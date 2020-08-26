Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Editor X is setting a new standard for web design. Here’s everything you need to know.
Creators can now control every aspect of their business.
- Editor X is an advanced web creation platform made exclusively for designers and agencies, offering total design flexibility with a unique combination of responsive design capabilities and intuitive drag and drop behavior.
- The platform serves as a full stack solution with integrated business tools like booking systems, marketing resources, e-commerce and more.
- Users can connect to external APIs and write custom code with a built-in IDE to create rich, data-driven websites.
Nowadays, people are experiencing the advancements of web design on their desktop, mobile and every screen size in between. This is why it’s important for web creators to have a platform that helps them achieve the same visual impact no matter what device it’s being viewed on. Editor X is a sophisticated web creation platform that gives complete design control and the freedom to build websites for any screen size imaginable. Here’s everything you need to know about how Editor X is reshaping responsive web design.
Advanced design capabilities
Made for designers and agencies who build sites for others, Editor X offers a revolutionary combination of responsive design capabilities with intuitive drag and drop behavior. Building powerful, responsive websites with advanced flexbox technology and approachable CSS allows creators to bring their exact visions online on the most flexible canvas yet.
All-in-one
Creating unique web experiences on Editor X doesn’t stop at design. With industry-leading web infrastructure, designers can provide brands and clients with a website that answers all their businesses needs. Websites can be enriched with a variety of integrated business solutions like e-commerce, booking systems, marketing tools and more. This means designers no longer have to struggle with third-party plug-ins, and can instead take their ideas straight to production on one comprehensive platform.
Custom code
To code, or not to code? On Editor X, the decision is yours. With a powerful code-free CMS, you don’t need any coding knowledge to manage the back-end content of a website and display it in a visually outstanding way. However, the platform does enable users to connect to external APIs and write custom code with a built-in IDE so they can create rich, data-driven websites and advanced web applications with unparalleled speed.
Make any vision possible on this revolutionary creation platform. Ready to get your site up and running on Editor X? Go create!
--
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Why your rapport with coworkers is about much more than small talk
Scientists have proven that small talk with coworkers leads to stronger team cultures and better collaboration.
- A recent Rutgers study has found that although small talk in the office can be distracting, employees and employers alike gain far more from these seemingly trivial interactions than we lose.
- Non-work banter can lead to more cohesive culture and higher-quality output.
- To deliver output with a higher value, you need to view productivity through a different lens, one that has leeway for freeform discourse.
Not just trivial chat<p>Of course, every office is likely to have at least one or two curmudgeons who perceive all small talk as meaningless chit chat, and we're all better off letting these people do their thing unfettered. However, when taken across an entire workforce, the positive benefits for the organization start to stack up. </p> <p><a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/reality-mining/200911/the-water-cooler-effect" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">One study by MIT</a> found that office small talk promoted cohesion among employees, even in regimented environments such as call centers. </p> <p>There's even reason to believe that teams come up with the best ideas when they are shooting the breeze, as opposed to working on ideas. "We have this very rich vocabulary to describe moments of inspiration," noted <em>Where Good Ideas Come From </em>author Steven Johnson in <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/steven_johnson_where_good_ideas_come_from" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">his 2010 TED Talk</a> of the same name.</p> <p>"All of these concepts, as rhetorically florid as they are, share this basic assumption, which is that an idea is a single thing. It's something that happens often in a wonderful, illuminating moment. But, in fact, what I would argue and what you <em>really</em> need to begin with is this idea that an idea is a <em>network</em>."</p><p>Showing a slide of William Hogarth's 1755 painting <em>An Election Entertainment</em>, Johnson noted that "This is the kind of chaotic environment where ideas were likely to come together, where people were likely to have new, interesting, unpredictable collisions, people from different backgrounds." Sounds like something hard to accomplish when we're relegated to individual bubbles. "So if we're trying to build organizations that are more innovative," Johnson concluded, "we have to build spaces that, strangely enough, look a bit more like this."</p>
Wikimedia Commons<p>In 2017, IBM, one of the original pioneers of remote working, <a href="https://qz.com/924167/ibm-remote-work-pioneer-is-calling-thousands-of-employees-back-to-the-office/" target="_blank">recalled workers</a> to the office in a bid to promote better collaboration and improve organizational agility. Ryan Holmes, founder of the social media management tool Hootsuite would no doubt agree with the strategy. He <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/ryanholmes/2017/12/11/how-2000-random-coffees-changed-my-companys-culture/#5f3d226c4ffc" target="_blank">credits</a> a cross-departmental initiative matching employees for coffee dates with having transformed the culture of his company, creating a mindset of open conversation.</p> <p>All this underscores the role that seemingly trivial conversations can play in building a company culture based around trust and communication. This type of culture is the most <a href="https://www.greatplacetowork.com/images/media/2018_millennials_report_3.0.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">critical driver</a> for employee retention among the notoriously transient millennial generation. </p> <p>However, many of us are now working remotely for the foreseeable future, and there is a <a href="https://diginomica.com/traditional-office-dead-major-change-ahead-workplace" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">lot of talk</a> that the traditional office may be consigned to history. </p> <p>So what does this mean for small talk and even more importantly, overall employee wellbeing and productivity? </p>
A risky proposition<p>Pandemic-induced remote working practices mean that employees are working <a href="https://voxeu.org/article/covid-19-teleworking-and-productivity" target="_blank">longer hours</a> than ever before, promoting an "always-on" culture. Despite a significant increase in working time, around <a href="https://digital.com/coronavirus-employee-work-from-home-productivity/" target="_blank">30% of US employees</a> report being less productive than they were before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Neither is this an American phenomenon – a <a href="https://voxeu.org/article/covid-19-teleworking-and-productivity" target="_blank">study from Japan</a> shows similar worrying trends.</p> <p>Of course, there are confounding factors at play here. Many employees are caring for or homeschooling their children alongside their daily work. Some won't have an appropriate home office setup or decent connectivity. The overriding feelings of anxiety brought on by the pandemic and its far-reaching implications will also be affecting many people. </p> <p>But the sudden change also means that many employees have seen a sudden drop in work-based interactions. The chances are that the majority of leaders are probably unaware of the productivity benefits of small talk, and even those that were aware may not have done much to address the issue. After all, the shift was sudden, and nobody knew how long it would last. </p> <p>Either way, the loss of office social interactions represents a risk for companies. Employees may become disengaged, and productivity will drop even further. A company culture of trust and transparency can become that much more nebulous with distance. </p>
Redress the balance<p>Given it seems likely that remote working is here to stay, at least for now, then employers and employees can take some simple steps to help promote social interactions and engagement between remote workers. </p> <p>First of all, make sure that the channels of communication remain open, even if the <a href="https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/videoconferencing" target="_self">communication there is indeed inferior</a> to being in the same room. Most companies operate a chat-based communication system that supports audio calls, video or both – whether it be Slack, Skype, or MS Teams. Create a dedicated channel that's only used for social interactions, and start using it and encouraging others to do so.</p>
Keep talking small<p>The suddenness of the shift means that employers and employees alike are having to get used to the new normal very fast. But small gestures can go a long way towards achieving a sense of normalcy, even if employees are locked out of their everyday office environment. </p> <p>Even those who are considering a more permanent shift to working at home should be mindful that losing out on small talk and trivial interactions holds far more risks than benefits to net productivity.</p>
Searches about anxiety hit new high during pandemic
The Pandemic featured a spike in searches about anxiety, what a plot twist.
- A new study finds that searches for terms related to "anxiety attack" spiked after COVID reached America.
- The increase was largest around the time the US surpassed China in number of cases.
- The study can't prove that anxiety rates have gone up, but other surveys suggest they have.
Honestly, if you’re not a bit anxious you might not be paying attention.<p>The <a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2769543" target="_blank">study</a>, <em>Internet Searches for Acute Anxiety During the Early Stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic, </em>was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.</p><p>The researchers reviewed the frequency of Google searches that mentioned terms like "anxiety attack" or "panic attack," which also includes inquiries such as "am I having a panic attack," from between January 2004 to May 4<sup>th</sup>, 2020, the last day for which data was available. Special attention was paid to the data coming after March 13<sup>th</sup>, 2020, when a national emergency was declared.</p><p>Using the data from January 1<sup>st</sup>, 2004 to March 12<sup>th</sup>, 2020, they were able to model how searches for these terms may have continued without a pandemic. This model was then compared to the actual number of searches on the days after the emergency was declared. </p><p>The overall number of acute anxiety-related searches was 11% higher than expected, reaching an all-time high for searches on that topic. This averages to 375,000 more per day.</p><p>The greatest increase was between March 16<sup>th</sup> and April 14<sup>th</sup>, when the daily values were an average of 17% higher than expected. This stretch included March 28<sup>th</sup>, the worst day for a spike in searches at 52% higher than expected, and a slew of bad news related to the pandemic including the imposition (and extension) of social distancing guidelines, the US passing China in total <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/26/822248693/u-s-surpasses-china-in-cases-of-coronavirus" target="_blank">cases</a>, the recommendation of the use of facemasks, and the US passing Italy in total <a href="https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-04-11/us-passes-italy-with-most-coronavirus-deaths-small-study-shows-promise-of-remdesivir" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">deaths</a>. </p><p>After the 14<sup>th</sup>, the number of searches returned to expected levels and remained there. The exact reasons are not known. </p><p>Dr. Eric Leas, an Assistant Professor at UCSD and study coauthor, explained the usefulness of these findings, "The pandemic and our public health response, while warranted based on early evidence, could have many unintended and collateral health impacts. Our results provide among the first insights into understanding those impacts."</p>
Now wait a minute; how can a review of Google data prove anything?<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B-A4CzvHCLE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p>The authors admit that this study cannot demonstrate that the increased number of searches was caused by an increase in the number of panic attacks. Still, it does provide "evidence of the collateral psychological effects stemming from COVID-19, and motivates several data-driven recommendations."</p><p>The idea that these searches, even if not directly related to an increase in symptoms, indicate the pandemic has <em>some </em>effect on mental health is supported by other data. </p><p>A continuing poll by Chapman University shows the pandemic is making people <a href="https://www.chapman.edu/crean/research-centers/covid19-national-mental-health-study.aspx?utm_source=general&utm_medium=redirect&utm_campaign=mentalhealthsurvey" target="_blank">anxious</a>, and the FDA reported a shortage of anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, notably <a href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article243248781.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Zoloft</a>, hitting the US shortly after the time frame examined in this study. This shortage is suspected to be caused by both supply line problems and a demonstrated increase in <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-01/zoloft-falls-into-shortage-as-virus-heightens-supply-strains" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">demand</a>. <strong></strong></p>
What can be done about this?<p>While the broader reasons why people are stressed out, like the pandemic, are issues that take extensive, coordinated efforts to bring under control, the study's authors do have a few suggestions on how to help mitigate the spikes in anxiety related to them.</p><p>They advise that continuing attention be paid to attempts to gather information about mental health issues, particularly anxiety-related ones, as the pandemic continues.</p><p>Secondly, they suggest that more resources should be put into addressing acute anxiety in the short run. They single out Illinois' "<a href="https://namiillinois.org/call4calm-emotional-support-line/" target="_blank">Call4Calm</a>" hotline, which provides access to anxiety counseling, as an excellent program which could easily be replicated nationally. They also point out how Google provides helpline information for some mental illness related searches but not others and suggest they add <a href="https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/understanding-panic/" target="_blank">such information</a> to inquiries about anxiety.</p><p>They also posit that reviews of increased search activity could be used to guide mental health policy going forward, with increased traffic guiding policy decisions concerning where resources can be allocated. </p>
COVID-19 made an existing problem worse<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JaXHHcbESuc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p>The prevalence of anxiety in the United States was already on the way up before COVID-19 arrived. Forty million American adults, around a fifth of the population, have some anxiety issues each <a href="https://adaa.org/about-adaa/press-room/facts-statistics#:~:text=Anxiety%20disorders%20are%20the%20most,of%20those%20suffering%20receive%20treatment." target="_blank">year</a>. The percentage of surveyed people who say that they are getting more anxious each year is quite high, hovering around a third in APA surveys from <a href="https://time.com/5269371/americans-anxiety-poll/#:~:text=Almost%2040%25%20of%20Americans,at%20this%20time%20last%20year." target="_blank">2018</a> and <a href="https://www.psychiatry.org/newsroom/news-releases/americans-overall-level-of-anxiety-about-health-safety-and-finances-remain-high" target="_blank">2019</a>.</p><p>COIVD-19 is worrying, but it might have just been another straw on an anxious camel's back. </p>
Why is anxiety spiking in young people, but not older adults?
A new study shows that anxiety has been rapidly increasing among young adults in the U.S. from 2008 to 2018.
- The study examined self-reported data on anxiety provided by American adults ages 18 and older from 2008 to 2018.
- Anxiety among adults 18 to 25 nearly doubled in that time period, but remained stable for adults 50 and older.
- It's still unclear what's causing increased anxiety in young people, but social media, economic uncertainty and unhealthy lifestyle may play a part.
Increases in anxiety from 2008 to 2018 based on age group.
Goodwin et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Anxiety is most common and has increased most rapidly among young adults," the researchers wrote. "Anxious temperament and subclinical anxiety earlier in life is associated with increased risk of subsequent onset of anxiety disorders, depression, substance use disorders and physical health problems. Young adulthood is the key period of vulnerability for the onset of these conditions."</p><p>What's also striking is that anxiety increased in almost all groups, though not quite equally. Besides young adults, the most rapid increases were among:</p><ul><li>Unmarried adults (from 7.25% in 2008 to 11.48% in 2018)</li><li>Adults with "some" college education (5.16% to 7.47%)</li><li>White adults (4.98% to 7.06%)</li><li>Adults with annual income below $20,000 (8.69% to 11.9)</li></ul>
Why are young people so anxious?<p>The new study didn't focus on the root causes of anxiety, but the researchers noted that the "explosion of social media" may play a part. After all, there seem to be <a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/article-abstract/2749480" target="_blank">strong links</a> between social media use and mental health problems.<br></p><p>A study published by the National Institutes of Health <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5904786/#:~:text=Numerous%20studies%20found%20that%20greater,with%20both%20depression%20and%20anxiety." target="_blank">notes</a>:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Numerous studies found that greater daily time spent on social media, increased frequency of SMU, and multiple platform use were associated with both depression and anxiety. Research suggests that increased social media consumption may lead to negative online experiences, fewer in-person social interactions, and decreased ability to sustain attention."</p><p>But social media is just one part of the conversation about rising anxiety in young people. Researchers and social critics have proposed other potential contributors, including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coddling-American-Mind-Intentions-Generation/dp/0735224897" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">parents who over-coddle their children</a>, the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/apr/19/anxious-atomised-not-in-it-together-the-state-of-britain-2015" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">increasing atomization</a> of <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/oct/12/neoliberalism-creating-loneliness-wrenching-society-apart" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">society</a>, <a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-human-beast/201906/why-young-people-are-so-anxious-and-depressed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sedentary lifestyle</a>, <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/nutritional-strategies-to-ease-anxiety-201604139441" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">poor diet</a>, <a href="http://www-personal.umich.edu/~daneis/symposium/2012/readings/Twenge2010.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Americans' pursuit of extrinsic versus intrinsic goals</a>, and <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322877#Why-does-U.S.-society-breed-anxiety?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">economic uncertainty</a>, to name a few.</p><p>In short: Explaining the 21st-century anxiety boom is complicated, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. </p>
Anxiety and COVID-19<p>It's still unclear how the pandemic is affecting mental health in the U.S., but a <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm?s_cid=mm6932a1_w#contribAff" target="_blank">recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</a> provides some clues.</p><p>In June, 5,400 American adults completed an online survey about mental health, suicidal ideation and drug use. The survey found that 41 percent of all respondents reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition, like anxiety or depression. But there were big differences between groups.</p><p>Like the results of the new study, the CDC survey found that 63 percent of adults ages 18 to 24 reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, just 8 percent of adults 65 and older reported symptoms.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Identification of populations at increased risk for psychological distress and unhealthy coping can inform policies to address health inequity, including increasing access to resources for clinical diagnoses and treatment options," the CDC researchers wrote.</p>
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.