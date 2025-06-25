Sign up for Big Think on Substack The most surprising and impactful new stories delivered to your inbox every week, for free. Subscribe

Alana Nichols became an athlete at 5 years old. It started after her grandparents enrolled her in T-ball, when she hit her first home run and felt the thrill of running the bases. Since that moment, athletics have been a crucial part of her identity.

As a little girl, Nichols played softball, basketball, and volleyball. Then, in junior high, she discovered snowboarding — a sport that allowed her to get creative and explore her limits. She could go as fast as she liked, move however she wanted, and immerse herself in her own style. “The mountain was my canvas,” she explained, “I could just create.”

The jump that changed everything

It was during a trip to Colorado in November of 2000, 17-year-old Nichols took a risk that would change the course of her life: She attempted a backflip off a ski jump. Mid-air, she over-rotated and came down hard, landing on her back against a buried rock.

“The first question I asked my friend as he got to me is where my board and my boots were,” she recalls. “I was so confused. And when he said that they were on my feet, that’s when I knew something was terribly wrong.”

Nichols was airlifted to the hospital and endured an extensive, eight-hour surgery. Doctors found that part of her vertebrae had shattered, and the bone fragments had severed her spinal cord. Not long after, she was given the news: She was paralyzed from the waist down and probably would never walk again.

Trapped in her body — and beliefs

For the first 17 years of her life, Nichols’s body had responded to every high-intensity demand she made of it. It sprinted, sweated, slid into home base, and jumped to dunk basketballs. Now she was immobile. Seemingly simple tasks like sitting up in bed and getting dressed became major achievements.

“I would just stare at my toes, like, ‘Move, move. I know you know how to do this.’ It was like putting a bird in a cage, my little athletic self who loved to celebrate her body and how it moved.”

Nichols, now 42, looks back at her younger self with a deep sense of compassion. Here she was, on the cusp of adulthood with the whole world at her fingertips, being reborn into a body that couldn’t move. Athleticism was so central to her life that the accident took more than mobility — it took her identity. “I really compare it to somebody dying.”

She returned to high school that February and graduated in May, receiving a standing ovation from her hometown community. That fall, she enrolled at the University of New Mexico, still adjusting to life in a body she barely recognized.

Who was Alana Nichols, without the ability to compete, to train, to push her body the way she always had? Her plans to play fast-pitch softball, go to parties, and thrive as a young adult had been ruined by her injury, and now she felt forced to watch from the sidelines as the rest of her peers moved on.

Then, one day as she was taking a shortcut through a university gym, she experienced what she now refers to as “a God moment.”

A new image in the mirror

To Nichols’s surprise, the gym was bustling with wheelchair athletes at basketball practice. “At this point in my post-injury life and recovery,” Nichols explains, “I had never met anybody in a wheelchair my age. I certainly didn’t know that there were adaptive sports or that you could be athletic.”

But there they were, these students in wheelchairs, dribbling basketballs and shooting three-pointers. She stayed to watch the rest of practice, and afterwards one of the players approached her and said, “You look really athletic. Have you ever thought about playing wheelchair basketball?”

Nichols hadn’t seen herself as an athlete since the accident. But that brief interaction revealed a truth that had eluded her: Identifying as an athlete had always depended on how she saw herself and what she believed was possible. And now, for the first time in a long while, that perception was beginning to change.

“That little athlete that started T-ball when she was 5, she never got paralyzed. She always had that drive in her. I just needed to figure out how to keep going physically and how to adapt.”

Seeing strength in a new form

Soon after, Nichols joined the wheelchair basketball team. For the first time since her accident, she felt fast, agile, even free. Everything she had missed about her pre-injury self came flooding back: her competitive spirit, that unforgettable rush of adrenaline, her sense of power.

Until then, she had viewed a wheelchair as a symbol of limitation. But seeing it used as a vehicle for strength and competition forced her to reconsider. It challenged her to untangle her old beliefs about what capability looked like.

She kept training and working her way through tryouts until she earned a spot on the U.S. national team for the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing, ultimately winning the gold medal against Germany. The next year, she started training for skiing, and in 2010 in Vancouver, she won again, becoming the first American woman to win Paralympic gold in both the Summer and Winter Games.

Standing on the podium, she thought of the girl in the hospital bed who believed her athletic career was over. But now, after taking new risks — trusting her body, her team, and herself — she’s achieved more than her 17-year-old self ever imagined.

Momentum from within

Today, after winning six Paralympic medals, Alana Nichols has one key piece of advice: “For anyone in the midst of untangling their lives, or trying to find their way after a life-changing experience — just keep going. If it’s an inch, a foot, or a mile a day, like keep moving through it. You are going to see brighter days.”

We interviewed Alana Nichols for Perception Box Stories Untangled, a Big Think interview series created in partnership with Unlikely Collaborators.