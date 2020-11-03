Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, new study finds
"Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."
- Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges.
- Although a diagnosis of autism can typically be made around the age of 2, the average age for diagnosis in the United States is after 4 years old.
- A new study shows that the atypical development of autism in human brain cells starts at the very earliest stages of brain organization, which can happen as early as the third week of pregnancy.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to the CDC, a diagnosis of autism now includes several conditions that used to be diagnosed separately (autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, and Asberger syndrome). These conditions are now wrapped into the ASD diagnosis.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children be screened for autism at 18 months and at 24 months, yet only about half of primary care practitioners in the United States screen for autism. Although a diagnosis of autism can typically be made around the age of 2, the average age for diagnosis in the United States is more than 4 years old.
Nerve cells in the autistic brain differ before birth, new research finds
A new study shows that the atypical development of autism in human brain cells starts at the very earliest stages of brain organization, which can happen as early as the third week of pregnancy.
The study was performed by scientists at King's College London and Cambridge University.
The study used induced pluripotent stem cells to recreate the development of each sample in the womb.
The researchers isolated hair samples from nine autistic people and six typical people. By treating the cells with an array of growth factors, the scientists were able to drive the hair cells to become nerve cells (or neurons), much like those found in either the cortex or the midbrain region.
These induced pluripotent stem cells (referred to as IPSCs) retain the genetic identity of the person from which they came, and the cells restart their development as it would have happened in the womb. This provides a look into that person's brain development.
At various stages, the researchers examined the developing cells' appearance and sequenced their RNA to see which genes the cells were expressing. On day 9 of the study, developing neurons from typical people formed "neural rosettes" (an intricate, dandelion-like shape indicative of typically developing neurons). Cells from autistic people formed smaller rosettes (or did not form any rosettes at all), and key developmental genes were expressed at lower levels.
Days 21 and 35 of the study showed cells from typical and autistic people differed significantly in a number of ways, proving that the makeup of neurons in the cortex differs in the autistic and typically developing brains.
John Krystal, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of Biological Psychiatry, explains: "The emergence of differences associated with autism in these nerve cells shows that these differences arise very early in life."
Along with the variations, there were some things that proved similar.
Additionally, cells directed to develop as midbrain neurons (a brain region that's not implicated in autism dysfunction) showed only negligible differences between typical and autistic individuals. The similarities are just as important as the differences, as they mark how the autistic brain and typical brain develop uniquely from the earliest stages of growth.
"The use of iPSCs allows us to examine more precisely the differences in cell fates and gene pathways that occur in neural cells from autistic and typical individuals. These findings will hopefully contribute to our understanding of why there is such diversity in brain development," said Dr. Srivastava.
The intention of this study is not to find ways to "cure" autism, but to better understand the key genetic components that contribute to it.
Simon Baron-Cohen, Ph.D., Director of the Autism Research Centre at Cambridge and the study's co-lead, added that "some people may be worried that basic research into differences in the autistic and typical brain prenatally may be intended to 'prevent,' 'eradicate,' or 'cure' autism. This is not our motivation, and we are outspoken in our values in standing up against eugenics and in valuing neurodiversity. Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."
- 7 things everyone should know about autism - Big Think ›
- Study: autistic brains develop differently before birth - Big Think ›
- Study may explain how infections reduce autism symptoms | MIT ... ›
Albert Einstein did not become brilliant in a vacuum. Here are 5 of his favorite books.
Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.
- Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
- The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
- The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
5. “Analysis of Sensations” by Ernst Mach<p>Einstein's development of the theory of relativity was by his own admission influenced by the work of <strong>Ernst Mach</strong> – a 19th-century Austrian philosopher and physicist. In his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Analysis-Sensations-Ernst-Mach/dp/0486605256" target="_blank">Analysis of Sensations,"</a> Mach wrote about the elusive nature of the human senses and the mutability of the ego. </p><p>Mach's work also included criticism of Newton's theories of time and space – another source of inspiration for Einstein's own ideas. In fact, Einstein named a hypothesis that he derived from Mach as 'Mach's Principle' – the idea that inertia is originated in an interaction between bodies, which was an idea Einstein himself saw as instrumental. </p><p>In a <a href="http://www.scienceforums.com/topic/3025-einsteins-intellectual-debt-to-david-hume/" target="_blank">1915 letter</a> he wrote to Moritz Schlick, Einstein explained what writers influenced his thinking in coming up with the theory of relativity, saying:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"You have also correctly seen that this trend of thought [positivism] was of great influence on my efforts, and specifically E. Mach and still much more Hume, whose treatise on understanding I studied with fervor and admiration shortly before the discovery of the theory of relativity. It is very well possible that without these philosophical studies I would not have arrived at the solution."</p><p>While he revealed in this letter that the work of Ernst Mach and David Hume inspired his thinking, it is known also that in later years Einstein came to repudiate Mach's work and positivism in particular – the logic-centered philosophy that rejects theology and metaphysics, maintaining that every rational assertion can be scientifically verified and that "positive" knowledge is based on natural phenomena and their properties.</p>
Ernst Mach.
Photo by H. F. Jütte. 1902.
4. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes<p>Leopold Infeld, who worked with Einstein, wrote in his autobiography <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Quest-Autobiography-AMS-Chelsea-Publishing/dp/0821840738" target="_blank">"The Quest"</a> about how much Einstein loved Cervantes's classic tale of the chivalrous knight <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Dover-Thrift-Editions/dp/0486821951/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548853658&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=don+quixote&psc=1" target="_blank"><strong>Don Quixote:</strong></a></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Einstein lay in bed without shirt or pajamas, with Don Quixote on his night table. It is the book which he enjoys most and likes to read for relaxation…"</p>
3. “Ethics” by Baruch Spinoza<p><strong>Baruch Spinoza</strong> was a 17th-century Jewish-Dutch philosopher whose writings provided the groundwork for the Enlightenment and contemporary biblical criticism. Spinoza's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Benedict-Spinoza/dp/163600055X" target="_blank">"Ethics"</a> is one of the fundamental works of Western thinking, describing full cosmology and a picture of reality, while providing instruction for leading an ethical life. The book describes God as the natural order, with humans being the "modes" of God. Everything that happens, per Spinoza's thinking, follows from the nature of God.</p><p>This "pantheism" of Spinoza was part of Einstein's own spiritual view of the world, <a href="https://bigthink.com/did-einstein-pray-what-the-great-genius-thought-about-god" target="_self">as he told</a> to Rabbi Herbert S. Goldstein:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"> <em></em>"I believe in Spinoza's God, who reveals himself in the harmony of all that exists, not in a God who concerns himself with the fate and the doings of mankind."<em></em></p><p> Check out this video on Spinoza's philosophy:</p>
The philosophy of Baruch Spinoza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7aeb3240af61a2a0aa64f6460f3093b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVEeXjPiw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
2. “A Treatise of Human Nature” by David Hume<p> By his own admission, this book by an 18th-century Scottish philosopher, that looked to understand the link between science and human nature, had a big influence on Einstein. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1466297468?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=1466297468&linkCode=xm2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">Hume's accomplishment</a> of articulating a scientifically moral philosophy appealed to the physicist as did the book's call to move from metaphysical speculation towards facts you can observe. There was also an important caveat to this, according to Hume, that observation alone cannot grasp the laws of nature. This implication had a profound impact on the development of Einstein's counter-intuitive ideas.</p>
1. Johann von Goethe’s oeuvre<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTEzMjAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTA2NTQ2Mn0.q9TpNDHid8xpFVSOXksNQZx9pDIJbZWsFTfrD4GTqOo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C110%2C0%2C1552&height=700" id="e212c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2fc8aea936b01d506c1d776c1f8fbc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Johann Wolfgang von Goethe " />
Johann Goethe.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>Perhaps the most sizable part of Einstein's large collection of books belonged to the German author <strong>Johann von Goethe.</strong> The physicist owned the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Goethe-Johann-Wolfgang-von/dp/0691162905/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548764454&sr=1-1&keywords=johann+von+goethe" target="_blank">collected works</a> of the author in a 36-volume edition, along with an additional 12 volumes as well as 2 volumes of the "Optics" (including a letter exchange between Goethe and Schiller), and another volume of "Faust".</p><p>Einstein kept a bust of Goethe and was known to quote the writer to his German-speaking assistants. In a <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=G_iziBAPXtEC&pg=PA125&lpg=PA125&dq=%E2%80%9CI+admire+Goethe+as+a+poet+without+peer,+and+as+one+of+the+smartest+and+wisest+men+of+all+time.+Even+his+scholarly+ideas+deserve+to+be+held+in+high+esteem,+and+his+faults+are+those+of+any+great+man%E2%80%9D.&source=bl&ots=NQ86cmgtWp&sig=ACfU3U1p4QlIemFnBV1YNv-6GGGrO4mJ2w&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi_7OHe0JXgAhVokeAKHYC6DUAQ6AEwAHoECAEQAQ#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CI%20admire%20Goethe%20as%20a%20poet%20without%20peer%2C%20and%20as%20one%20of%20the%20smartest%20and%20wisest%20men%20of%20all%20time.%20Even%20his%20scholarly%20ideas%20deserve%20to%20be%20held%20in%20high%20esteem%2C%20and%20his%20faults%20are%20those%20of%20any%20great%20man%E2%80%9D.&f=false" target="_blank">1932 letter</a> to Leopold Casper, Einstein wrote that he admired Goethe as <em></em>"a poet without peer, and as one of the smartest and wisest men of all time." He added that "even his scholarly ideas deserve to be held in high esteem, and his faults are those of any great man."<em></em></p><p>If you're looking for more great books enjoyed by the world-changing scientist, it is known that he also loved <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0374528373/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0374528373&linkCode=as2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">"The Brother Karamazov"</a> by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Isis-Unveiled-Master-Key-Mysteries-Illustrated/dp/1979194122/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548866911&sr=1-1&keywords=%22Isis+Unveiled%22" target="_blank">"Isis Unveiled" </a>– a mystical tract by the theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky.</p>
Scientists piece together the story of humans and dogs
A new study tracks the human-dog relationship through DNA.
- The earliest dog, not wolf, found so far comes from over 15,000 years ago.
- A new study tracks the travel and development of dogs since the end of the Ice Age.
- Insights are derived by comparing ancient canine DNA with ancient human DNA.
DNA gets around<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY2NDU3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzkxNzkyNH0.K0JEM0y89zL-HIr_8Z_iPW-ypbebDjFBNjXAkPraqok/img.jpg?width=980" id="de25c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3bec27e152f342b23e248227e2697222" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Assyrian dog relief
Credit: Wikimedia Commons<p>The research is the product of a collaboration between Larson and paleogenomicist <a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/pontus-skoglund" target="_blank">Pontus Skoglund</a> of the UK's Francis Crick Institute. Skoglund is an expert in canine evolution, working with teams at both institutions as well as the University of Vienna.</p><p>The researchers analyzed DNA from over 2,000 sets of canine skeletal remains, some of which dated back as far as 11,000 years. Working with ancient DNA from Siberia, Europe, and the Near East, the researchers were able to add 27 newly sequenced dog genomes to the previously sequenced five.</p><p>The researchers compared the canine DNA to the genomes of 17 human individuals who lived during the same time frames in search of common influences that might further establish their connection. Indeed, correspondences were seen that reflected the impacts of humans bringing their dogs along with them as they migrated around the world.</p><p>They found that Swedish farmers and their dogs are both descended from canines of the Near East, suggesting that man and dog followed the development of agriculture together through Europe. On the other hand, German farmers 7,000 years ago came from the Near East, but their dogs didn't.</p>
Lineages intersect<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY2NDU3OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE0NDc3OH0.XLvmAchMESbLY0beM-j1NTR80JGvAWOsqzJeXjH6JGI/img.jpg?width=980" id="af19d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ade8431e978b8bd5adfcecaa06697c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Sabine Schönfeld/Adobe Stock<p>Based on their analysis, the scientists assert that by 11,000 years ago, just after the Ice age, there were already five distinct families (or lineages) of dogs, so the German remains were no outlier. These lineages eventually developed into later lines.</p><p>Some of this occurred through interbreeding with other dogs and also through mating with their wild wolf cousins. Comparisons between ancient dog and wolf DNA revealed a surprise: Wolves picked up DNA from dogs, but, at least judging by the remains available, there was little or no gene flow back in the other direction. Larson <a href="https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/10/how-dogs-tracked-their-humans-across-ancient-world" target="_blank">suggests</a> to Science that the evidence may have been tampered with, so to speak — if a dog started behaving like a wolf, its human may well have simply gotten rid of it. </p><p><a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/anders-bergstrom" target="_blank">Anders Bergström</a> is the lead author of the study, and he <a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/news/2020-10-29_study-of-ancient-dog-dna-traces-canine-diversity-to-the-ice-age" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">points out</a> a mystery it reveals: "If we look back more than four or five thousand years ago, we can see that Europe was a very diverse place when it came to dogs. Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist." Why — and how — one line of dogs so dominated early Europe as to wipe out other lineages remains a mystery. The researchers found no human development that mirrors, or could explain, this event.</p>
A dog's life<p>It's fun to realize that ancient dog lineages persist to this day. It turns out Chihuahuas have traces of ancient American dogs, and Huskies bear traces of their cold-weather ancestors. Skoglund tells Science that on any given day in a modern dog park, you may be looking at lineages that date back 11,000 years.</p><p>It's likely that subsequent research will reveal even more. Says co-author and University of Vienna group leader Ron Pinhasi, "Just as ancient DNA has revolutionized the study of our own ancestors, it's now starting to do the same for dogs and other domesticated animals. Studying our animal companions adds another layer to our understanding of human history."</p>
Are humans wired for conflict? Lord of the Flies vs. Charles Darwin
We make school kids read "Lord of the Flies"—but it's only half the story.
- The iconic novel "Lord of the Flies" paints a picture of human beings as naturally selfish and prone to conflict, but that is not the most accurate depiction of humanity, argues historian Rutger Bregman.
- Bregman shares a true story from his research about a group of Tongan students who survived on an island together for 15 months in 1965, not through brutal alliances, but by working together and forming a functional community.
- Darwin's observation of domestication syndrome is apparent in humans, argues Bregman; our evolution into friendlier animals can be seen in our biological features and responses. Evolutionarily speaking, being "soft" is actually very smart, and we evolved to cooperate with one another for mutual gain.
3 reasons why American politics have become so divisive – study
Partisan division has reached its peak, shows an alarming new study that identifies three crucial components.