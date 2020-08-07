Knowledge in a time of crisis
Write in style for life with this 100% inkless wooden stylus

Two famous Italian design companies joined forces to create this masterpiece.

 Big Think
07 August, 2020
  • Styluses date back to ancient Mesopotamia and are considered the original writing instruments.
  • With no lead, graphite, or ink cartridges, this stylus will last a lifetime without replacement parts.
  • Two top Italian design companies worked together to create this unique stylus.

Ancient Mesopotamians used styluses to write in cuneiform. Egyptians used reed styluses in order to write hieroglyphs. Western Europeans employed styluses until the late Middle Ages to jot down text. And they're still used in Mexico in pottery design.

Writing still matters, even in a technological age. Research has shown that writing your notes by hand helps you retain information better than typing. That means your memory stays sharper as you age. You remember ideas and facts more efficiently thanks to the motor coordination needed in writing. And styluses offer a unique opportunity to connect with the original form of writing instruments. You can feel that connection for yourself with the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen—a beautifully crafted stylus that produces elegant text with no ink, lead, or graphite.

This stylus is the result of a partnership between NAPKIN®, an Italian company with significant design experience, and Pininfarina, a famed Italian design company founded in 1930. Crafted with an aluminum shell and an Ethegraph (patented metal alloy) tip, you're guaranteed a lifetime of gorgeous penmanship with this masterpiece.

The Forever Pininfarina Cambiano is also beautiful. You'll feel a sense of elegance when picking it up from your desk to take notes or bring life to your thoughts. There's something to be said for such simple pleasures.

Connect with the original form of penmanship with this luxe, everlasting pen. The Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen is on sale for just $64.99, nearly half off of the original price.

Price subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Eyes painted on cow rumps thwart lion attacks

An experiment in Botswana suggests a non-lethal deterrent for predatory lions.

Image source: Ben Yexly/UNSW
Surprising Science
  • Lions help maintain balance in their ecosystems, but they kill cattle.
  • The big cats are ambush predators who depend on the element of surprise.
  • In an experiment, eyes painted on cow backsides appear to deter lions from attacking.

For cattle-owning subsistence farmers in Botswana, lions pose a threat to the livestock on which they depend. Attempts to keep cattle safe often result in the shooting or poisoning of the big cats. Aside from the obvious moral discussion of what makes the life of one animal more worthy of preservation than another, large predators play a vital role in preventing "trophic cascades" in which the loss of one species throws an entire ecosystem dangerously out of balance. The African lion is population is in decline, with the estimated number of adults ranging from 23,000 to 39,000, as opposed to more than 100,000 lions in the 1990s.

As part of the search for a non-lethal remedy to the farmers' problem, a collaboration between the Botswana Predator Conservation Trust (BPCT) in Africa and the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Taronga Conservation Society, both in Australia, recently completed a program they called the "i-cow project." Its tongue in cheek [pun intended] moniker might reasonably just as easily be spelled "eye-cow," since what it involved was painting large eyes on cows' hind quarters to see if they might deter lion attacks. They did.

Sneak attackers

Image source: Bobby-Jo Photography/The Conversation

Lions are ambush predators who sneak up on their quarry. Ambush predators are common in nature, on land and sea and in the air. They come in all sizes, from the praying mantis to the orca, and what they have in common is a sit (or swim)-wait-pounce strategy.

The element of surprise is a critical part of an ambush predator's method, and previous research on lion and leopard behavior in Africa's Okavango Delta suggested that an attack may be called off when an ambush predator believes it's lost the element of surprise.

Conservation biologist Neil Jordan of UNSW's Centre for Ecosystem Science has seen this in action. He tells UNSW Newsroom about how he got the idea for i-cows as he was watching a lion about to attack an impala near a village in Botswana where he was staying. "Lions are ambush hunters, so they creep up on their prey, get close and jump on them unseen. But in this case, the impala noticed the lion. And when the lion realized it had been spotted, it gave up on the hunt."

There's also support for this deterrent effect in nature, where having markings that look like eyes staring back at a predator appears to provide a distinct evolutionary survival advantage for a range of species, including butterflies, moths, reptiles, fish, and birds.

No mammals, however, have eyespots, and the i-cow team believes this is the first time that humans have investigated the effect of adding eye markings to them.

Eyes, crosses, and bare backsides

Prepping a cow

Image source: Bobby-Jo Photography/The Conversation

For the i-cows research, Jordan and his colleagues painted markings on cattle from 14 herds. 683 cows had eyes painted on their rumps, a cross was painted on the posteriors of 543 cows to learn if a natural eye shape was required to deter predators, and 835 cows were left unpainted.

Most lion attacks occur during that day — cattle are more likely to be securely penned at night — so the test cattle were painted in the morning and released to forage as usual. There were 49 painting sessions with each lasting for 24 days.

While 15 of the unpainted cows were ultimately taken by lions, not a single eye-painted cow was killed. Unexpectedly, a painted cross seemed to help a bit, if not as much as an eye painting — only 4 cross-painted cattle were attacked.

A few caveats

The researchers point out a couple of potential issues with their research.

First, the presence of completely unmarked cows in their experiments may have provided a more obvious target for lions in that they had no potentially off-putting, or even confusing in the case of the crosses, markings.

Second, animals learn. It may be that the area's lions would eventually habituate to or figure out the humans' subterfuge. The researchers note in an article for The Conversation noting that this tends to be a problem with non-lethal anti-predator remedies in general.

africa biodiversity conservation ecosystem eyespots lions animals

COVID-19 survivors share their harrowing tales

The virus is unlike anything many people have ever experienced.

Photo: Tomas Ragina / Shutterstock
Coronavirus
  • The public Facebook group, Survivor Corps, is a place where long haulers and survivors congregate.
  • Months after recovering from COVID-19, some are suffering from joint pain, hair loss, and cognitive issues.
  • These cautionary tales are important in a county where many remain skeptical over the dangers of this virus.

coronavirus pandemic health human body public health Covid 19

Can VR help us understand layers of oppression?

Researchers are using technology to make visual the complex concepts of racism, as well as its political and social consequences.

Future of Learning
  • Often thought of first as gaming tech, virtual reality has been increasingly used in research as a tool for mimicking real-life scenarios and experiences in a safe and controlled environment.
  • Focusing on issues of oppression and the ripple affect it has throughout America's political, educational, and social systems, Dr. Courtney D. Cogburn of Columbia University School of Social Work and her team developed a VR experience that gives users the opportunity to "walk a mile" in the shoes of a black man as he faces racism at three stages in his life: as a child, during adolescence, and as an adult.
  • Cogburn says that the goal is to show how these "interwoven oppressions" continue to shape the world beyond our individual experiences. "I think the most important and powerful human superpower is critical consciousness," she says. "And that is the ability to think, be aware and think critically about the world and people around you...it's not so much about the interpersonal 'Do I feel bad, do I like you?'—it's more 'Do I see the world as it is? Am I thinking critically about it and engaging it?'"

education emotions empathy film future of learning inequality innovation justice system race technology united states virtual reality
