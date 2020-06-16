Follow Us
This Kickstarter-funded brass stylus helps you avoid germs in public places
Stop touching doorknobs, elevator buttons, and touch-screens.
- The CDC says your hands spread germs on objects like tables, ATM machines, elevator buttons, and door handles.
- Hygiene Hand is a tool to help avoid direct contact with shared surfaces.
- After a successful funding round on Kickstarter, the Hygiene Hand is now available to everyone.
You've likely never washed your hands as much as you have in these last few months. But sadly, not everyone is as vigilant about hand-washing as you are. As the CDC warns, hands can leave germs on numerous objects—tabletops, handrails, ATM machines, elevator buttons, and door handles—which are then transferred to other people's hands. In other words, precautions are needed.
Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus was designed to give you peace of mind and give your hands a bit of space from germ-spreading surfaces. After a successful $570,261 funding round on Kickstarter, the Hygiene Hand is now available to everyone.
Designed by a former NYC paramedic, this 100% recyclable solid brass stylus helps limit the spread of germs by keeping your hands off of everyday surfaces. The flat tip allows you to press buttons without contact; the hook lets you open doors with ease. The hole makes for an easy finger grip while also serving as a key ring so that you never leave it at home. It's simple and so, so effective.
Trend Hunter notes the importance of such a tool, writing "The StatGear Hygiene Hand is a piece of everyday carry (EDC) equipment that will enable users to live a healthier lifestyle by avoiding interaction with common surfaces that could be covered in germs." Everyday Carry says Hygiene Hand is a great addition to social distancing and quarantining in an effort to protect yourself from viruses.
Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus is on sale for just $19.99, a 20% discount from the original price. You can also purchase packs of up to 10 for even greater savings.
Price subject to change. There are no specific medical claims that Hygiene Hand will cure, treat, or in itself prevent anyone from being infected with the coronavirus or other pathogens. Hygiene Hand is suggested as a tool to help avoid direct contact with shared surfaces.
Study: Smoking weed while pregnant lowers infant birth weight
While many people don't think its all that bad, a new study suggests you lay off while expecting.
- A new study suggests that smoking weed during pregnancy reduces birth weight and gestational age.
- The study follows on the heels of several others suggesting that marijuana has a variety of negative side effects.
- Despite this, many people still consider marijuana to be harmless.
What happens when you smoke for two.<p>The study worked with 5628 pregnant women in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. They were also part of a separate study investigating the relationship between marijuana use and pregnancy complications. These women had their demographic information, lifestyle characteristics, and medical history collected by a midwife. </p><p> <br> All participants were asked if they ever smoked marijuana and, if so, if had they smoked it during their pregnancy and when. Those who did smoke were further asked how many times a week they partook. </p><p>Similar questions were asked for alcohol and tobacco usage. The midwives also recorded socio-economic data, noted if the test subject had used other illicit drugs during their pregnancy, and administered tests checking for depression and anxiety. After the test subjects gave birth, the midwives recorded infants' size and weight. <br> <br> The babies born to women who smoked past the 15-week point in their pregnancies had lower birth weights, head size, body length, and lower gestational age. The reductions were comparable to the known effects of an expecting mother smoking nine cigarettes a day. These effects were more dramatic for children born to mothers who smoked more frequently. The risk of infant death and the rate of severe infant morbidity increased with the frequency of smoking as well. </p><p>Women who stopped smoking before the 15<sup>th</sup> week gave birth to babies with similar measurements to those born to women who did not smoke. <br> The evidence behind these findings was robust and continued to exist even after factoring for tobacco and alcohol usage. While those lower on the socio-economic scale were more likely to continue smoking during pregnancy than others, their lower social standing was found to have no direct relation to birth outcomes.</p><p>The study was not without limitations. The number of women who reported continuing to smoke throughout their pregnancy was comparatively low, though not so small as to reduce the validity of the findings.</p><p>The researchers only looked at the number of times a person smoked and not at the potency of the marijuana smoked nor how was consumed per session. They also looked at the effects of taking other illicit substances, but the number of women taking them was low enough to make serious investigation impossible during this study. </p><p>Perhaps most importantly, the study did not investigate what mechanism is at work. It could be simple carbon monoxide production by the act of smoking cutting down on oxygen that is getting to the fetus, as in tobacco smoking, or it could be that the chemicals in marijuana were affecting the <a href="https://theconversation.com/using-cannabis-during-pregnancy-could-be-bad-news-for-your-baby-new-research-140443" target="_blank">fetus</a>. This is an area where further research is needed.</p>
So, what does this mean for me?<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="uOrxqasD" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="5fb1fc085ecf9ca63355b4e0bc632e25"> <div id="botr_uOrxqasD_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/uOrxqasD-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>The first take away here is that you shouldn't smoke weed while pregnant. The second take away is that it might not be too late to stop.</p><p>Previous studies have suggested that a lower gestational age at birth is associated with lower <a href="https://fn.bmj.com/content/102/5/F409" target="_blank">literacy later in life</a> and that children in families with lower social standing start behind their wealthier peers in literacy <a href="https://www.apa.org/pi/ses/resources/publications/factsheet-education.pdf" target="_blank">tests</a>. The finding here that lower-income women are more likely to smoke during pregnancy suggests that their children may be subject to particular difficulties.</p><p>The study is yet <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204094730.htm" target="_blank">another</a> one suggesting that marijuana isn't as harmless as many people suppose. The drug is known to cause memory trouble, anxiety, and increase the risk of psychotic symptoms. Previous studies similar to this one already hinted at the effects of smoking on the newly born. This one didn't break new ground so much as remove hidden variables in previous experiments on the same subject. <br> <br> Despite this, up to a <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28252456/" target="_blank">third of women think marijuana can't harm a gestating fetus</a>, and the <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5550346/" target="_blank">popular conception of the drug</a> has yet to incorporate notions of its <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_(drug)#Adverse_effects" target="_blank">various adverse side effects.</a><u></u></p><p>Perhaps the take away for those who are not or cannot become pregnant is that marijuana isn't completely harmless and should be interacted with as such. <u></u></p>
