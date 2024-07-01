Being thrust into the spotlight is tough to deal with as an adult – but it’s even tougher for a child who is still trying to understand their place in the world. That was reality for Carrie Berk, who co-authored a series of children’s books alongside her mother in 2012 when she was just 8 years old.
Fast-forward to 2024 and she’s now a 21-year-old journalist and social media influencer with a following of almost 4 million on TikTok.
We spoke to the New Yorker candidly about the pressures and consequences of young success, touching on everything from unworthiness to trolling, and how she looked inward to change her outlook on life.
In her mother’s shadow
Berk has had three novel series published (Fashion Academy, Ask Emma and The Cupcake Club), with the latter selling over 300,000 books globally. But rather than fill her with confidence, these early achievements filled her with a sense of unworthiness.
“A personal insecurity I have is that an 8-year-old cannot publish a book by herself; she needs help,” she says. “That negative voice in my head would be saying, ‘You’re nothing without your mom behind you…you’re never going to have your own voice as a writer…you’re always going to be in her shadow.’’’
But Berk refused to let this inner critic get the better of her writing skills, proving it wrong by authoring her very own solo book: My Real-Life Rom-Com: How to Build Confidence and Write Your Own Relationship Rules, a coming-of-age guide for all those needing authentic advice on love and heartbreak.
“If I’m ever doubting myself, I just look at my book and my byline,” she says. “This was something that I did by myself and I should be proud of it. People can think what they want to think. It’s about what you think about yourself that matters.”
Out came the trolls
Living through a global pandemic significantly affected the mental health of adults and children, and the National Institute of Health has stated that nearly half of Americans surveyed reported symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder. Berk was unfortunately a part of the unlucky half.
“It was the middle of the pandemic, so I was already dealing with a lot. I was class of 2020; no prom, no graduation. It was a really hard year for me,” she explains.
During this time, her social media presence skyrocketed. But despite finding an engaged audience that loved her lighthearted lifestyle content, there were a few hellbent on bringing her down. One notable troll, Berk remembers, was a 12-year-old who repeatedly told her to “DIE” via direct messaging.
Berk had had no prior dealings with the physical symptoms of anxiety (she even thought it could’ve been COVID-19), so she was surprised when she started experiencing them intensely. “It became so debilitating,” she says. “My heart was constantly racing, I couldn’t catch my breath, I wasn’t hungry.” It was only when talking to her mother and a therapist that she discovered it was the side effects of anxiety and OCD that she was dealing with.
Finding purpose in pain
The turning point for Berk was realizing that anxiety isn’t something you can cure, it’s something you manage. “The more that time went on, the more I realized that I could deal with my anxiety and that it would change and manifest itself in different ways.”
She’s now trying to use her disorder for good. The last chapter of her book is all about self-love and her journey with anxiety, letting others know they are not alone. “I took something painful and turned it into art that could help people,” she says. “Once I hit this low in my life and I realized that I could love myself even in this dark place, I knew I could extend love towards others.”
