. From teaching Dartmouth's Physics for Poets for most of my career, I have witnessed the excitement of nonscience majors when they understand not the formulas of physics but the ideas of physics, the historical context from which they emerged, their philosophical and religious implications, the humanity of science itself, as an expression of our human need to make sense of who we are and of the world in which we live. (For those curious, I created a similar online course free and open to the public, <a href="https://www.edx.org/course/question-reality-science-philosophy-and-the-search" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Question Reality! Science, Philosophy, and the Search for Meaning</a> ) </p> <p>As students learn about changing worldviews, about the importance of observational rigor and methodological discipline, of the devotion and passion that feeds the search for knowledge and the fundamental relevance of science education in our times, they reconnect with a science they had deemed unwieldy and grow as thinkers and citizens. The challenges we face in the modern world call for an engagement of the sciences and the humanities that starts in the classroom and becomes an essential conversation in the public sphere.</p>
Brain hemispheres swap memories to help you see the big picture
Scientists observe how the halves of the brain keep us informed about everything everywhere.
Two sides of the big picture<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTYyOTU1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjE3NjE3MX0.q8bjy5ldUXkOb4yzM1jDnegFzSuPpbIHwf5_tHwmtIc/img.jpg?width=980" id="58536" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="de188da2682b8c9bb2aff8da3baae4b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="972" />
Credit: Jake Schumacher/Unsplash<p>In our working memories, the left and right hemispheres work independently when it comes to memory storage — what we see on our left is immediately stored in the right hemisphere and vice versa.</p><p>The Picower researchers have found, however, that things get substantially more interesting when we shift our gaze in the opposite direction, or if an object we're looking at moves from one side to the other.</p><p>Using our street-crossing example, when you look to the right and spot the approaching vehicle, a memory of the car is stored in our brain's left hemisphere. When you look left, a copy of that memory is quickly sent to the right hemisphere, but the copy is somehow marked in such a way that the brain understands it's not actually located on your left but is just a memory of something that's currently out of view on your right. The net result is that your working memory remains aware of traffic on both sides even when it's just looking in one direction.</p><p>"If you didn't have that," says <a href="https://picower.mit.edu/earl-k-miller" target="_blank">Earl Miller</a>, senior author of the study and in whose lab the research was conducted, "we would just be simple creatures who could only react to whatever is coming right at us in the environment, that's all. But because we can hold things in mind, we can have volitional control over what we do. We don't have to react to something now, we can save it for later."</p>
Games animals play<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTYyOTU2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MTA4NDMwOH0.7_nXD1yRN3-MJouaRikNw54Y1MIn5j1VOYenA_GhcfE/img.jpg?width=980" id="3a8e3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="af207311aeca3e4ad9c47bbe23092006" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="1077" />
Credit: Eric Isselée/Adobe Stock<p>For the study's experiments, monkeys were taught to identify onscreen objects that didn't match something they had viewed moments earlier, such as an image of a banana. To do this, they had to hold a memory of the original object in memory to make the comparison.</p><p>As this happened, researchers monitored the electrical activity of hundreds of neurons in the prefrontal cortices of both hemispheres. The researchers observed memory transfers as they happened thanks to characteristic patterns in the synchronization of brainwave frequencies that occurred each time a memory was stored, an action that takes mere milliseconds. A software decoder identified the telltale patterns.</p><p>The trials began with the monkeys staring at one side of the screen as an object appeared in the screen's center. As the monkeys perceived the object as belonging primarily to one side or the other, the researchers saw the original memory being stored in the corresponding hemisphere and a copy being made in the other.</p><p>Monkeys were also instructed at times to look from one side to the other, reassigning the central object to a new primary side as the researchers observed the memories being re-written. The speed with which monkeys could spot non-matching objects slowed down during these shifts, giving some hint of the complicated memory gymnastics going on. "It feels trivial to us, but it apparently isn't," says Miller.</p>
An ensemble surprise and mystery<p>The memory is transferred from a group, or ensemble, of neurons in one hemisphere to another ensemble on the other side. One of the surprises in the study is that even though the original memory and its copy describe the same object in the same location, they use completely different neuron ensembles on each side to represent it.</p><p>Miller notes that it used to be believed that individual neurons stored memories but that over time it became clear that groups, or ensembles, of neurons were the actual memory receptacles. Now however, if the same memory is stored in two different types of ensembles due to a difference in their role within a particular hemisphere, maybe things are even more complex than that. "Perhaps even ensembles aren't the functional units of the brain," he surmises. "So what is the functional unit of the brain? It's the computational space that brain network activity creates."</p>
Selfish sperm genes 'poison' the competition for the win
Imagine poisoning your rival and yourself and giving only yourself the antidote.