Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

Badge
Big Think Shop
Big Think Shop

This Kickstarter-funded brass stylus helps you avoid germs in public places

Stop touching doorknobs, elevator buttons, and touch-screens.

 Big Think
16 June, 2020
  • The CDC says your hands spread germs on objects like tables, ATM machines, elevator buttons, and door handles.
  • Hygiene Hand is a tool to help avoid direct contact with shared surfaces.
  • After a successful funding round on Kickstarter, the Hygiene Hand is now available to everyone.

You've likely never washed your hands as much as you have in these last few months. But sadly, not everyone is as vigilant about hand-washing as you are. As the CDC warns, hands can leave germs on numerous objects—tabletops, handrails, ATM machines, elevator buttons, and door handles—which are then transferred to other people's hands. In other words, precautions are needed.

Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus was designed to give you peace of mind and give your hands a bit of space from germ-spreading surfaces. After a successful $570,261 funding round on Kickstarter, the Hygiene Hand is now available to everyone.

Designed by a former NYC paramedic, this 100% recyclable solid brass stylus helps limit the spread of germs by keeping your hands off of everyday surfaces. The flat tip allows you to press buttons without contact; the hook lets you open doors with ease. The hole makes for an easy finger grip while also serving as a key ring so that you never leave it at home. It's simple and so, so effective.

Trend Hunter notes the importance of such a tool, writing "The StatGear Hygiene Hand is a piece of everyday carry (EDC) equipment that will enable users to live a healthier lifestyle by avoiding interaction with common surfaces that could be covered in germs." Everyday Carry says Hygiene Hand is a great addition to social distancing and quarantining in an effort to protect yourself from viruses.

Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus is on sale for just $19.99, a 20% discount from the original price. You can also purchase packs of up to 10 for even greater savings.

Price subject to change. There are no specific medical claims that Hygiene Hand will cure, treat, or in itself prevent anyone from being infected with the coronavirus or other pathogens. Hygiene Hand is suggested as a tool to help avoid direct contact with shared surfaces.

Product Image 3

More from the Big Think Shop

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
More From Big Think
Related Articles

Study: Smoking weed while pregnant lowers infant birth weight

While many people don't think its all that bad, a new study suggests you lay off while expecting.

Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Surprising Science
  • A new study suggests that smoking weed during pregnancy reduces birth weight and gestational age.
  • The study follows on the heels of several others suggesting that marijuana has a variety of negative side effects.
  • Despite this, many people still consider marijuana to be harmless.
Keep reading Show less
marijuana children pregnancy

Why are sitcom dads still so inept?

Yet, the real-world roles and expectations of fathers have changed in recent years.

Scott Vandehey/flickr, CC BY-NC-SA
Culture & Religion

From Homer Simpson to Phil Dunphy, sitcom dads have long been known for being bumbling and inept.

Keep reading Show less
parenting men children sociology television family

We need highly formal rituals in order to make life more democratic

Comfort has won, and most formality is gone.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Politics & Current Affairs
Benedictus, Benedicat, per Jesum Christum, Dominum Nostrum. Amen.

Please be seated. It's dinner time in St Paul's College, Sydney, where I'm dean and head of house at Graduate House.

Keep reading Show less
politics society social change public spaces government democracy
Quantcast