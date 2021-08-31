Follow Us
Your beliefs are much harder to justify than you think
Coherentism accepts that circular reasoning is probably the best any of us can do.
- Epistemic justification is the area of philosophy that asks: what counts as enough to justify a belief?
- Coherentism is the theory that states a belief is justified insofar as it coheres or is consistent with our other beliefs.
- It is a great theory to call out the inconsistencies of others, but it has been criticized for allowing circular reasoning.
There are many ways children can be annoying. They leave LEGO out on the carpet, they spill juice on your laptop, and they play the same songs over and over again. But one of the most infuriating tricks they play is the age-old use of, "Why?" A classic situation:
"It's time to go to bed now." — WHY? — "Because it's your bedtime." — WHY? — "Because you have to get enough sleep." — WHY? — "Because otherwise you'll feel sleepy tomorrow." — WHY? — "Because children need a lot of sleep." — WHY? — "Look, go to bed because I said so!"
And so it goes around the world. Yet some people, like philosophers, never grow out of this stage. They often fixate on the reasons that we give for things. They want to know why we believe the things we do. They want to know where we draw the line and why we say such-and-such is enough to justify a belief.
Truthfully, we all like the idea that our beliefs are justified by sound logic and argument. While we may not always know the reasons for our beliefs, we at least assume that we could defend them or find those reasons if we were called upon to do so. The problem, however, is that our beliefs might be much harder to justify than we suspected.
Waxing poetic for noetics
There is a branch of philosophy concerned specifically with how we justify our beliefs. The chief concern of "epistemic justification" is determining what counts as a good reason for believing something and how we come about those reasons. While there is a smorgasbord of different theories, one of the bigger is known as "coherentism."
Coherentism is a view that settles for circular reasoning. It does so knowingly because the alternatives are just as bad, if not worse.
Although people like C.I. Lewis and A.C. Ewing paved the way, a philosopher named Laurence BonJour developed what is arguably the most sophisticated and comprehensive account of coherentism. Coherentism is a theory of justification which maintains that any belief is justified if and only if that belief coheres (that is, logically consistent) with one's other beliefs. It sees beliefs as framed and nestled in a wider web of beliefs, known as our noetic structure.
For instance, the belief "rabbits are mammals" is justified if I also believe that "mammals give birth to live young," and "rabbits give birth to live young." Conversely, my belief that "killing animals is always wrong" would be unjustified if I also believed "shooting birds on the weekend is fine."
Pluto still isn't a planet
Broadly speaking, a belief is considered to be more or less justified on the basis of how far it agrees with my other beliefs. So, we might say that my belief in atoms is fairly well justified because it coheres with a whole web of interconnected beliefs about the world. However, my belief that Pluto is a planet likely has fewer connections to my noetic structure. Furthermore, "because a man from NASA said so" is a weak justification.
The reason why coherentism is so popular is that it is how most of us challenge or debate each others' views. We try to dissuade someone from a belief by pointing out the inconsistencies in their position.
For instance, someone might say, "How can you be a vegan when you wear leather?!" Or, "You say you're a pacifist, but you just punched that guy!" Or perhaps, "Are you sure you love him if you're cheating on him?" Coherentism succeeds by challenging illogical or unsupported beliefs (and is referred to as "negative coherentism," where beliefs are justified until proven guilty).
Circular reasoning is great because I said so
Coherentism is an "internalist" theory. This is only to say that a justified belief does not depend on an actual state of affairs external to the believer, for instance (from our above case), the actual existence of rabbits. It concerns only internal consistency in one's own views.
The problem is that coherentism has been criticized on these very internalist grounds. If we can be justified in believing things based on no other authority than my own beliefs, then it allows the possibility of any outlandish beliefs. Suppose, for instance, I believed "my neighbor is an alien." This would be justified under coherentism if I also believed "aliens live among us," "aliens take out the trash," and "my neighbor takes out the trash."
More pressingly today, conspiracy theories love the fertile ground of an internalist justification system. Holocaust deniers are justified if they believe that all the "mainstream" historians are stooges or liars. Anti-vaxxers are justified if they believe "Big Pharma" and our governments are mutually out to get us. 9/11 truthers are justified if they believe Boeing 767s cannot bring down skyscrapers. Dodgy beliefs can support each other, and it is hard to see how coherentism can filter them out if an entire noetic structure is dodgy.
Learn to stop worrying and love circular reasoning
In short, coherentism is a view that settles for circular reasoning. It does so knowingly because the alternatives are just as bad, if not worse. What other grounds can we have for justifying our beliefs? At the end of the day, what can any of us say to that annoying child asking, "Why?" over and over which isn't an exasperated, "Go to bed, already"? Where does the justifying buck actually stop?
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Unknown bacteria found living on the International Space Station
The discovery could help astronauts find better ways to grow food in space.
- The bacteria were collected as part of a surveillance program that tasks astronauts with regularly collecting samples from eight sites aboard the International Space Station.
- The bacteria discovered on the space station belong to a family of bacteria that helps plants grow and blocks pathogens.
- Finding sustainable ways to grow food is critical to any long-term space mission.
Three previously unknown strains of bacteria were found growing in the International Space Station, according to a recent genetic analysis. The discovery could help scientists develop better ways to grow food on Mars.
The analysis, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, describes how astronauts collected four strains of bacteria within the space station in 2011, 2015 and 2016. It was part of an ongoing surveillance program that tasks astronauts with monitoring eight sites of the space station for bacterial growth.
Astronauts have already sent hundreds of samples back to Earth for analysis, and thousands more are scheduled to be sent back on return missions.
The newly discovered strains belong to a family of bacteria called Methylobacteriaceae, which is commonly found in soil and freshwater. These bacteria help plants grow, fix nitrogen and stop pathogens.
International Space Station
Credit: NASA
So, how did these novel microbes get in the space station? They likely came from the plant-growing experiments that astronauts have been conducting for years aboard the ISS, such as the Advanced Plant Habitat, an automated growth chamber that grows plants in space so scientists can study them back on Earth.
The new strains could be beneficial to space farming. After all, it's already clear that the bacteria can survive the conditions of the space station, and the researchers wrote that the strains might possess "biotechnologically useful genetic determinants" that could help astronauts grow food on long-term missions, or on other planets.
"To grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, isolation of novel microbes that help to promote plant growth under stressful conditions is essential," study authors Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Nitin K. Singh said in a press release.
"Needless to say, the ISS is a cleanly-maintained extreme environment. Crew safety is the number 1 priority and hence understanding human/plant pathogens are important, but beneficial microbes like this novel Methylobacterium ajmalii are also needed."
To accelerate their understanding of how bacteria behaves in space, Singh and Venkateswaran proposed developing customized equipment that astronauts could use to analyze bacteria on the space station.
"Instead of bringing samples back to Earth for analyses, we need an integrated microbial monitoring system that collect, process, and analyze samples in space using molecular technologies," they said. "This miniaturized 'omics in space' technology — a biosensor development — will help NASA and other space-faring nations achieve safe and sustainable space exploration for long periods of time."
Genome-based phylogenetic tree showing the phylogenetic relationship of Methylobacterium ajmalii sp. nov. with members of the family Methylobacteriaceae.
Credit: Bijlani et al.
NASA is hoping to send humans to Mars by the 2030s, while private companies like SpaceX are aiming to reach the Red Planet this decade. For any Mars mission, developing sustainable ways to grow food is critical. That's mainly because it's impractical for astronauts to pack the food they'll need for the journey, which will take 14 months roundtrip, not including time spent on the planet.
Astronauts also need to stay healthy. The main problem with prepackaged food, besides its weight, is that the nutrients break over time. That's why NASA has been experimenting with growing various types of nutritious plants through projects like Veggie and the more recent Advanced Plant Habitat. These projects help scientists learn about the complexities of growing plants in microgravity, and how plants might grow on Mars.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins checks out radish plants growing for the Plant Habitat-02 experiment.
Credit: NASA
But growing plants in space isn't all about nutrition. NASA notes that plants are psychologically beneficial to people, both on Earth and in space. These psychological benefits might become especially important to astronauts on long-term missions millions of miles away from Earth.
Here's how astronaut Peggy Whitson, who worked aboard the International Space Station, described seeing plants in space for the first time:
"It was surprising to me how great 6 soybean plants looked," she told Space Daily. "I guess seeing something green for the first time in a month and a half had a real effect. From a psychological perspective, I think it's interesting that the reaction was as dramatic as it was. [...] I guess if we go to Mars, we need a garden!"
Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
Paradoxically, we lose wars because the world is peaceful and the U.S. is powerful.
- The type of wars that Americans win — major wars between the great powers — no longer occur.
- The type of wars that Americans lose — civil wars in foreign countries — are the ones that remain.
- American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention.
The following is an excerpt from The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts. It is reprinted with permission of the author.
We live in an age of power, peace, and loss. Since 1945, the United States has emerged as the unsurpassed superpower, relations between countries have been unusually stable, and the American experience of conflict has been a tale of frustration and defeat.
This raises the first paradox: We lose because the world is peaceful. The decline of interstate war and the relative harmony among the great powers is cause for celebration. But the interstate wars that disappeared are the kind of wars that we win. And the civil wars that remain are the kind of wars that we lose. As the tide of conflict recedes, we're left with the toughest and most unyielding internal struggles.
It's also hard to win great victories in an era of peace. During the golden age, the United States faced trials of national survival, like the Civil War and World War II. The potential benefits were so momentous that Washington could overthrow the enemy at almost any cost in American blood and treasure and still claim the win. But in wars since 1945, the threats are diminished. Since the prize on offer is less valuable, the acceptable price we will pay in lives and money is also dramatically reduced. To achieve victory, the campaign must be quick and decisive — with little margin for error. Without grave peril, it's tough to enter the pantheon of martial valor.
There's a second paradox: We lose because we're strong. U.S. power encouraged Americans to follow the sound of battle into distant lands. But the United States became more interventionist just as the conflict environment shifted in ways that blunted America's military edge. As a result, Washington was no longer able to translate power into victory. If America was weaker, its military record might actually be more favorable. With fewer capabilities, the idea of invading Iraq would have stayed in the realm of dreams.
Indeed, the two paradoxes are connected. American power helped usher in the age of interstate peace, as Washington constructed a fairly democratic and stable "free world" in the Western Hemisphere, Western Europe, and East Asia, fashioned institutions like the United Nations, and oversaw a globalized trading system. But this left intractable civil wars as the prevailing kind of conflict. And American power also tempted Washington to search for monsters to destroy in far-flung locations. In other words, power and peace are the parents of loss.
No one wants to go back to the days of weakness, war, and winning. A favorable record in major conflict is poor compensation for global catastrophe. But as we enjoy the fruits of power and peace, we should steel ourselves for more battlefield setbacks. The dark age of American warfare looks set to endure. In the future, conflict will likely remain dominated by civil wars. American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention. The U.S. military will resist preparing for counterinsurgency. Guerrillas, by contrast, will learn and adapt — and bloody the United States.
Want to live longer? You may need to move
Longevity gets a new motto: location, location, location.
- A new study finds that life expectancy for seniors can change if they move.
- If you want to live longer, head for the coast or a major city.
- However, location is not destiny.
Currently, life expectancy in the U.S. is about 78.5 years. However, that number is a general value, and it can shift dramatically based on variables such as sex, race, how old you are now, and even where you live. These shifts can be dramatic. There is a three decade discrepancy in life expectancy between Chicago neighborhoods.
The literature on the topic often wavers between the importance of personal actions and the benefits of a particular location. Now, a study published in American Economic Review examines how the life expectancy of a typical 65-year-old changes with locale and finds that some locations are much better for growing old.
A new map of the United States
This map shows the effect on life expectancy for a 65-year-old moving to each commuter zone in the United States. The darker shades represent a positive effect on life expectancy, while the lighter colors represent negative health effects.
The places that are good for a person's longevity tend to be on the coasts or in and around larger cities. As a general rule, longer life expectancy is associated with locations that have better quality and quantity of healthcare, more moderate climates, lower crime rates, less pollution, and higher socioeconomic status. Also, people who naturally have a tendency toward longer life (for example, because of genetics) can reap greater benefits by living in a healthier location.
However, location is not everything. People who move to an area may experience a nice "treatment effect" of longer life, while those born in the area do not reap the same benefits. For example, people who relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina experience a bump in life expectancy, but natives have a lower than average life expectancy. The reverse is true in Santa Fe — that is, the area has higher than average life expectancy, but people who move there do not seem to reap any benefit.
Cheat death by moving to Seattle
In the words of the authors, "Moving from a tenth to a ninetieth percentile location would increase life expectancy at age 65 by 1.1 years." Given that this study found that the life expectancy for a 65-year-old in the U.S. is 83.3 years, an additional 1.1 years is a modest increase.
The study has some limitations. The effect of moving on people of different ages was not considered in this study, nor was the impact of the length of time a person stayed in a new location. The authors also note that which elements of the environment are most important in extending life expectancy are not clear.
Still, if you are looking to age gracefully, consider a move. We hear Seattle is nice.
Francisco Goya: how a Spanish painter fooled kings and queens
Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes is often labeled a quintessential Spanish artist, but his allegiance may well have lied with the French Enlightenment instead.