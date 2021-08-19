Follow Us
The problem of other minds: a disturbing world of polite, smiling zombies
What if you are the only person in the world who can think?
- The problem of other minds asks how it is that we can be sure that other people have mental lives when we can only infer that this is the case from behavior and testimony.
- John Stuart Mill argued that we know others' minds by analogy, but is this a strong argument?
- With artificial intelligence and animated movies, what grounds do we really have for ascribing mindedness to sentient-looking beings?
There is no sore throat in the world quite as bad as your sore throat. Yesterday, when Sylvie from next-door claimed she had a sore throat, you are not even sure if you believe her. She is not in pain in the same way that you are in pain, right?
In fact, how do you know that Sylvie isn't lying about her feelings all of the time? She is a bit of an egoist, so it wouldn't surprise you. It is exactly the kind of manipulative trick she would pull. And the same goes for her husband and kids — how do you know that they all have that complicated mental life they say they are having? And what about your best friend? Or your brother? Or your own spouse, even? How can you be sure they have minds like yours?
This is the philosophical problem of "other minds" — a favorite Gordian knot of philosophers from those omni-agnostic Skeptics to René Descartes.
No way of knowing for sure
The problem of other minds boils down to standard epistemological skepticism, which means to say that it is one of those, "How do we know?" questions that philosophers love. In this case, we have to ask how it is that we know other people have thoughts or minds at all.
The only way we know what a particular mental state is like is because we also have them. You know what love or grief is because you have experienced them. You understand what it is to remember something or to construct an imaginary unicorn because you have done it. We are directly acquainted with ourselves, and ever since Descartes popularized the idea in his Meditations, we have privileged, first-personal access to our own thoughts. I can, in his terminology, "Turn my mind's eye upon myself."
And yet, this is not how we know about other people's mental states. For those of us who aren't (yet) comic book mutants or Jedi masters, we do not have a magic eye or telepathic ability to read another's thoughts. Instead, we are left to infer or assume others' minds indirectly. We most often do this by witnessing their behavior — screams for pain, hand reaching for "wanting that," and so on — but also through reports or testimony. We assume, in normal circumstances, that when someone says, "I've got a sore throat," that they actually have pain (unless it is Sylvie, of course).
We believe that when someone gives an account of a mental life, they really are experiencing that mental life.
I know you by analogy
The problem is that this gap between another's thoughts and our knowing about them gives enough room for that insidious doubt.
First, behavior can be notoriously difficult to read at times and often misleads as an account of someone's mental state. Outside of stock photos or Looney Toons, few people get red-faced when angry or stream fountains of tears when sad. Second, what grounds do we have for believing both someone's behavior and their testimony? We all definitely have lied about our mental states before (like when asked, "What are you thinking about?" and you reply, "Oh, nothing.") What proof do we have that others aren't frequent liars? Indeed, we only need to turn on the TV to see actors or animated dogs pretending to have mental states that they do not. So, by what means can we differentiate between mindedness and the imitation of mindedness? If having a mind can sometimes be a charade, there is no way of telling when it is not.
One way we can claim to know another's mind is by analogy. This is a method that says, "If X is similar to Y in this respect, they are likely similar in other respects too." This was the method preferred by British philosopher John Stuart Mill in accounting for other minds. So, given you look human like me, behave like me, talk like me, have a brain like me, and so on, then it is highly likely that you also have thoughts like me.
This argument might be pretty convincing in establishing a probability or likelihood, but it is unlikely to satisfy a diehard skeptic. The problem is that analogies are strong or weak depending on their repeatability or frequency. For instance, we know that lots of animals with long, sharp teeth are also carnivores. Therefore, given the regularity of this, if we meet an unknown animal with sharp teeth, we can infer, by strength of analogy, that they are meat eaters.
Yet we do not possess this wealth of data for "minds.'' In fact, we only have one sample — our own. So we are left to extrapolate from one case of known thoughts to every other person we meet. This seems like a pretty weak analogy.
AI and the problem of other minds
Today, the problem of other minds gets new and even trickier consideration. What was once the concern only of science fiction and imagination is now coming closer to reality: artificial intelligence. If robots or AIs start to mimic behavior that is almost indistinguishable from humans, or if they give testimony or accounts of an inner mental life, should we therefore not ascribe them a mental life like we do other humans?
Odder still is that it often takes a conscious effort to deny non-humans mental states. We naturally assume mindedness when we witness it. If we did not do this, then all animated movies, from Wall-E to Pinocchio, would utterly fail to engage us. These movies and TV shows work precisely because of the ease with which we label others as minded.
And what's wrong with that? What reason, philosophical or otherwise, is there for saying that your Uncle Paul has mental states, but Sonny, Ava, or Hal 9000 do not? It is fine to be skeptical or accepting about both, but we ought really to give good reasons if we are inconsistent one way or the other.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
The "singleton hypothesis" predicts the future of humanity
Philosopher Nick Bostrom's "singleton hypothesis" predicts the future of human societies.
- Nick Bostrom's "singleton hypothesis" says that intelligent life on Earth will eventually form a "singleton".
- The "singleton" could be a single government or an artificial intelligence that runs everything.
- Whether the singleton will be positive or negative depends on numerous factors and is not certain.
Does history have a goal? Is it possible that all the human societies that existed are ultimately a prelude to establishing a system where one entity will govern everything the world over? The Oxford University philosopher Nick Bostrom proposes the "singleton hypothesis," maintaining that intelligent life on Earth will at some point organize itself into a so-called "singleton" – one organization that will take the form of either a world government, a super-intelligent machine (an AI) or, regrettably, a dictatorship that would control all affairs.
Other forms of a singleton may exist, and, ultimately, Bostrom believes one of them will come into existence. The philosopher argues that historically there's been a trend for our societies to converge in "higher levels of social organization". We went from bands of hunter gatherers to chiefdoms, city-states, nation states and now multi-national corporations, the United Nations and so forth, all the way to globalization – one of President Donald Trump's favorite targets for attack. One view of that trend sees increased power going to multi-national businesses and world government bodies, making globalization somewhat of a punching bag concept, often seen not as a needed re-organization of societies around the world, leading to increased cooperation and a peaceful international order, but rather for its potential to bring about the loss of jobs and undermine the sovereignties of individual countries, making citizens beholden to faceless totalitarian bureaucrats from foreign lands.
But a singleton doesn't have to result in a bad outcome, argues Bostrom. In fact, he thinks it could also be a good thing or at least something that's neither obviously positive or negative – just neutral. One way to get to a singleton, according to the philosopher, is through technology. Improved surveillance and communication, mind-control tech, molecular nanotechnology and artificial intelligence could all bring about a singleton.
While some aspects of such technologies could certainly be unwanted and infringe upon individual freedoms, Bostrom thinks that there are situations in which there could be broad support for either a technological solution or a single government agency to take control of the society. As the world grows more complex, it's harder to achieve efficient coordination between countries and individuals within them. Tech solutions in conjunction with converging moral values and a democratic worldwide government could facilitate that.
Other scenarios, like catastrophic events, could also hasten the creation of singletons. The League of Nations, for example, came out of World War I, while the creation of the United Nations was a byproduct of World War 2.
Some may view the current political trends of rising nationalism, tariff wars and anti-immigration platforms to mean that globalization and an overall unification of people the world over is not coming any time soon. In fact, it feels like we are going backwards on such a path.
In an email exchange with Big Think, Bostrom cautioned us to not only look at what is happening over the course of a decade or maybe even a few decades. There are much larger, historic trends at work, which may see the current times as a blip rather than a change in the overall direction.
"I don't think there's much evidence in the year-to-year (or even decade-to-decade) political jitters for the question of the long-term fate of Earth-originating civilization," writes Bostrom, while adding "Still, it seems a bit sad whenever the world is moving in the direction of fragmentation and unilateralism."
He would rather see relationships between nations like the United States and China to be cordial rather than the "tussles and tensions" that we get now, with the added risk of a further breakdown in communication leading to even worse outcomes.
"I fear that people have forgotten how bad the Cold War was or have learned the wrong lesson - "well we survived it so it wasn't so bad," warns the philosopher. "But I think it's more like somebody played a round of Russian Roulette and survived and then they say "hey that wasn't so bad, let's play another round!" With the opening of the nuclear archives, we can see how close the world came to the brink on several different occasions. Allowing ourselves to slide into another situation even remotely like that of the Cold War would be a huge mistake."
Political tides certainly can come and go. It might be long until we can definitively tell which era we are living in now. Either advanced technology and a spreading democratic order will create a global techno-utopia of the future or we will be enslaved by corporate hegemony and international oligarchs. There are also options in between. It's important to remember that once created, a singleton could become the way of life for the foreseeable future as it will take measures to stay in existence and to keep away threats.
"Earth-originating intelligent life will (eventually) form a singleton," writes Bostrom.
Before you get set for your life to be dominated by a single agency, Bostrom's classic paper on the subject lays out some specific pros and cons of a singleton.
Four Advantages:
- avoiding dangerous arms races – these are costly and potentially disastrous. Without many competing world powers, arms races would be unnecessary.
- avoiding a space colonization race, again leading to potential war and extreme expenses.
- avoiding inequality - a singleton could distribute wealth.
- avoiding evolutionary outcomes we don't want - a singleton (especially an AI) could better keep track of dystopian scenarios, like epidemics, and work towards the survival of the population as a whole.
Want to Retain American Jobs? Stop Blaming Globalization
Four Disadvantages:
- having one entity control everything could lead to less control over decision-making and things could go bad for us humans. "All the eggs are in one basket" under this scenario, points out Bostrom.
- world without competition between states could be more vulnerable to systemic breakdowns than a world that is less arranged, in which "there are some processes that limit the destructiveness of certain kinds of failures," writes the philosopher.
- some singletons could lead to terrible bureaucracy and inefficiency – it's not certain whether that would outweigh the gains from such a coordinated society. That would depend on the "severity" of the problems.
- some singletons could be created by force - think Ghenghis Khan, Napoleon, Nazis and whatever new dictator is waiting in the wings.
Check out Nick Bostrom's paper "What is a Singleton?" here.
How the U.S. reinvented the notion of empire
Preferring "bases not places," the U.S. does not really resemble the empires of old.
- After World War II, the U.S. developed an "informal empire" through a global network of military bases and alliances.
- Freedom is central to American identity, which is why the U.S. is uncomfortable with the notion that it has become an empire.
- The U.S. finds that it is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn't, get involved in the world's problems.
The following is an adapted excerpt from the book The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World with an original introduction written especially for Big Think.
Was the USA's swift departure from Afghanistan, abandoning Bagram Air Base in the dead of night in June, a failure of nation building or a failure of empire?
Our headlines are filled with updates of the latest military offensive by the Taliban, an Islamist armed group deposed from power by the U.S. military just after September 11, 2001, and now fighting its way back toward the Afghan capital city Kabul.
Some of us can barely recall a time when America's armed forces (alongside its NATO allies) weren't in Afghanistan. I started university around the time of the 9/11 attacks, and since then American, British, and other western soldiers have always been in Afghanistan, an omnipresent part of the backdrop of world affairs. Now that they have departed, the Afghan National Army they trained has been sensationally routed by the Taliban.
Two decades of American-led nation-building work is seemingly sinking into the Afghan sand. But two decades is hardly any time at all in the grand sweep of history. And the grand sweep of imperial history offers its own guide to placing the USA's failure in Afghanistan into perspective.
How the U.S. reinvented the notion of empire
Back in an age of empires, garrisoning restive outposts of imperial power could involve many decades or even centuries of war. Today, the USA's political and military elites do not tend to see their country in imperial terms, and for good reason, since the old age of empires is over. But this leads to blind spots when the U.S. embarks on empire-like missions abroad in the name of goals that are both euphemistic ("democracy promotion") and hard-edged ("counterterrorism") without acknowledging their imperial essence.
I have always found the question of where the modern USA fits into the historical pantheon of past empires to be a fascinating one. When I set out to write a globe-straddling book about how numerous imperial legacies still shape our world, I started with the USA. As a nation forged in the fires of colonial rebellion against the British empire, the USA later became a superpower by reinventing the very notion of empire.
There was an early flirtation with formal empire (in other words, occupying colonies). Just last week (August 13th) was the 123rd anniversary of the end of the Spanish-American War. The Protocol of Peace in 1898 concluded this war, and Spain ceded Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Philippine city of Manila to the USA. This was USA's coming of age moment in its ascent to global imperial status. However, as the 20th century matured during the world wars, the USA exercised restraint and baulked from seizing colonies, instead opting to work with client state and operating a global network of military bases. In other words, the USA became an informal empire.
Preferring "bases not places," in contemporary U.S. Department of Defense-speak, the U.S. does not really resemble the empires of old. Nevertheless, maintaining a two-decade military campaign far away from home is precisely the kind of grandiose undertaking that long-gone empires as diverse as the Romans, the Ottomans, the British, and others would recognize.
How can we make sense of America's tortured understanding of its own imperial essence? I explore this question in this excerpt from the opening chapter of my book, The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World (Pegasus Books, 2021).
In subsequent chapters I explore where the USA's informal empire now fits into the wider world. And the findings should alarm Washington's global power brokers. From the Middle East to Europe to the Asia-Pacific to the Indian Subcontinent to Africa, Washington's brand of "empire in all but name" is losing its novelty and its pulling power.
But let's start — as my book does — with America itself.
Chapter One: America's imperial inheritance
"I never knew a man who had better motives for all the trouble he caused."
—Graham Greene (1904-91), The Quiet American
"There will be times when we must again play the role of the world's reluctant sheriff. This will not change — nor should it."
—Barack Obama, Audacity of Hope (2006)
"If we're going to continue to be the policeman of the world, we ought to be paid for it."
—Donald Trump, Crippled America (2015)
Opinions around the world differ sharply over whether the USA should conduct itself like a global empire and whether doing so on balance helps to stabilize or destabilize the world. The virtues and vices of America's global role have been debated for the best part of a century. Fewer and fewer people alive today can recall a world in which the military, economic, and cultural power of the USA has not been an overwhelming global reality.
America's imperial heritage is the historical key that explains why opinions are so strongly divided. Understanding how a nation that was born out of its anti-imperialist stance would end up adopting its very own imperial practices is a complex matter. By kicking out the British Empire, the fledgling American nation made the repudiation of its imperial inheritance a pillar of its self-identity. Notions of freedom became essential to America's national creed, whether this meant freedom of consumer choice, freedom from government oversight, or freedom from tyranny.
At America's birth as a nation, the cause was unambiguous: freedom from the clutches of colonialism. However, traces of imperial DNA remained. Contradictory impulses, ignited in its past, still smolder deep in America's heart, and they continue to shape its domestic character and its foreign policy debates.
This became clear as its power grew across North America and then around the world. In a burst of continental conquest, America captured lands between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans. Native Americans, Mexicans, and European imperialists alike were kept out or swept aside. Liberty was denied to African slaves and their descendants. Starting in the 19th century, America's military began to wage a succession of wars of choice in far-flung lands. Its annexations and conquests stretched from Cuba to the Philippines. These American soldiers were unknowingly starting a military tradition of securing their country's interests by fighting in distant lands.
The tradition endures for America's "imperial grunts," who now fight and die not for colonies, but for outposts from which the USA can exert global influence. "From the shores of Tripoli to the halls of Montezuma," begins the U.S. Marine Corps Hymn: Tripoli refers to the First Barbary War in 1805; Montezuma to the Mexican-American War in 1847. By remembering past wars, new U.S. Marine recruits are reminded that they are expected to fight abroad today. Waging war abroad, for good or ill, has been essential to American military culture.
This has enabled America to stand tall at key moments in global history. During the Second World War, and again at the Cold War's finale, America appeared to be leading the world away from tyranny. Helping to reconstruct Western Europe and Japan after 1945 and presiding over the spread of democracy east of where the Berlin Wall had fallen in 1989 have been high points. These are the moments in history when America's heady mix of wealth, military clout, and self-professed moral authority have positively altered the destinies of people far and wide.
These same compulsions also have led to disastrous interventions in Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s and Iraq and Afghanistan in the 2000s. Two different generations have now witnessed America's military flounder in ill-begotten wars, each with the expressed intention of spreading democracy abroad.
Over a long span of time in world affairs, there can be no such thing as consistency of purpose or outcomes in the way America has defended its understanding of the free world. Inconsistency, however, seems endemic.
From invading Afghanistan and Iraq to its refusal to act decisively in Syria, America's global posture has lurched between dramatic over-engagement and equally dramatic under-engagement. After 2011, when the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad began to massacre his own people in that country's civil war, America remained on the sidelines, demanding that Assad step down, but not forcing him to do so. While the world was hardly clamoring for another American regime-changing invasion, the policy debates in Washington, DC conveyed a sense of war-wariness and a hesitancy to intervene. Syria's war has raised an important question: if America cannot find effective ways to step in to punish those who are evidently unleashing evil, then who will? In the end, Russia's military stepped in to back Assad in September 2015, helping his army to win.
The U.S. finds that it is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn't, get involved in the world's problems. Some Americans might be puzzled at how their country's expenditure in blood and treasure, with an annual defense budget approaching $700 billion, can be spent in maintaining world order when that very same world, in a pique of ingratitude, derides the USA as "imperialist."
While the USA does not self-identify as an empire, it has become the embodiment of an informal empire. Its global reach includes: military bases dotted around the world; fleets of globally deployable aircraft carriers; strategic alliances on every continent; orbital satellites that guide missiles; technology innovations with global consumer appeal; and economic power underpinned by the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. The USA can dominate many parts of the world or at least it can make its influence telling. For now, it remains the country that can intervene militarily virtually anywhere to defend its vision of world order and its notions of right and wrong.
Questions over whether America should be doing any of this have defined global politics for decades. They cannot be addressed without recourse to the origins of America's compulsions to be a superpower, which in turn reside in its imperial legacies.
The above is an adapted excerpt from The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World (Pegasus Books, 2021). It is reprinted with permission of the author.
Is it raining helium on Jupiter?
How can we understand mysterious planets like Jupiter? Use giant lasers!
- Hydrogen and helium behave very strangely when under high pressure.
- Metallic hydrogen and helium rain may exist on gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn.
- We can recreate these extreme conditions in a laboratory using giant lasers!
The universe is full of giant planets. Like Jupiter and Saturn in our own solar system, these giant worlds may be central to the formation of life in a planetary system because their big gravitational pull vacuums up comets and asteroids that might otherwise pummel a terrestrial world like Earth. But understanding planets like Jupiter and Saturn poses significant challenges. Below their beautifully banded clouds, matter must take on new and strange forms as pressures rise far above anything encountered on or in Earth. How are scientists to explore these hidden depths?
With giant lasers, of course!
Recently, scientists used lasers the size of a football field in an innovative new study of giant planet interiors. Their goal was to shed light on one of the great mysteries of the big worlds: excess energy and the possibilities of helium rain.
Metallic hydrogen and helium rain
Both Jupiter and Saturn are composed of about 75 percent hydrogen and 25 percent helium. But because both planets are so massive — Jupiter and Saturn weigh in at 318 and 95 times the Earth's mass respectively — interior pressures get extreme the deeper down one goes into the planet. As the pressure rises, the hydrogen and helium atoms get squeezed so tightly that they behave in new and remarkable ways.
Below the cloud decks on both planets, hydrogen first forms a vast liquid ocean, and then, as one goes deeper, the hydrogen atoms begin locking into place and acting like a solid metal. Metallic hydrogen does not exist naturally anywhere on Earth.
Credit: NASA
But because there are both hydrogen and helium in these planets, scientists must also consider how well mixed the two elements would be under pressures higher than at the center of the Earth. One theory says that deep inside these planets, hydrogen and helium atoms separate like oil and water. Since helium is heavier than hydrogen, if they separate, then there must be a helium "rain" falling through the interiors of the gas giants. The friction produced by such a continuous helium rainstorm through its hydrogen surroundings would generate heat, and eventually that heat would be detectable from space as radiation. That is why "helium rain" has been a leading contender for explaining why Saturn emits more energy than it gets from the sun.
Laser labs
But pure theory can only take scientists so far. To test the helium rain theory, researchers somehow need to get data about the real mixtures of hydrogen and helium under the crazy pressures that giant planets live with every day. While we cannot produce these kinds of pressures in a normal laboratory, we can produce them with a laser laboratory. Specifically, we can make them in a special place called the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) at the University of Rochester New York.
I am a big fan of the LLE because I have been working with researchers there for years. (I am a professor at the University of Rochester). Together, we have been pushing a field called "high energy density laboratory astrophysics" (HEDLA). The LLE's giant 60-beam Omega laser system was designed for compressing pellets of hydrogen up to temperatures and densities where they fuse, just like inside the sun. Laser fusion is one way of hopefully producing abundant clean energy. But on the long road to get there, these lasers can also be used to bring tiny samples of matter up to astrophysically relevant conditions like those inside of a giant planet! That is what HEDLA is all about.
For insights into the helium rain problem, a sample of hydrogen mixed with helium is placed inside a tiny capsule. The capsule is then placed at the center of a three-story high, soccer-ball-shaped Omega target chamber and blasted with lasers. When the laser beams converge on the capsule, they drive a powerful shock through the hydrogen-helium mix. The gas is briefly squeezed to pressures millions of times higher than the one "atmosphere" we experience on Earth's surface. Using sophisticated diagnostics, the team can see how the samples responded to this compression. Theoretical calculations, performed before the experiments, showed how fully mixed samples should act differently from samples in which the helium has condensed out from the mixture.
The results, published in Nature, showed that the de-mixing occurred in roughly the ways that theory had predicted. So yes, it is raining helium on Saturn, Jupiter, and (most likely) giant planets elsewhere in the universe too. There were also some important differences between the data and the calculations that should help researchers' fine-tune their understanding of the de-mixing. This will also help our understanding of the structure of giant planets anywhere in the universe.
From my perspective, it is the mere fact that these kinds of experiments exist that really blows my mind. We still cannot travel to distant alien worlds, but our science and technology have gotten so powerful that we can recreate tiny samples of them in our laboratories using — let's say it again — giant lasers. How cool is that?
The 3D-printed bionic arm that is disrupting the prosthetics industry
