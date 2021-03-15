Follow Us
Got a question for Michelle Thaller? Ask it here!
NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller is coming back to Big Think's studio soon to answer YOUR questions! Here's all you need to know to submit your science-related inquiries.
Big Think's amazing audience has responded so well to our videos from NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller that we couldn't wait to bring her back for more!
This March, she's ready to tackle any questions you're willing to throw at her, such as, "How big is the universe?" or "Am I really made of stardust?" or, "How long until Elon Musk starts a colony on Mars?"
All you have to do is submit your questions to the form below, and we'll use them for an upcoming Q+A session with Michelle. You know what to do, Big Thinkers!
Here's a question Michelle answered from a Big Thinker!
Creating an afterlife — or a simulation of one — would take vast amounts of energy. Some scientists think the best way to capture that energy is by building megastructures around stars.
- In a 2018 paper, researchers Alexey Turchin and Maxim Chernyakov published a paper outlining various ways humans might someday be able to achieve immortality or resurrection.
- One way involves creating a simulated afterlife, in which artificial intelligence would build simulations of past human lives.
- Getting the necessary power for the simulation might require building a Dyson sphere, which is a theoretical megastructure that orbits a star and captures its energy.
Dyson spheres<p>In 1960, the theoretical physicist Freeman Dyson published a <a href="http://www.islandone.org/LEOBiblio/SETI1.HTM" target="_blank">paper</a> describing a peculiar strategy scientists could use to detect signs of alien life: look for stars encompassed by gigantic megastructures.<br></p><p>Why? Dyson figured that if spacefaring alien civilizations do exist, then they must have figured out to generate vast amounts of energy. One theoretical way aliens could do that is through harnessing the power of stars: By surrounding a star with orbiting structures that capture a large percentage of solar energy, a civilization could theoretically generate far more energy than they could on a planet.</p><p>That's the basic idea behind Dyson spheres. Of course, modern science is far from being able to build such a complex megastructure, and it's unclear whether it'll ever be possible.</p><p>"An actual sphere around the sun is completely impractical," <a href="http://www.fhi.ox.ac.uk/about/staff/" target="_blank">Stuart Armstrong</a>, a research fellow at Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute who has studied megastructure concepts, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/deep-space/a11098/dyson-sphere/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">told <em>Popular Mechanics</em></a> in 2020.</p><p>There are many questions about and arguments against the feasibility of Dyson spheres. Obviously, our modern engineering capabilities wouldn't enable us to build a structure that big and complex, and then transport it to the sun. And even if engineers <em>could</em> build an enormous sun shell, we don't have materials with enough tensile strength to hold together the structure once it's surrounding the sun.</p><p>Other potential problems: space debris colliding with the sphere, inefficiencies in transporting the energy back to Earth, and having to perform maintenance on a megastructure that's dangerously close to the sun. In short, the Dyson sphere is a very theoretical concept.</p>
Dyson sphere
vexworldwide via AdobeStock<p>But some people think building a Dyson sphere is more feasible than it seems. In 2012, the bioethicist and transhumanist George Dvorsky published a blog post titled <a href="http://www.sentientdevelopments.com/2012/03/how-to-build-dyson-sphere-in-five.html" target="_blank">"How to build a Dyson sphere in five (relatively) easy steps."</a> His strategy, in short, calls for sending autonomous robots into space, where they would:</p><ol><li>Get energy</li><li>Mine Mercury</li><li>Get materials into orbit</li><li>Make solar collectors</li><li>Extract energy</li></ol><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The idea is to build the entire swarm in iterative steps and not all at once. We would only need to build a small section of the Dyson sphere to provide the energy requirements for the rest of the project. Thus, construction efficiency will increase over time as the project progresses," Dvorsky wrote.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We're going to have to mine materials from Mercury. Actually, we'll likely have to take the whole planet apart. The Dyson sphere will require a horrendous amount of material—so much so, in fact, that, should we want to completely envelope the sun, we are going to have to disassemble not just Mercury, but Venus, some of the outer planets, and any nearby asteroids as well."</p>
ALEXEY TURCHIN<p>Turchin <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a35788050/dyson-sphere-digital-resurrection-immortality/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">echoed</a> a similar idea to Popular Mechanics, acknowledging that while humans currently can't build a Dyson sphere, "nanorobots could do it."</p><p>Still, even if scientists someday manage to create a Dyson sphere that's able to power a resurrection simulation, there's a good chance many people won't take part: <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2011/may/16/dying-still-taboo-subject-poll" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Surveys</a> <a href="https://quillette.com/2018/03/02/would-you-opt-for-immortality/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">repeatedly</a> <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/60-minutesvanity-fair-poll-the-afterlife/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">show</a> that most people would not opt to live forever if given the choice.</p>
This map of Europe is good for only one thing
Topologists can't tell donuts from coffee mugs, but their maps are revelatory nonetheless
Rubber-sheet geometry<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMTY1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzc1MzYxNX0.chpWmzp20_Xi834RQomF61LJxQB00PCa_mOny_HvhZI/img.jpg?width=980" id="4cb2f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35d312d4f0b49d7e1c8f24b2c3f2e898" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="700" data-height="702" />
Euler's seven-bridge problem: the origin point for topology, and now also a board game.
Credit: Puzzling Pixel Games<p>Here's an ology you might not have heard of, despite its deceptively familiar-sounding name: <em>topology</em>. And if you have, well done you. But even then, you've probably never considered its cartographic implications. </p><p>Topology is the mathematical study of the properties that objects preserve even as they are deformed, twisted and stretched – but not broken or glued together. Because of all that twisting and stretching, topology is also often called 'rubber-sheet geometry'.</p><p>For example, since a circle can be stretched to an ellipse, this means that both objects are topologically equivalent. The same applies in three-dimensional space: a sphere can be stretched into an ellipsoid, so both are topologically equivalent.</p><p>To clarify further, a counterexample: a figure 8 cannot be deformed into a circle without 'breaking' it, so both objects are not topologically equivalent.</p><p>The theoretical malleability from one object to another that topology presupposes is at the basis of the first topology joke you've ever heard, and the last one you'll ever need.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">Q: What is a topologist? </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">A: Someone who can't distinguish between a donut and a coffee mug.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"><em>(tumbleweeds)</em></p>
Spacetime topology<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMTY1OS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTY2NDU3Mn0.a42iLPMK6ZwiYStSwUSCD9aF-xAMNVWzJnIEwJ9C6hw/img.gif?width=980" id="62bd7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2207d08706617254e6bc7b6776e4d07" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="240" data-height="240" />
Now it's a coffee mug, now it's a donut. To a topologist, they're the same anyway.
Credit: Lucas Vieira, public domain.<p>All this seems a bit pointless, so what is topology actually <em>for</em>? The point of it is that some geometric problems depend not on the shape of the objects involved, but on the way they're put together. </p><p>This issue first came up in the mid-18th century, in Leonhard Euler's so-called 'seven-bridge problem' (see also #<a href="https://bigthink.com/strange-maps/536-walk-like-an..." target="_blank">536</a>). Euler proved you could not go around Königsberg by using all of its bridges just once – but this had nothing to do with their inherent properties; only with how they were placed. </p><p>Despite being a relatively young branch of mathematics – topology only really took off in the early 20th century – it has already sprouted several branches of its own, including general, algebraic and differential topology. </p><p>Topology also has a wide variety of applications: it informs the study of biological nanostructures, it's relevant for computer programming, it serves as a tool for string theorists, and it's even used to describe the very shape of the universe (in what is called <em>spacetime topology</em>).</p>
Global standard for metro maps<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMTY2MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTUxODY2M30.ZO8-rWzx0FtJoXuDDbAwE3H9sLnD7pVw6boJzTSgSqA/img.png?width=980" id="7248e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0eda10b3e7b41e252fc5f7fef690df16" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1085" data-height="1240" />
Washington DC's Metro Map, designed on the same topological principle as most other metro maps the world over.
Credit: Montrealais, CC BY-SA 3.0<p>Fortunately, the intersection of topology and cartography involves a lot less rocket science. Simply put, a topological map is a diagram from which unnecessary detail has been removed so that only the relationship between the various points is shown. </p><p>Perhaps the most famous example is the schematic map of the London Underground, which represents the network of Tube stations with the simplicity of an electrical grid, ignoring actual distance and routes between the stations, showing only how they interconnect. (See also #<a href="https://bigthink.com/strange-maps/119-all-elephant..." target="_blank">119</a>). That representation has now become global standard for metro maps. </p><p>Peter Staub is a spatial data engineer and map geek who has taken topology above ground. He recently produced this Topologist's Map of Europe, and it's a delight.</p>
Spatial relationships<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMTY2MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTA1NjgwOH0.glLSxNN8BQwIo3fQTPRXn_dpO9hvVuSvYlfNo8w3aOc/img.png?width=980" id="0b4ed" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4af3b6dac04cce0b4d042b51115a47d8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1217" data-height="1010" />
The outline of Europe is still vaguely recognisable, but most of the the countries are bent and twisted right out of shape.
Credit: © Peter Staub, Mollis GL/Switzerland – CC BY SA<p>As per the definition above, this topological map is a diagram from which all details have been removed, except the spatial relationship between the various countries. So we see exactly which other countries they border. To show those relationships, the countries' actual shapes and sizes have been totally sacrificed. </p><p>Take Italy, for example: boot-shaped on any normal map, here the country looks like the figure 8, to accommodate the two countries enclaved inside of it: the Vatican and San Marino. </p><p>Poland still borders Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, as it does in real life; but to do so, the country has had to change from a block into a squiggle. </p><p>France now looks like a long-bottomed chair with Andorra and Monaco between its legs, and Belgium for a headrest.</p><p>Countries are denoted by their internet TLDs (Top-Level Domain names). Some of the less familiar ones are Isle of Man (IM), Jersey (JE) and Guernsey (GG) – all dependencies of the British Crown. </p><p>The map also painstakingly reflects Europe's most controversial territorial disputes, hence the dotted lines across Cyprus (for the almost universally unrecognised breakaway republic of Northern Cyprus) and in Ukraine (supposedly for Russia's unilateral annexation of Crimea – or are these the breakaway areas in the east controlled by pro-Russian rebels?)</p>
Europe without borders<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgyMTY2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzg1NDY1N30.mh9Ut9NAIzAJCp5N4eX3vql2nGSVC5I_s56tW_NYrIo/img.jpg?width=980" id="738f6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="767206d68b8c1fdbcc0fe273895c3206" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1000" data-height="804" />
The weirdness that is Lake Constance – topologically speaking.
Credit: © Peter Staub, Mollis GL/Switzerland – CC BY SA<p>Small dotted areas indicate disputes between Slovenia and Croatia, and between France and Italy (about whether the border between them crosses the summit of Mont Blanc or not). </p><p>Kosovo is recognised by many countries, but not yet by Serbia, from which it broke away. It doesn't get its own block, but its TLD (XK) is mentioned below the dotted line. </p><p>And what about that little area in between Germany (DE), Switzerland (CH) and Austria (AT) that looks like there's something wrong with your television? That's Lake Constance, on the border between Germany, Switzerland and Austria. According to Switzerland, the border runs right down the middle of the lake. Austria claims the entire lake is a condominium between the three countries, and Germany's position is ambiguous. </p><p>As such, Lake Constance is the only area in Europe where neighboring states have never managed to agree on a border. Now, that's something you wouldn't have learned if this wasn't a topological map.</p><p><em><br></em></p><p><em>Map found <a href="https://twitter.com/peterstaub/status/1369284194883534853/photo/1" target="_blank">here</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/peterstaub" target="_blank">Peter Staub's Twitter</a>, which also contains topology maps of Germany, Switzerland and the Americas.</em></p><p><strong>Strange Maps #1073</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em><br></p><p><em>Follow Strange Maps on <a href="https://twitter.com/FrankJacobs" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/VeryStrangeMaps" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.</em></p>
The universe is expanding faster than estimated, finds new study
The controversy over the universe's expansion rate continues with a new, faster estimate.
- A new estimate of the expansion rate of the universe puts it at 73.3 km/sec/Mpc.
- This is faster than the previous estimate of expansion in the early universe.
- The discrepancy may mean fundamental theories need rethinking.
The science of expansion: Andromeda, gravity, and the ‘Big Rip’<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9ef22469b5e80dcb83e18bf3ed08e794"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xN82vX9j6t4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
