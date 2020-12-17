Follow Us
Brains of lonely people change from using imagination and memory
A large study shows changes in the brain scans of lonely people in the the area involved in imagination, memory and daydreaming.
- A study of 40,000 participants shows specific signatures in the brain scans of lonely people.
- Loneliness is linked to variations in grey matter volume and connections in the brain default network.
- This area of the brain is connected to the use of imagination, memory, future planning and daydreaming.
Covid-19 has exacerbated the worldwide spread of loneliness that has been alarming researchers prior to the pandemic. Now a new study pinpoints a distinct signature that can be observed in the brains of lonely people and makes the case that social isolation leads to changes in the areas of the brain using memory and imagination.
The scientists defined loneliness as "the subjective perception of social isolation, or the discrepancy between one's desired and perceived levels of social connection". They based their findings on a large trove of information from about 40,000 participants aged 40 to 69. This was culled from UK's Biobank, an open-access to database for international health scientists. The researchers had access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data, as well as genetics and psychological self-assessments.
The scientists compared the MRI data of the study participants who said they often felt lonely versus those who didn't and discovered key differences. These revolved around the default network, an area of the brain responsible for memories, as well as social cognition and imagination. It is employed when we focus on the past or think about the future or daydream about a different present.
Lonely people's default networks were wired together stronger and unexpectedly had more grey matter volume. Lonely people also seemed to show more preservation in the structure of the fornix –- the nerve fiber bundle that transmits signals from the hippocampus to the default network.
What is responsible for the brain differences between people who feel lonely and those who don't? The scientists think the answer lies in the function of the default network. Lonely people tend to use their imagination, memories and hopes more, contend the researchers, in an effort to manage their isolation.
The Brain's Default Mode
The study's lead author, Nathan Spreng from The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) of McGill University in Canada, linked the use of the inner world by lonely people to their unexpected findings:
"In the absence of desired social experiences, lonely individuals may be biased towards internally-directed thoughts such as reminiscing or imagining social experiences," stated Spreng in a press release. "We know these cognitive abilities are mediated by the default network brain regions. So this heightened focus on self-reflection, and possibly imagined social experiences, would naturally engage the memory-based functions of the default network."
The scientists think their research can help paint a fuller picture of loneliness and how to treat it, as the amount of people experiencing such feelings grows, affecting their health. Studies on older people showed loneliness was linked to a stronger risk of dementia and cognitive issues.
"Human evolution has been shaped by selection pressures towards enhanced inter-individual cooperation, write the scientists in their study. "Social interactions are crucial for survival, and fulfillment. Our species' extraordinary reliance on other individuals has led to the characterization of humans as the "ultra-social animal". Consequently, the absence of sufficient social engagement can impose substantial physical and psychological costs."
Check out the study, published in the journal Nature Communications.
Can hospitals prevent gun violence? This ‘universal screening’ study will find out.
Gun violence is a public health crisis that is notoriously difficult to study because of politics. Finally, a new research initiative has the green light to collect life-saving data.
- New York's Northwell Health system recently received a $1.4 million grant for a new study on gun violence prevention.
- The study tasks doctors with asking all patients about their access and exposure to guns, and recommending interventions and safety tips as needed.
- The goal is to destigmatize doctor-patient conversations about guns, and reframe gun violence as a public health issue.
Reframing conversations on gun violence<p>One major goal of the study is to reframe how health professionals and patients discuss gun violence—an issue that's often couched only in political terms.</p><p>"Our big push is to consider <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/news/gun-violence-is-a-public-health-issue" target="_blank">gun violence as a public health issue</a>," said Dr. Sathya. "For decades, we've tried to get doctors to try to ask [patients about firearms access and exposure]. They won't, because it's not considered part of the usual care."</p><p>Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and Chief Research Officer for the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine, said talking about guns from a different angle can lead to meaningful reductions in injuries and deaths. </p><p>"When we reframe [gun violence] as a public health issue, then we're able to use the same strategies that we've used to decrease car-crash deaths, decrease infections and deaths from HIV, and reduce injuries and deaths from a host of other problems," said Dr. Ranney. "We don't waste our time arguing while death rates go up. Instead, we actually do something that we as individual Americans can take on."</p>
Moving forward on gun violence research<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0MTM0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDAxMTIwMX0.Urx2J0MFe2lW2WAt9T1dwuo6ZubtKMisdtaQ_R4AZxg/img.jpg?width=980" id="f35eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2db88a0c7cac7228bf26e73da87c1b20" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Mortality rate vs funding for 30 leading causes of death in the United States.
Credit: Stark et. al. / JAMA<p>Over the past couple of decades, researchers have conducted many studies on gun violence. But hardly any received federal funding. To put it in perspective, a <a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2595514" target="_blank">2017 study</a> found that the federal government spends about $63 on firearms research for every life lost to gun violence in the U.S. Compare that to $182,668 in funding for every life lost to HIV.</p> <p>The funding freeze stems largely from the <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5993413/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dickey Amendment, which Congress passed in 1996</a> to ensure that "none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be used to advocate or promote gun control."</p> <p>"It comes from a perception that research was done with an agenda of legislative change, which it isn't," said Dr. Ranney. "Research is done in order to advance health, and it ideally happens from a perspective that is independent of personal belief." </p><p>Focused on public health instead of politics, the new study aims to broaden the scope of firearms research.</p> <p>"The studies that have been conducted with respect to firearms have been so limited," said Dr. Sathya, noting as an example how doctors might ask about firearms only if a patient is suicidal. "Because there has been no funding, we're starting from scratch in many ways."</p>
Hospitals and gun violence prevention<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0MTY4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjI5NDA1NX0.VawFYH1HlHUb_5PGFgG5H-XcsPexTYN-OEChswldgVU/img.jpg?width=980" id="17c92" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdcb8f981260299213e4c90d450277ad" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Dr. Sathya and Mr. Dowling are spearheading Northwell's gun-violence prevention efforts, including the "We Ask Everyone. Firearm Safety is a Health Issue" research study.
Credit: Northwell Health<p>One reason health professionals are uniquely suited to play a lead role in preventing gun violence is that they're often the first point of institutional contact for at-risk people. By normalizing doctor-patient conversations about guns, health professionals would be able to intervene early.</p><p>For example, they could connect at-risk patients with violence-prevention resources like the <a href="https://criminaljustice.cityofnewyork.us/programs/office-to-prevent-gun-violence/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">New York City Mayor's Office to Prevent Gun Violence</a>, which curbs gun violence through strategies like "<a href="https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/in-focus-shows/2020/11/15/interrupting-gun-violence" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">violence interrupters</a>," liaisons between communities and public officials, and funding for community-based activities to make neighborhoods safer.</p><p>Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling also noted that about 40,000 people die from guns every year in the U.S., while thousands more are injured. For the health professionals that treat the victims, these statistics aren't abstract.</p><p>"Gun violence is a public health problem, period," said Dowling. "As guardians of public health, <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/news/insights/where-are-health-care-ceos-in-the-fight-against-gun-violence" target="_blank">it is our responsibility</a> to address this scourge on our communities, and the clinicians who are knee-deep in the carnage."</p><p>In 2021, Northwell Health plans to begin sharing and discussing the results of its multi-year study with other health systems as part of its Gun Violence Prevention Learning Collaborative. </p><p>"We hope that it serves as a blueprint for other hospitals and health systems as to how to institute this universal approach so that doctors can start asking the question more and more, and so it isn't an awkward topic to talk about," said Dr. Sathya.</p>
AI reveals the Sahara actually has millions of trees
A study finds 1.8 billion trees and shrubs in the Sahara desert.
- AI analysis of satellite images sees trees and shrubs where human eyes can't.
- At the western edge of the Sahara is more significant vegetation than previously suspected.
- Machine learning trained to recognize trees completed the detailed study in hours.
Why this matters<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDQ1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTkyODg5NX0.O3S2DRTyAxh-JZqxGKj9KkC6ndZAloEh4hKhpcyeFDQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="3770d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c27b79d4c0600fb6ebb82e650cabec0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Area in which trees were located
Credit: University of Copenhagen<p>As important as trees are in fighting climate change, scientists need to know what trees there are, and where, and the study's finding represents a significant addition to the global tree inventory.</p><p>The vegetation Brandt and his colleagues have identified is in the Western Sahara, a region of about 1.3 million square kilometers that includes the desert, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sahel" target="_blank">the Sahel</a>, and the <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/subhumid-zones" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sub-humid zones</a> of West Africa.</p><p>These trees and shrubs have been left out of previous tabulations of carbon-processing worldwide forests. Says Brandt, "Trees outside of forested areas are usually not included in climate models, and we know very little about their carbon stocks. They are basically a white spot on maps and an unknown component in the global carbon cycle."</p><p>In addition to being valuable climate-change information, the research can help facilitate strategic development of the region in which the vegetation grows due to a greater understanding of local ecosystems.</p>
Trained for trees<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDQ3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTk5NTI3NH0.fR-n1I2DHBIRPLvXv4g0PVM8ciZwSLWorBUUw2wc-Vk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e02c0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79955b13661dca8b6e19007935129af1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Martin Brandt/University of Copenhagen<p>There's been an assumption that there's hardly enough vegetation outside of forested areas to be worth counting in areas such as this one. As a result the study represents the first time a significant number of trees — likely in the hundreds of millions when shrubs are subtracted from the overall figure — have been catalogued in the drylands region.</p><p>Members of the university's Department of Computer Science trained a machine-learning module to recognize trees by feeding it thousands of pictures of them. This training left the AI be capable of spotting trees in the tiny details of satellite images supplied by NASA. The task took the AI just hours — it would take a human years to perform an equivalent analysis.</p><p>"This technology has enormous potential when it comes to documenting changes on a global scale and ultimately, in contributing towards global climate goals," says co-author Christian Igel. "It is a motivation for us to develop this type of beneficial artificial intelligence."</p><p>"Indeed," says Brandt says, "I think it marks the beginning of a new scientific era."</p>
Looking ahead and beyond<p>The researchers hope to further refine their AI to provide a more detailed accounting of the trees it identifies in satellite photos.</p><p>The study's senior author, Rasmus Fensholt, says, "we are also interested in using satellites to determine tree species, as tree types are significant in relation to their value to local populations who use wood resources as part of their livelihoods. Trees and their fruit are consumed by both livestock and humans, and when preserved in the fields, trees have a positive effect on crop yields because they improve the balance of water and nutrients."</p><p>Ahead is an expansion of the team's tree hunt to a larger area of Africa, with the long-term goal being the creation of a more comprehensive and accurate global database of trees that grow beyond the boundaries of forests.</p>
Ultraviolet LED lights kill coronavirus cheaply and effectively, scientists report
Ultraviolet LED lights could soon be used to help disinfect air and surfaces in buildings, planes, subways and other spaces.
- Ultraviolet light has long been used to kill microorganisms.
- Ultraviolet LED is a relatively new form of the technology, and it may soon become a cheaper alternative than current forms of germicidal ultraviolet irradiation.
- In the study, the researchers found a range of wavelengths at which UV-LEDs effectively kill coronaviruses. The results suggest cheaper LED bulbs be used to eliminate viruses.
Dose (fluence) response curve of the HCoV-OC43 to UV-LEDs. N is virus count after the designated irradiation and N0 at time zero (without irradiation).
Credit: Gerchman et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"UV light-emitting diodes (UV LEDs) are an emerging UV source for disinfection," wrote the researchers behind the new study, published in the <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1011134420304942?via%3Dihub" target="_blank">Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology.</a> "UV-LEDs allow for flexibility of design due to their small size and control of radiation patterns, have very short turn-on time, and require low voltage (and thus can be operated by a battery or a solar panel)."</p><p>But lower-wavelength UV-LEDs require high amounts of power, making the technology costly. That's one reason why the new study aimed to find the range of wavelengths in which UV-LEDs most effectively kill coronaviruses.</p>
Coronavirus
Credit: Pixabay<p>The researchers, from Tel Aviv University, found that a wavelength of 285 nanometers was about as effective at killing coronaviruses as a wavelength of 265 nanometers. That means cheaper LED bulbs could be used to kill the virus.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light," study author Hadas Mamane <a href="https://aftau.org/news_item/led-lights-found-to-kill-coronavirus-global-first-in-fight-against-covid-19/" target="_blank">told</a> Tel Aviv University American Friends News. "We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs. Our research has commercial and societal implications, given the possibility of using such LED bulbs in all areas of our lives, safely and quickly."</p><p>To be sure, the researchers didn't experiment on the novel coronavirus, but rather HCoV-OC43, which causes the common cold. But they wrote that "both human Coronaviruses HCoV-OC43 and SARS-CoV-2 are very similar, thus it is reasonable to suggest a human Coronavirus HCoV-OC43 as a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, and our future work will confirm these results by testing the impact of LEDs and their combinations on SARS-CoV-2."</p>
Safety concerns<p><br>UV-LEDs may effectively kill bacteria and coronaviruses. But the main way coronaviruses spread is through respiratory droplets passed from human to human, so the technology wouldn't be able to stop that kind of spread. </p><p>What's more, like all ultraviolet light, light from UV-LED bulbs is dangerous to humans. That's why the technology, if it becomes widely available, would need to be safely integrated into the infrastructure of buildings to disinfect air, or used by robots that can be sent into spaces to quickly disinfect surfaces.<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus," Mamane said. "The problem is that in order to disinfect a bus, train, sports hall, or plane by chemical spraying, you need physical manpower, and in order for the spraying to be effective, you have to give the chemical time to act on the surface. Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilize the air sucked in and then emitted into the room."</p>
New tech turns space urine into plant fertilizer
An important step toward figuring out our space station future.
- Long-distance space travel will require self-sufficient, sustainable living in tightly enclosed environments.
- Basic human needs such as growing food and dealing with water have yet to be fully addressed by research.
- Scientists from Tokyo University have developed a way to convert human urine into ammonia fertilizer for growing food.
The basic idea<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTExMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjgxNzc4OX0.N3VL_qdQyIP8I9XI3WEdgfuGvx_icadr3ALKL6rty4Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="8a11d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dafcd9169c3bf17fe2bb9714ce3ab1fa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="763" />
Way off on our own
Credit: Luca Oleastri/Adobe Stock/Big Think<p>In the past, we've built communities in areas that provide the resources we need to sustain us. When we've needed to grow food, we've populated locations that have water, land on which to grow food and raise livestock, a decent climate, enough space for us to live, and so on. As we leave such cozy environs, all of that goes out the airlock. As things stand now, all we have will be what we bring with us as we step out among the stars.</p><p>Among the most successful types of fertilizer traditionally has been animal waste that's rich in nitrogen. With this in mind, Suzuki's team has been working on the production of ammonia—which is made up of nitrogen and oxygen—derived from the compound <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urea" target="_blank">urea</a> found in urine.</p><p><a href="https://www.tus.ac.jp/en/mediarelations/archive/20201214_2233.html" target="_blank">Says Suzuki</a>, "I joined the 'Space Agriteam' involved in food production, and my research specialization is in physical chemistry; therefore, I came up with the idea of 'electrochemically' making a liquid fertilizer."</p><p>"This process is of interest from the perspective of making a useful product," asserts Suzuki, "i.e., ammonia, from a waste product, i.e., urine, using common equipment at atmospheric pressure and room temperature."</p>
How it works<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTg1Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQxNjgxOH0.FPjD_Jw01vNLVaOEsuFb7KsYu8jejNaYdT0e7Bnoeqg/img.png?width=980" id="3b69d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="42335a3259ef65f3078c4020555b3c11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="980" data-height="646" />
Credit: Suzuki, et al./New Journal of Chemistry<p>The researchers' experiments so far have used artificial urine.</p><p>The electrochemical process the scientists invented works at room temperature.</p><p>One one side, a reaction cell held both 50 milliliters of an artificial urine sample and a boron-doped diamond (BDD) electrode in a photocatalyst of titanium oxide that was continually stirred throughout the process. On the other was a counter cell in which a platinum electrode was immersed in salty water. When a steady current of 70 mA was introduced to the BDD electrode, the urea oxidized and formed ammonia atoms. </p><p>As part of the experiment, the researchers also exposed the photocatalyst-immersed BDD to light to see if that affected the process, and found that it actually led to less ammonia being oxidized.</p><p>Next up, says Suzuki, "We are planning to perform the experiment with actual urine samples, because it contains not only primary elements (phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium) but also secondary elements (sulfur, calcium, magnesium) that are vital for plant nutrition!"</p>
Counting down<p>Tokyo University's <a href="https://rist.tus.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/e3.jpg" target="_blank">Space Agriteam</a> is part of the school's <a href="https://rist.tus.ac.jp/en-introduction/en-center/research-center-for-space-colony/" target="_blank">Research Center for Space Colony</a>. Obviously, agriculture in space is a key element in developing humankind's off-planet future. Their emphasis is finding technological solutions toward the development of safe, sustainable space agriculture that can thrive in a totally closed-off environment.</p><p>The potential for the researchers' new invention is clear to Suzuki, who predicts "it will turn out to be useful for sustaining long-term stay in extremely closed spaces such as space stations."</p>
Why moral people tolerate immoral behavior
As morally sturdy as we may feel, it turns out that humans are natural hypocrites when it comes to passing moral judgment.