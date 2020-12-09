Scientists urge UN to add 'neuro-rights' to Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Neuroscientists and ethicists wants to ensure that neurotechnologies remain benevolent.

Derek Beres
09 December, 2020
Scientists urge UN to add 'neuro-rights' to Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Credit: Matthieu / Adobe Stock
  • Columbia University neuroscience professor Rafael Yuste is advocating for the UN to adopt "neuro-rights."
  • Neurotechnology is a growing field that includes a range of technologies that influence higher brain activities.
  • Ethicists fear that these technologies will be misused and abuses of privacy and even consciousness could follow.

Out-of-body experiences recur throughout spiritual literature. Thought to signify a spiritual "essence" co-existing alongside biology, OBEs began to be viewed in a different light when they were replicated in a laboratory in 2007. University College London researchers induced OBEs in volunteers through the use of head-mounted video displays. Other means for inducing OBEs include electrical and magnetic stimulation of the brain.

If a well-placed magnet causes you to "leave" your body, what else is possible with a little transcranial stimulation?

This question is of growing concern as wearable scanners become increasingly common. Last week, Columbia University neuroscience professor Rafael Yuste advocated for the United Nations to adopt "neuro-rights" into its Universal Declaration of Human Rights thanks to a burgeoning industry promising to alter—some would say manipulate—consciousness.

As Yuste phrased it during an online conference,

"If you can record and change neurons, you can in principle read and write the minds of people. This is not science fiction. We are doing this in lab animals successfully."

Neurotechnology is a growing field that includes a range of technologies that influence higher brain activities. Therapeutics designed to repair and improve brain function are included in this discipline—interventions for sleep problems, overstimulation, motor coordination, epilepsy, even depression.

So are more insidious intentions, however. You can imagine such devices in the hands of a cult leader, for example. Or perhaps a political leader steeling up their base. If the human imagination can create an idea, it can be transformed into reality, and not all humans are benevolent.

Rafael Yuste - a neuroscientist exploring the ethics of neural identity

The ethical question is not new. For example, the debate over embryonic stem cells raged for years. Promises of trait enhancement concerned people who thought scientists would play the role of a god. While that debate has mostly died down, the use of neurotechnology by militaries and tech companies—particularly concerning privacy—will be contentious for decades.

Cognitive liberty is a term assigned to those who believe every individual must be allowed to maintain their own agency. An extension of the concept of freedom of thought, cognitive liberty is defined as "the right of each individual to think independently and autonomously, to use the full power of his or her mind, and to engage in multiple modes of thought," as written by neuroethicist Dr. Wrye Sententia and legal theorist Richard Glen Boire.

The challenges to cognitive liberty include privacy, which they argue must encompass the domain of inner thought; autonomy, so that thought processes remain the province of the individual; and choice, provided that the individual is not harming others.

Yuste believes the U.N.'s declaration, which was created in the wake of World War II in 1948, needs immediate revision. Deep brain stimulation is already an FDA-approved procedure. Whereas social media creates its own addiction and mental health problems, a sense of agency still exists. When tech has the capability to get "under the skull and get at our neurons," as Johns Hopkins professor of neurology and neuroscience, John Krakauer, says, a sense of urgency exists.

For Yuste it's completely a matter of agency—and liberty.

"This is the first time in history that humans can have access to the contents of people's minds. We have to think very carefully about how we are going to bring this into society."

--

Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter and Facebook. His new book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."

Related Articles Around the Web
big problems brain privacy neuroscience self consciousness
Badge
Northwell Health
Northwell Health

Can hospitals prevent gun violence? This ‘universal screening’ study will find out.

Gun violence is a public health crisis that is notoriously difficult to study because of politics. Finally, a new research initiative has the green light to collect life-saving data.

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sponsored by Northwell Health
  • New York's Northwell Health system recently received a $1.4 million grant for a new study on gun violence prevention.
  • The study tasks doctors with asking all patients about their access and exposure to guns, and recommending interventions and safety tips as needed.
  • The goal is to destigmatize doctor-patient conversations about guns, and reframe gun violence as a public health issue.
Keep reading Show less
health health care science data guns community

Archaeologists find largest-ever Mayan complex hiding in plain sight

Researchers discover a massive ceremonial structure of the ancient Mayans using lasers.

3D image of the site of Aguada Fenix.

Credit: Takeshi Inomata
Surprising Science
  • Archaeologists used laser-based aerial surveys to discover the oldest and largest Mayan structure ever found.
  • The 3,000-year-old complex in the Mexican state of Tabasco was likely used as a ceremonial center.
  • Researchers believe the site represents a communal society rather than one based on worshipping elites.
Keep reading Show less
history society lasers technology Archaeology discovery architecture mexico

This is how we can design a more sustainable digital economy

The biggest risk comes from doing nothing at all.

Photo by veeterzy on Unsplash
Politics & Current Affairs
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored just how interconnected our world is.
Keep reading Show less
environment economics business technology markets sustainability

Humans are not the only animals that self-medicate

Research shows that sparrows and other animals use plants to heal themselves.

Credit: phichak/Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • Researchers find that russet sparrows are among the many animals that self-medicate.
  • It's not clear whether this pervasive capability is learned behavior or instinctive.
  • It's likely animals have discovered some remedies we don't yet know about.
Keep reading Show less
health intelligence medical research medicine primates self-medicate animals
Sponsored by John Templeton Foundation

How showing remorse can save your relationships

Scientists ripped up kids' drawings. This is what they learned about relationships.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast