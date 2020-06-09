Follow Us
5 products that come from outer space
Can't get to space? Why not bring space to you?
Chicago-based writer.
- Meteorites have been used for a variety of practical purposes since the Bronze Age.
- Since we can get iron from Earth, some of these items are focused towards collectors.
- These items are practical, beautiful, and remind us of the heavens we interact with more than we think.
Humans have been using metals mined from meteorites for most of our history. King Tut had a dagger, bracelet, and headrest made from meteoric iron; the Paleo-Eskimo and Inuit of Greenland mined fallen meteorites for the stuff; and many other Bronze Age cultures made tools from it since they hadn't figured out how to smelt the iron in Earth's ground yet.
Today, products from space are used less often, as we have terrestrial sources of the same metals which are more reliable. However, this doesn't mean you can't find beautiful things made from celestial materials. Here, we have five examples of products that have extra-terrestrial materials in them.
Meteorite rings
Manly Bands makes wedding rings out of the rare Gibeon meteorite.
Photo: Manly Bands Rings
Manly Bands makes men's wedding bands that are a bit more exciting that your usual gold and silver. It uses materials that span the periodic table—like carbon fiber, titanium and tungsten—and even wood, antler, and dinosaur bone. What caught our eye, though, are the rings that use shards of Gibeon meteorite, which crashed into Namibia in prehistoric times, and have a cool medium grey coloring and characteristic Widmanstätten pattern. The website includes instructions on how to properly care for the rings so that you can keep this out-of-this-world piece for years to come and get a glimpse of space every time you look at your hands.
Meteorite jewelry
Photo: The Space Store
Are you looking for a little more variety than just rings? More of a necklace person? That's fine; The Space Store has you covered. They have a variety of items made with meteorites, including watches, pendants, earrings, and jewelry. If you have a more minimalist sense of fashion, they also offer vials of moon dust.
Space pens!
Photo: Grayson Tighe
A long time ago in a galaxy not so far from here, people didn't type everything they had to say. They wrote it on paper with indelible ink, taking the time and effort to produce the thoughts they wanted to record by hand. These Grayson Tighe pens are made from Gibeon meteorite, gold, and stainless steel by hand in Switzerland.
The price isn't listed on the website, so you might have to ask for it. That was something else we used to do way back when.
Role-playing dice from space!
Photo: ZucatiCorp
What every hardcore DnD player needs, but didn't know they wanted. Crystal Case's stones are made from meteorite samples found in the desert of Oman, they are unweathered and quite durable. Until mithril dice become available, this is probably the coolest die you're going to come across. Dice made of this stuff are relatively hard to produce. As a result, similar ones on Etsy go for a lot more.
Pocket knives
Image provided by Perceval
For those with high-end taste in pocket knives and a flair for the exotic or who just really want to master their King Tut cosplay, these blades by Perceval feature handles made of Muonionalusta meteorite to complement their fine craftsmanship.
Made in Thiers, France, a historical center of knife manufacturing, the knives combine a tradition of excellence with a unique material that reminds us of humanity's long relationship with the heavens and the occasional stony visitors we get.
When you buy something through a link in this article, Big Think may earn a small affiliate commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work
Dread can be a powerful motivational tool
Sometimes not looking forward to something helps you get it done.
- A study from the University of British Columbia weighs the effects of positive and negative anticipation.
- Immediate gratification is a powerful motivator; we also want to get negative experiences over with sooner than later.
- The feeling of dread can be a powerful motivational tool to stop procrastination.
The Science of Productivity and Motivation | Dan Ariely<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b1a2bc7280014931535569b65424ea40"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xqMO_gx8Wac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Anticipation asymmetry</strong>. "Anticipation pushes against our natural tendency to want good things now and bad things later." We'd rather get negative experiences over with to avoid the dread of waiting. Yet this desire is not as powerful as wanting positive experiences immediately. </p><p><strong>Subjective magnitude</strong>. We weigh negatives twice as heavily as positives. This is similar to loss aversion: we prefer avoiding losses than acquiring equivalent gains. Loss aversion focuses narrowly on losses and gains, however, while subjective magnitude broadly considers positive and negative events. </p><p>At the outset of their studies, the authors believed anticipation asymmetry better represents how we deal with future events. This is because anticipation of positive events yields two responses: positive anticipation in <em>savoring</em> the moment to come; negative anticipation causes us to be <em>impatient</em>. With negative events, <em>dread</em> is result of negative anticipation. There is no positive correlation (except the <em>relief</em> of putting it off). </p><p>Five days of Facebook ads were purchased to measure responses to two retirement fund campaigns. One featured a tropical beach; the other was more dreadful. As anticipated, the latter won out. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We found that an advertisement emphasizing the anticipation of future expenses was the most effective." </p><p>The next study gauged enthusiasm for purchasing eyeglasses. The control in both groups was immediately paying for the glasses. Volunteers were given the option to either receive a rebate in one month or have an extra month to pay off the bill. The choices:</p><ul><li>Brand A: pay $122 now. Brand B: pay $142 now, receive $30 in one month</li><li>Brand A: pay $122 now, pay $30 in one month. Brand B: pay $142 now</li></ul><p>The anticipation of having a future bill was more powerful motivation than receiving a future rebate.</p>
A woman walks on the beach as a storm approaches in Nassau, Bahamas, on September 12, 2019.
Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images<p>Finally, 168 undergrads took part in a jellybean eating study. This was an involved study, with questionnaires given at various stages of decision-making. The gist: Would you rather eat a jellybean now or put it off? The choices: a delicious chocolate donut with sprinkles-flavored jellybean or a disgusting vomit-flavored jellybean.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"When participants considered a positively flavored jellybean, they somewhat enjoyed the feeling of anticipating it, but also did not like the feeling of waiting for it, and most often chose to consume it immediately. When participants considered a matched negatively flavored jellybean, they did not enjoy anticipating it nor the feeling of waiting for it, and most often chose to consume it immediately rather than delay it."</p><p>In both cases, volunteers ate the jellybean quickly, though for quite different reasons. </p><p>Negativity bias is a powerful motivator, as plenty of research on modern media has forced us to confront. The question is: can you use dread as a motivational tool to accomplish tasks more quickly? That idea was <a href="https://www.fastcompany.com/90513222/genius-productivity-hack-tell-yourself-its-a-horrible-hellacious-excruciating-task" target="_blank">put forward</a> at <em>Fast Company</em>. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Don't want to do something? Tell yourself that it will be <em>horrible</em>. The <em>worst</em>. A <em>godforsaken burden</em>."</p><p>Strong language, perhaps, but the theory is intriguing. As the study shows, immediate gratification is more strongly woven into our DNA than dread. Yet dread can be a motivational tool as well. Cognitive reframing can stop procrastination in its tracks. </p><p>Some media outlets are infamous for presenting doom and gloom to keep consumers anxious. We don't have to go that far. But if the fears of mopping at 75 motivates you to start saving today, the likelihood you'll get to that beach appears more likely to happen. Dread can be a force for positive change. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
COVID-19 shutdown prevented 60 million infections in U.S., study says
The study also estimated that international lockdown efforts prevented more than 500 million infections worldwide.
- On Monday, two studies on the efficacy of shutdown measures were published in the journal Nature.
- Both concluded that shutdown efforts led to significant deceases in death and infection rates.
- The studies highlight how important it is to consider exponential growth when thinking about the spread of viruses.
GREGG NEWTON / Getty<p>The study examined the efficacy of interventions in six countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States. The researchers looked at epidemiological data in various areas, recording how quickly the virus was spreading without any preventative measures in place. In most areas, the number of infections was roughly doubling every two days.</p><p>Using this data on how fast COVID-19 was spreading in the spring, the researchers used economic models to estimate the effects of the six nations' shutdown orders. The results suggest that interventions like closing businesses and public spaces seems to have halted the virus' exponential growth.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Without these policies employed, we would have lived through a very different April and May," Solomon Hsiang, lead study author and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/06/08/shutdowns-prevented-60-million-coronavirus-infections-us-study-finds/" target="_blank">told</a> the Washington Post.</p>
The power of exponential growth<p>Both studies highlight the importance of stopping a virus from spreading as early as possible. That's mainly because of exponential growth: When infections double every two days, it doesn't take long to reach pandemic levels. In other words, an outbreak left unmitigated becomes increasingly dangerous with every minute.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"...our analysis of existing policies indicates that seemingly small delays in policy deployment likely produced dramatically different health outcomes," the Berkeley researchers wrote.</p><p>Both studies also noted that the pandemic is ongoing, and suggested that these kinds of non-pharmaceutical measures are still helping to limit the number of total infections worldwide.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The whole point of this study is to help us understand what we got for this tremendous sacrifice that the country has gone through," he told the Washington Post. "Ultimately, whether or not it was worth it is something society has to decide."</p>
IBM promises no more facial recognition software
The programming giant exits the space due to ethical concerns.
- IBM sent a latter to Congress stating it will no longer research, develop, or sell facial recognition software.
- AI-based facial recognition software remains widely available to law enforcement and private industry.
- Facial recognition software is far from infallible, and often reflects its creators' bias.
In what strikes one as a classic case of shutting the stable door long after the horse has bolted, IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna has announced the company will no longer sell general-purpose facial recognition software, citing ethical concerns, in particular with the technology's potential for use in racial profiling by police. They will also cease research and development of this tech.
While laudable, this announcement arguably arrives about five years later than it might have, as numerous companies sell AI-based facial recognition software, often to law enforcement. Anyone who uses Facebook or Google also knows all about this technology, as we watch both companies tag friends and associates for us. (Facebook recently settled a lawsuit regarding the unlawful use of facial recognition for $550 million.)
It's worth noting that no one other than IBM has offered to cease developing and selling facial recognition software.
IBM
Image source: Tada Images/Shutterstock
Krishna made the announcement in a public letter to Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Representatives Karen Bass (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). Democrats in Congress are considering legislation to ban facial-recognition software as reported abuses pile up.
IBM's letter states:
"IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any [facial recognition] technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency. We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies."
Prior to their exit entirely from facial recognition, IBM had a mixed record. The company scanned nearly a million Creative Commons images from Flickr without their owners' consent, but on the other hand, IBM released a public data set in 2018 in an attempt at transparency.
Skewed identification
Image source: Best-Backgrounds/Shutterstock
Privacy issues aside — and there definitely are privacy concerns here — the currently available software is immature and prone to errors. Worse, it often reflects the biases of its programmers, who work for private companies with little regulation or oversight. And since commercial facial recognition software is sold to law enforcement, the frequent identification errors and biases are dangerous: They can ruin the lives of innocent people.
The website Gender Shades offers an enlightening demonstration of the type of inaccuracies to which facial recognition is inclined. The page was put together by Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru in 2018, and doesn't reflect the most recent iterations of the software it tests, from three companies, Microsoft, the now-presumably-late IBM Watson, and Face++. Nonetheless, it's telling. To begin with, all three programs did significantly better at identifying men than women. However, when it came to gender identification — simplified to binary designations for simplicity — and skin color, the unimpressive results were genuinely troubling for the bias they reflected.
Amazon's Rekognition facial recognition software is the one most frequently sold to law enforcement, and an ACLU test run in 2018 revealed it also to be pretty bad: It incorrectly identified 28 members of Congress as people in a public database of 28,000 mugshots.
In 2019, a federal study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology reported empirical evidence of bias relating to age, gender, and race in the 189 facial recognition algorithms they analyzed. Members of certain groups of people were 100 times more likely to be misidentified. This study is ongoing.
Facial rec's poster child
Image source: Gian Cescon/Unsplash
The company most infamously associated with privacy-invading facial recognition software has to be Clearview AI, about whom we've previously written. This company scraped identification from over 3 billion social media images without posters' permission for developing its software sold to law enforcement agencies.
The ACLU sued Clearview AI in May of 2020 for engaging in "unlawful, privacy-destroying surveillance activities" in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. The orgnization wrote to CNN, "Clearview is as free to look at online photos as anyone with an internet connection. But what it can't do is capture our faceprints — uniquely identifying biometrics — from those photos without consent." The ACLU's complaint alleges "In capturing these billions of faceprints and continuing to store them in a massive database, Clearview has failed, and continues to fail, to take the basic steps necessary to ensure that its conduct is lawful."
The longer term
Though it undoubtedly sends a chill down the spine, the onrush of facial recognition technologies — encouraged by the software industry's infatuation with AI — suggests that we can't escape being IDed by our faces for long, legislation or not. Advertisers want to know who we are, law enforcement wants to know who we are, and as our lives revolve ever more decisively around social media, many will no doubt welcome technology that automatically brings us together with friends and associates old and new. Concerns about the potential for abuse may wind up taking a back seat to convenience.
It's been an open question for some time whether privacy is even an issue for those who've grown up surrounded by connected devices. These generations don't care so much about privacy because they — realistically — don't expect it, particularly in the U.S. where very little is legally private.
IBM's principled stand may ultimately be more pyrrhic than anything else.
