From day trading to penny stocks, here's your complete guide to investing

This online course bundle teaches all the necessary stock market fundamentals.

 Big Think
18 June, 2020
  • The stock market can be unpredictable, but understanding its patterns makes you a better investor.
  • Learning technical analysis and trading strategies is possible for anyone willing to invest some time, thanks to this bundle.
  • Staying cool under pressure is a skill transferrable from the stock market to everyday life.

All eyes have been on the stock market over the last few months. While many people have pulled their investments out, smart traders recognize that market fluctuations dictate that there will always be success stories. Pinpointing them is a learned skill.

The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle features eight courses designed to set you up for success. Taught by full-time day trader and investor Travis Rose, you'll learn how to read market patterns, understand its logic, and stay calm under pressure.

This foundational course on stock market fundamentals teaches you analysis techniques and chart indicators. Also featured in this 34-lesson bundle is the psychology of trading, which is more complex than you'd imagine. With a 4.5/5 star rating from over 300 students, trust the words of one graduate:

"So far I’ve learned a great deal of the language and concepts of what makes up the trading world. Things are starting to click, of course now it’s time to get comfortable and put it into practice."

Courses in swing trading, day trading, and penny stocks offer you a lot of options to begin exploring the market. And the Technical Analysis 101 course offers advice on all of the above, as well as tips on long-term investing. You'll also be schooled in the mechanics of portfolio diversification and risk management, to top things off.

As instructor Travis Rose says, "My courses are designed to benefit both brand new traders with no prior experience and even traders with years of practice. I start from the basics on my courses and gradually get more advanced in each lecture."

The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle is on sale for just $29.99. That's a 98% discount from the price of each class separately.

Price subject to change.

    When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

