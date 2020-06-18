Follow Us
From day trading to penny stocks, here's your complete guide to investing
This online course bundle teaches all the necessary stock market fundamentals.
- The stock market can be unpredictable, but understanding its patterns makes you a better investor.
- Learning technical analysis and trading strategies is possible for anyone willing to invest some time, thanks to this bundle.
- Staying cool under pressure is a skill transferrable from the stock market to everyday life.
All eyes have been on the stock market over the last few months. While many people have pulled their investments out, smart traders recognize that market fluctuations dictate that there will always be success stories. Pinpointing them is a learned skill.
The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle features eight courses designed to set you up for success. Taught by full-time day trader and investor Travis Rose, you'll learn how to read market patterns, understand its logic, and stay calm under pressure.
This foundational course on stock market fundamentals teaches you analysis techniques and chart indicators. Also featured in this 34-lesson bundle is the psychology of trading, which is more complex than you'd imagine. With a 4.5/5 star rating from over 300 students, trust the words of one graduate:
"So far I’ve learned a great deal of the language and concepts of what makes up the trading world. Things are starting to click, of course now it’s time to get comfortable and put it into practice."
Courses in swing trading, day trading, and penny stocks offer you a lot of options to begin exploring the market. And the Technical Analysis 101 course offers advice on all of the above, as well as tips on long-term investing. You'll also be schooled in the mechanics of portfolio diversification and risk management, to top things off.
As instructor Travis Rose says, "My courses are designed to benefit both brand new traders with no prior experience and even traders with years of practice. I start from the basics on my courses and gradually get more advanced in each lecture."
The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle is on sale for just $29.99. That's a 98% discount from the price of each class separately.
Price subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Study: Smoking weed while pregnant lowers infant birth weight
While many people don't think its all that bad, a new study suggests you lay off while expecting.
- A new study suggests that smoking weed during pregnancy reduces birth weight and gestational age.
- The study follows on the heels of several others suggesting that marijuana has a variety of negative side effects.
- Despite this, many people still consider marijuana to be harmless.
What happens when you smoke for two.<p>The study worked with 5628 pregnant women in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. They were also part of a separate study investigating the relationship between marijuana use and pregnancy complications. These women had their demographic information, lifestyle characteristics, and medical history collected by a midwife. </p><p> <br> All participants were asked if they ever smoked marijuana and, if so, if had they smoked it during their pregnancy and when. Those who did smoke were further asked how many times a week they partook. </p><p>Similar questions were asked for alcohol and tobacco usage. The midwives also recorded socio-economic data, noted if the test subject had used other illicit drugs during their pregnancy, and administered tests checking for depression and anxiety. After the test subjects gave birth, the midwives recorded infants' size and weight. <br> <br> The babies born to women who smoked past the 15-week point in their pregnancies had lower birth weights, head size, body length, and lower gestational age. The reductions were comparable to the known effects of an expecting mother smoking nine cigarettes a day. These effects were more dramatic for children born to mothers who smoked more frequently. The risk of infant death and the rate of severe infant morbidity increased with the frequency of smoking as well. </p><p>Women who stopped smoking before the 15<sup>th</sup> week gave birth to babies with similar measurements to those born to women who did not smoke. <br> The evidence behind these findings was robust and continued to exist even after factoring for tobacco and alcohol usage. While those lower on the socio-economic scale were more likely to continue smoking during pregnancy than others, their lower social standing was found to have no direct relation to birth outcomes.</p><p>The study was not without limitations. The number of women who reported continuing to smoke throughout their pregnancy was comparatively low, though not so small as to reduce the validity of the findings.</p><p>The researchers only looked at the number of times a person smoked and not at the potency of the marijuana smoked nor how was consumed per session. They also looked at the effects of taking other illicit substances, but the number of women taking them was low enough to make serious investigation impossible during this study. </p><p>Perhaps most importantly, the study did not investigate what mechanism is at work. It could be simple carbon monoxide production by the act of smoking cutting down on oxygen that is getting to the fetus, as in tobacco smoking, or it could be that the chemicals in marijuana were affecting the <a href="https://theconversation.com/using-cannabis-during-pregnancy-could-be-bad-news-for-your-baby-new-research-140443" target="_blank">fetus</a>. This is an area where further research is needed.</p>
So, what does this mean for me?<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="uOrxqasD" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="5fb1fc085ecf9ca63355b4e0bc632e25"> <div id="botr_uOrxqasD_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/uOrxqasD-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>The first take away here is that you shouldn't smoke weed while pregnant. The second take away is that it might not be too late to stop.</p><p>Previous studies have suggested that a lower gestational age at birth is associated with lower <a href="https://fn.bmj.com/content/102/5/F409" target="_blank">literacy later in life</a> and that children in families with lower social standing start behind their wealthier peers in literacy <a href="https://www.apa.org/pi/ses/resources/publications/factsheet-education.pdf" target="_blank">tests</a>. The finding here that lower-income women are more likely to smoke during pregnancy suggests that their children may be subject to particular difficulties.</p><p>The study is yet <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204094730.htm" target="_blank">another</a> one suggesting that marijuana isn't as harmless as many people suppose. The drug is known to cause memory trouble, anxiety, and increase the risk of psychotic symptoms. Previous studies similar to this one already hinted at the effects of smoking on the newly born. This one didn't break new ground so much as remove hidden variables in previous experiments on the same subject. <br> <br> Despite this, up to a <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28252456/" target="_blank">third of women think marijuana can't harm a gestating fetus</a>, and the <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5550346/" target="_blank">popular conception of the drug</a> has yet to incorporate notions of its <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_(drug)#Adverse_effects" target="_blank">various adverse side effects.</a><u></u></p><p>Perhaps the take away for those who are not or cannot become pregnant is that marijuana isn't completely harmless and should be interacted with as such. <u></u></p>
Why are sitcom dads still so inept?
Yet, the real-world roles and expectations of fathers have changed in recent years.
From Homer Simpson to Phil Dunphy, sitcom dads have long been known for being bumbling and inept.
We need highly formal rituals in order to make life more democratic
Comfort has won, and most formality is gone.
Benedictus, Benedicat, per Jesum Christum, Dominum Nostrum. Amen.
Please be seated. It's dinner time in St Paul's College, Sydney, where I'm dean and head of house at Graduate House.
