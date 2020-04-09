Knowledge in a time of crisis
Workout from home: 12 products to help you stay active during self isolation

Gyms and fitness centers are closed, but your living room is always open.

 Andrew LaSane
09 April, 2020
Photo by Zen Bear Yoga on Unsplash
  • Global lockdowns and business closures due to the coronavirus outbreak have left many searching for alternative ways to exercise.
  • Beyond physical fitness, studies have shown that exercising also enhances creativity, relieves depression, and is overall great for the brain.
  • These products will help you establish a personal workout center in your home and hopefully make self-isolation a little more bearable.

        If you're a good person, then you're probably doing your part to help flatten the curve and beat COVID-19 by staying inside as much as possible. Unfortunately, that means that parts of many people's daily routines have been interrupted, including visits to the local gym or fitness studio. Being active at all ages is, of course, important for physical reasons (ensuring that muscles don't deteriorate, lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases and conditions, etc.). Studies have also shown that exercising can enhance creativity, relieve depression, and is overall great for the brain.

        Just because you're stuck at home doesn't mean that you have to give up that part of your life. Mayors and governors across the United States have encouraged occasional walks when necessary (as long as they practice CDC social distancing guidelines), and a lot of people have taken this time to establish workout centers inside of their homes. Here are a few essentials you should order today to start burning calories and improve your mood between binge watches.

        Bring the outside indoors with all-natural incense

        JUNIPER RIDGE All-Natural Campfire Aromatic Incense Gift Set - No Synthetic Fragrance - 2 White Sage, Desert Pinon, Douglas Fir, Sweetgrass & California Juniper - 6-Pack, 20 Sticks Each
        List Price: $60.00
        New From: $60.00 in Stock

        It's no secret that certain scents and fragrances have strong physiological effects on our moods and behaviors. Juniper Ridge creates campfire incense by extracting fragrances directly from nature. The calming forest scents are perfect whether you're practicing yoga, meditating, or just sitting and doing nothing at home. If burning incense isn't your thing, they also offer oils and plant-based room sprays.

        This 7-piece yoga set will have you centered in no time (and yes, it comes in other colors)

        BalanceFrom GoYoga 7-Piece Set - Include Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, 2 Yoga Blocks, Yoga Mat Towel, Yoga Hand Towel, Yoga Strap and Yoga Knee Pad (Pink, 1/2"-Thick Mat)
        List Price: $32.99
        New From: $32.99 in Stock
        Used From: $31.34 in Stock

        Thanks to coronavirus, many yoga instructors have had to pivot to digital classes. Not having to travel to a studio can be a plus, but you may need a couple things to get the most of those remote session. This yoga starter kit has a mat, two blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, a strap, and a knee pad.

        A smarter scale for a smarter workout

        Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale, Black
        List Price: $129.95
        New From: $129.95 in Stock

        Every home gym needs a machine for tracking those gains and losses. More than just a weight scale, the Fitbit Aria 2 connects to a mobile app so that you can measure and keep track of your body fat percentage, lean mass, and your body mass index (BMI). Being healthy is about more than losing or gaining pounds, so you'll need a scale that helps you see the bigger picture.

        Join the resistance

        Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide, Carry Bag, EBook and Online Workout Videos, Set of 5
        List Price: $17.85
        New From: $17.85 in Stock

        Resistance band workouts are perfect for small spaces and for people who don't want to deal with storing cumbersome equipment. Color-coded based on resistance level, these natural latex bands come with a workout guide ebook, lifetime warranty, and a travel/storage pouch.

        Get a few pushups in wherever you are

        Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite
        List Price: $27.39
        New From: $27.39 in Stock

        If you have a bedroom, hallway, or kitchen floor, then you probably have enough space to do a pushup. The old-fashioned way doesn't require any additional equipment, but these were designed with a wrist-twisting motion that is said to engage more muscles and increase strength/definition while also reducing joint strain and pressure points.

        Strengthen your core on any floor

        Fitnessery Ab Roller for Abs Workout - Ab Roller Wheel Exercise Equipment - Ab Wheel Exercise Equipment - Ab Wheel Roller for Home Gym - Ab Machine for Ab Workout - Ab Workout Equipment
        List Price: $24.77
        New From: $24.77 in Stock

        It only takes one go on an ab roller for you to realize that it is definitely working. Your midsection will hate you, but it will be worth it in the end when you leave self isolation with a stronger core (and maybe even a six pack).

        Put some spring in your step with this indoor trampoline

        Stamina 36-Inch Folding Trampoline | Quiet and Safe Bounce | Access To Free Online Workouts Included | Supports Up To 250 Pounds
        List Price: $49.49
        New From: $49.31 in Stock
        Used From: $34.84 in Stock

        Indoor trampolines provide a quieter way to jump around and get your heart rate going while toning and strengthen your leg muscles. The edges can also be used for stability during floor exercises, and it folds flat for easy storage. The kids may also get some enjoyment out of this (but make sure you check the terms for any age restrictions).

        This balance trainer is a great universal tool to have

        Bosu 72-10850BLULGN Balance Trainer, 65cm The Original - Blue/Green
        List Price: $149.95
        New From: $149.95 in Stock

        There are dozens of in-home workouts you can do with an inflatable balance trainer like this one, including pushups, lunges, squats, sit-ups, toe taps, and burpees. This pack comes with a downloadable set of workouts to get you started.

        Rubber kettlebells are better for your floors

        Champion Barbell Rubber Kettlebell, 8-Pound
        List Price: $59.41
        New From: $59.41 in Stock
        Used From: $57.95 in Stock

        Hardcore kettlebell fans will probably recommend cast iron because it's the original "real deal," but kettlebells made of rubber or ones that are vinyl coated are much safer for your floors in case of a drop.

        Get a medicine ball with some added grip

        AmazonBasics Double Grip Type Medicine Ball, 4-Pound
        List Price: $21.99
        New From: $21.99 in Stock
        Used From: $17.41 in Stock

        You probably won't be slamming this ball too hard against a wall in your apartment, but there are other solo and partner exercises where having a medicine ball on hand would be a good idea. Whether you're doing ball tosses or Russian twists, you won't lose your grip thanks to this smart design.

        Jump back on your bike and ride

        Kinetic by Kurt Road Machine Smart Bike Trainer
        List Price: $363.07
        New From: $363.07 in Stock

        You may not be able to hit the trails and bike lanes as much as you used to, but that doesn't mean you can't still get a few miles in before dinner. Indoor bike trainers are good for the winter and, as it turns out, for extended periods of self-isolation.

        A big ticket item worth the splurge

        Nordictrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle
        List Price: $1,999.00
        New From: $1,999.00 in Stock

        Taking the indoor cycling thing a step further, this machine from Nordictrack is not your mother's old exercise bike. The S22i Studio Cycle allows riders to choose custom routes via Google Maps, join virtual classes, or ride along scenic destination trails with a guide. The trainer controls the incline of your bike (inclines up to 20 percent and declines to 10 percent, with 24 resistance levels), or you can bypass the settings to make the ride more comfortable for you. The 22" HD touchscreen is your window to the outside world and also displays your progress and estimated stats (calories burned, workout duration, etc.). How else could you ride the roads of Norway or through the French Alps without leaving your home?

        When you buy something through a link in this article Big Think earns a small affiliate commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

